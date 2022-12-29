Seven habits to quit for a happier, healthier 2023

Want to be happier and healthier in 2023? Here’s how you can make that goal into a reality.

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist

ADVICE: New year, new page, right?

Time to put the old year to bed and muscle up for a fresh start. Except that feels a little challenging when we’re navigating a surge of Covid, rampant inflation and staring down the barrel of a recession.

And it can be especially hard to feel motivated for the year ahead if the one you’ve just had belongs in the nearest dumpster.

But with a new year on the horizon it’s a good time to take stock of our lifestyles and make sure we’re doing what we can to support our mental health and wellbeing.

And we can start by ditching – or at least trying to – free ourselves of the things that will hold us back.

Here are seven habits worth quitting.

Overthinking everything

The constant chat and clutter in our heads has a lot to answer for, especially when it turns up the volume at 3am.

Most overthinking takes us into the past (to things we can’t change) or the future (to things that haven’t happened yet and probably never will). Some of these thoughts are valid but they have a nasty habit of taking over and creating unnecessary anxiety.

When your mind goes into overdrive, notice your thoughts but don’t buy into them as the truth or something you must act on. Instead, distract yourself with an activity until they pass.

Unsplash Make sure your phone use is a choice, not a habit.

Complaining into the void

To be fair, the past year has given us cause to complain, top of the list being the horrifying hike in the cost of living. Those who haven’t winced at the price of a cauli or the cost of petrol over the past 12 months are a rare breed.

But even if it’s valid, constantly moaning or posting about things you can’t control – does nothing for your mental wellbeing. Over time, it makes you negative, cynical and hard to be around.

Instead, take what’s worrying you most and ask yourself if there’s anything you can do about it now – even if it’s something small. It helps you feel a sense of control over at least some aspects of your life.

Scrolling down rabbit holes

Who doesn’t love a good internet scroll or a stalk through social media? But when a few minutes turns into hours you’re sucking up an awful lot of time.

Make sure your phone use is a choice, not a habit. So many people feel guilty about how much time they spend online and frustrated with their time wasting. It take a toll on your close relationships too.

So when you next come out of a rabbit hole ask yourself this: Are you better off than when you dived down it?

Unsplash Stop running late, it’s disrespectful to other people.

Being late

Most of us run late from time to time but chronic lateness – to work, meeting deadlines, social events, the airport, even to do your holiday shopping – is a high-stress habit and a self-focused one.

If you are a last-minute operator you’re putting yourself and others under a lot of unnecessary pressure. Allowing plenty of time makes you look cool, on top of your game and respectful of others’ time. Being late does the opposite. Should be an easy choice, right?

Letting vices take over

We all have our vices and vulnerabilities, especially when we’re stressed and struggling. But too much of anything will lure you down an unhealthy, if not dark, path. Alcohol, substances, porn, sex, gambling, gaming, shopping, food and work can turn demon on your health and your relationships.

Watch out for the signs they are taking over and, if you clock those signs, acknowledge them and do all you can to take back your power.

Unsplash Figure out a workable division of time.

Blurry work boundaries

Flexible working arrangements have generally been good for mental health – it’s given people back some time and eased a lot of domestic stress.

But it’s become harder to separate work from home life or leisure time. It’s as easy to answer a few work emails before bed as it is to put the laundry out between online meetings. And some people find this hard to manage.

If that’s you, figure out a workable division of time then identify some physical signals that tell you work’s over and it’s time for play. A shower or change of clothes, closing down a work space, removing laptops, a cut-off time for answering emails and the like, will lower your stress levels – if you stick to them.

Trying to please everyone

Trying to keep everyone happy just makes you exhausted and resentful. People pleasers are generally nice people whose kindness ends up compromising their own health and wellbeing.

Life is supposed to be a give-take arrangement; it’s commendable to be a giver, but some people will take advantage of that. So be selective. Commit to saying no more often and putting yourself first, sometimes. Your mental health will thank you for it.