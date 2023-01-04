What is a self-reflection plan and how do I get one started?

New Zealand’s biggest fun run, Round the Bays 2023 is set for Sunday, March 5, and to get you ready Stuff has launched the RTB Fitness Club. It’s an 8-week training programme designed to get you match-fit and excited about exercise with a like-minded community, whether tackling the event in-person in Auckland or virtually. Each week we will bring you stories to inspire and educate throughout the fitness journey. Join the RTB Fitness Club here.

RTB Fitness club coach Bevan James Eyles swears by his weekly and daily self-reflection tools. He walked us through what his involves, why they work and how to get started with your own.

Bevan James Eyles, as told to Amberleigh Jack

Every Sunday morning I wake up, and I spend 30 minutes reflecting on my previous week, and planning out my next week. It’s based around my whole self. If you look at my calendar it’s not just when am I working, and what am I doing?

It’s my work, it’s my piano, it’s my friendships, it’s my fitness. It’s my whole self.

Then I look at my goals and set my objectives for the week and write out my calendar for the week.

[On top of that], every morning I get up, and I spend about 15 minutes reading [those objectives], plan out my day and put some awesome music on. At the end of the day I write a journal.

Why self-reflection is important

I'm a big believer that self-reflection is maybe the most important tool we have in life. Because when we self-reflect we often make good decisions.

Often when people hit the bottom of the barrel they look in the mirror, and think, I don’t like where I am, and I want to create change.

The reason I like to do it every day is that I never slip too far away from what I want to be.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Coach Bevan James Eyles spends 15 minutes every day reflecting on his previous day, as well as his day ahead.

So, for example, if I have a day when I eat too much food, I don’t exercise, I spend too much time on Facebook – I just waste my day – I wake up the next day, I do my reflection and I think, oh, I dropped the ball ... I know I need to get back on track.

Some people, they have that bad day it becomes two days, it becomes three days, and it can become the norm.

Having tools around self-awareness allows you not to slip away from the version of yourself that you’d like to be. It also helps you evolve and improve yourself more often in your life.

How to start the self-reflection habit

Give yourself 30 minutes a week. A lot of us are so time-poor, and so giving to others, that we come last in our life.

Give yourself a few questions you’re going to ask yourself. It might be every Sunday morning you’re going to grab a hot drink, you’re going to sit outside, or put some music on, and you might have five or six questions you’re going to ask.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Spending 30 minutes a week relflecting on questions about what you hope to achieve and how to do it is a helpful tool for success.

What did I do well last week? What are the areas I’m trying to improve on? Where did I do well? What can I improve next time? What’s important to me in my life? How do I make sure this week I do really well in these areas? And looking ahead at the week in front of me, if I were to be successful, what would that success look like?

I guarantee if everybody committed 30 minutes a week, every week for the rest of their life, with a few questions they reflected on, they would keep evolving and be a much healthier version of themselves.

The most important thing is prioritising your health. A tool like self-reflection is a great. And it’s one of those things that we all know we should do, but people don’t.

If you have any goal moving into the new year it should be how do I learn to prioritise looking after my self as my number one priority in my life.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Choosing to prioritise your health is a great goal for the new year, says coach Bevan James Eyles.

