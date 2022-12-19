What the silly season is like for a sober person

People can find it hard to stay sober over the festive season, but need to remember they're not alone, Living Sober founder Lotta Dann says.

Jonny Mahon-Heap is a Culture reporter asking you not to offer him any Seedlip.

COMMENT: There’s probably a long, German word for that period between Christmas and New Year when time collapses, and alcohol is usually behind that collapse. Without it, trust me, things get weird.

My last “silly” season was in 2017, my last drink was an espresso martini, and my last regret is that I will never find out what eggnog is all about (I’m told to be grateful on this last point).

Stockbyte What even is eggnog? (Don’t you dare tell me)

In December, our wheels tend to come off. By the time the city is covered in chintzy Christmas decorations, we’re all careening headfirst into a new year without any breakpads.

Thus far, the summer has felt not so much sun-soaked as cocktail-soaked. All throughout the city, you can see people aggressively swilling their spritz on the terrace, as though they might conjure summer into existence.

Sobriety narratives tend to start the morning after – the fateful last drink, the flashbacks, the surveying of damage through blinking eyes. I went sober the way people fall in love - gradually, then all at once.

Becoming sober in the December rush felt a harsh kind of penance, and I learned quickly that moment sobriety rears its head in conversation, people start scratching theirs – has he gone religious? Is he just hungover? Is this a court-ordered thing?

The peril of sobriety is its sameness. Any fizz or spark required by an occasion you have to muster from within – you no longer have that distinct brand of giddy confidence that your second cocktail normally brings about.

Despite being used to rosemary flavouring my water, there’s always a pang at the pop of the first champagne cork on Christmas Day.

Unsplash Moving from a wild to mild festive season has its perks.

You understand how limited your options are – cocktail party drinks range from Sodastream (popular, drinkable, and cheap) to Seedlip (none of those things).

You opt for “just a water, thanks”, which is a mistake – it is impossible not to sound didactic when you are making conversation with a glass of room-temp tap water in your hand.

By the time Christmas Day has appeared, you learn to grin and bear that uncle who has self-pickled in alcohol, or that aunt who helps herself to the ‘good’ bottle (or two).

There’s a karmic balance between my sober self and the silliness all around me - at times, I want to tune into that same frequency, and other times, I want to switch it all off.

Without bubbles on Christmas morning, I am forced to greet, stone-faced, the ragtag bunch of strays our family usually welcomes throughout the day (it’s not unusual to peek into the living room and see five or six perfect strangers popping crackers and topping up their own Prosecco).

One week, attending four back-to-back Christmas dos, I felt out of synch, as though everyone was tuned into a frequency I couldn’t quite reach. If you’re agnostic – on both booze and religion – what is the reason for the season?

Because the thing about Christmas carols is that they only make sense when you’re a bit tipsy – what, in pluperfect hell, does it mean to “jingle” all the way?

The challenge with “staying sober” at this time is that, to quote Dylan Moran, the days have so many hours in them.

Jonny Mahon-Heap/Stuff Not pictured – my eleventh sparkling water of the evening.

At the height of summer, during languid days with long light, this becomes a kind of joy.

During longer evenings, I’ll sober drive my family to the beach to catch the sinking sunset – the kind of moment you want to absorb fully, without blurred memory or vision (now, what’s the long German phrase for that?)

There’s no changing the silly season – release yourself to it, abandon all hope of seriousness, (don’t defy the good out of office email conduct).

If you’re sober, that strange string of days can stretch on forever – but in the most pleasant sense, without any hangover looming over them.

Oh, what fun it is to ride on my high horse all the way.