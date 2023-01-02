Why you should try 'slow living' this summer

In our culture of busyness and burnout, many are turning to a lifestyle that prioritises leisure over action – it’s called slow living, and Kiwis are getting amongst the movement too.

Nelson-based husband and wife duo Greg and Laura Burgoyne, alongside their daughters Ayla and Brooke, have been living the slow life for several years now, capturing their journey with the practice of “minimalism for life” on their blog Slow Living NZ.

The lifestyle calls on followers to commit to a leisurely way of living instead of pushing yourself to your limits in order to create a deeper enjoyment of life.

The idea of taking a more relaxed approach has long existed all over the world – the comfort-focused Scandinavian practice of hygge has also become a popular trend in the West while China’s 無為 (wu wei), which roughly translates to effortless action, has existed since ancient times.

For the Burgoyne family, the idea of adopting this lifestyle came after Greg and Laura asked themselves what life would look like if they lived every week with self-care at the forefront.

“If there was a week we had that was repeated that had our mental needs met, our relational needs met, all the different needs that we thought were important ... then how would we live different?” Greg says.

“We realised, ‘we just have to slow down, we have to put rest in first’ ... we’re always just hanging on for the next break, so that kicked it off for us.”

For the Burgoynes, the transition into slow living started with changes to their routine as a family.

Like the practice itself, these changes should be slow and gradual – Greg says those wanting to take on the slow living lifestyle shouldn’t jump in headfirst and expect to change their lives overnight.

Unsplash Burgoyne suggests gradually adopting slow living elements into your life instead of going all in straight away.

“The first thing we did was having a day of rest on a Saturday, and there’s no ‘should's’ on that day – no ‘we should catch up with people’ or ‘we should do those chores’ – whether we feel like we earned it or not, just one day a week is totally to rest, recharge, go slow, and just be instead of do,” Greg says.

“That started to flow into, ‘I wonder if we can have a bit of that in a Monday? What if we could start the day with a bit of rest and meditation and slowness?’ We just picked one thing at a time instead of overhauling everything.”

Instead of a whole day routine, changes to your morning and night schedule can also help – however, it’s important to try and not get caught in the idea of making everything ‘perfect’.

“It used to be a very self-improvement focused, like ‘Ok, I’m going to get up and do a workout and have a coffee and do some journaling and prayer and meditation,’ and then I realise that was taking over an hour,” Greg says.

Avrielle Suleiman/Unsplash Habits like yoga and meditation are often synonymous with the slow living lifestyle, but like every action in slow living, practice should be intentional.

“Trying to have a healthy morning to the T just became another stressful thing to do.”

When creating a new routine, Greg says simple changes are best, as well as empathy towards yourself as you adjust to a new way of living.

Activities that force you to slow down and focus on what you’re doing and thinking, such as yoga, meditation, reading, and journaling, are pivotal.

Instead of receiving quick hits of dopamine through your cellphone, prioritise leisurely activities that require your full attention and time.

To help break their phone dependence and begin their mornings with more mindfulness, the Burgoynes leave their cellphones in their kitchen overnight and keep an alarm clock by their bedside instead.

Socialising is also an area that can be slowed down, and while the thought of prioritising self-care over friendships may leave some feeling guilty, Burgoyne believes practicing slow living in your social life can lead to more meaningful relationships.

Unsplash Burgoyne says slowing down can help create more meaningful relationships.

Instead of keeping your social calendar full for the sake of being busy, focus on doing less with more intention – plan social activities when you know you’re fully rested and present, and you’ll be able to provide more to your loved ones instead of catching up when you’re on the verge of burnout.

“It was challenging to think, okay we’re actually going to do less things, we’re going to experience FOMO, we’re going to feel like we’re missing out initially,” Greg says.

“Do you actually want to catch up [with friends], and is that a decision that you’ve made because someone has invited you or just because it’s on, or because you actually want to?”

5 steps to start slow living