Four skills in four weeks: New things you can master during annual leave

Learning a new skill may seem like an admirable goal, but who has the time, right?

With many New Zealanders looking ahead to their four weeks of annual leave for summer, we spoke to the experts to find four skills that you can master in a month.

CAD 3-D design

If you have ever wondered how to design 3D objects that have real-life uses MindKits CEO Tim Carr says any person can easily pick up the basics of 3D design online.

And it has practical uses, as well as a sense of “I made that” pride. Carr uses his own example of designing, and printing, a broken wheel for a dishwasher – a part that is no longer produced, but turned his broken washer into a working one again.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 vaccine dos and don'ts: Can I drink after the jab, or go to the gym?

* Covid-19: How to book online for a vaccination

* The Pike of Perfection: How to get a bob as perfect as Rosamund's



Carr recommends a free account at Tinker CAD.

“Within a day you’d have a level of proficiency where you could start creating things,” he says.

Initially you’d pick up fundamental basics, taking primitive shapes and making them 3D, and from there you can start tackling more complex projects and designs.

Supplied/Supplied Tim Carr with his partner Fay Cobbett, who also started breasts prosthetics business MyReflection, which utilises 3-D design and printing.

The only cost involved comes at the end, if you want your design to actually be 3D-printed. But there are services that files can be sent for one-off printing if you don’t want to invest in your own.

“It’s phenomenal how rewarding it is to have something come out of your head as a conceptual idea and see it in real space. It’s really hard to describe just how rewarding that moment is.”

A quick look on Tinker CAD shows projects available include Christmas tree ornaments and cookie cutters, as well as puzzles and shelving, but ultimately, Carr says, you are only limited by your imagination.

A basic guitar song

You can do a lot more than learn a basic guitar song in four weeks, says teacher Robert Pike from West Auckland Guitar Studios.

If a private tutor is not an option, people can definitely pick up the basics through YouTube tutorials, he says. Although it can be tricky – tutorial videos do not interact or correct mistakes.

But ultimately, the key is to pick up the guitar regularly. Spending two hours practising but then not picking up the instrument for another two weeks will do far less than regular short bursts daily.

“That is why learning over the summer break is perfect,” says Pike.

Supplied Robert Pike says four weeks is easily long enough to learn a basic guitar song.

Pike is also starting a “community college” style virtual learning hub. Members can watch tutorial videos but also have access to Pike for questions, comments and other ideas.

As for the ideal first song to learn over the summer break? Once you’ve locked in the basics, Pike says America’s Horse With No Name is one that can be locked in by the time you head back to work.

Te reo Māori phrases

Stuff te reo translator Taurapa says there are a number of great resources online, and he suggests a series (which is quite old and has “the worst” acting) called Tōku Reo. It walks you through basics and has good content for a beginner, he says.

He also has high praise for Hēmi Kelly’s books and the Everyday Māori podcast and Facebook group.

“He’s super friendly and has an amazing way of teaching, and I think that’s a really good place to start. It’s a great resource and tool to use over those four weeks,” he says.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Stuff translator Taurapa says a beginner could expect to pick up basic phrases to use around the house during the summer holidays.

As for what people should expect to pick up with a few minutes a day over the summer holidays?

“Everybody kind of knows how to say ‘kia ora’, and the most common question after that is ‘kei te pēhea koe’. Everyone always asks, ‘how are you?’.”

The immediate response from most, says Taurapa is, “kei te pai”, I’m good.

“If, after four weeks, you had half a dozen responses to that, you can broaden your answer and make it more accurate,” he says.

“We’re not always kei te pai.”

Te Rawhitiroa photography/Marlborough Express Te Kaiaotanga o te Reo speaker Hemi Kelly has great resources online for beginner te reo learners.

You could also pick up basic phrases to use around the house, and this is definitely an activity you can do with the kids, he says.

If you don’t have kids? Talk to the pets in te reo.

“Your pets are not going to [care] if you mess something up, and you can hear yourself using it.”

A cartwheel

Whangarei Academy of Gymnastics coach and manager Vicki MacDonald says there is no reason someone can’t learn a cartwheel in four weeks.

It takes a lot of practice, and the understanding that you will not be perfect straight away. It also needs a soft surface, such as grass, and the understanding you won’t be perfect straight away.

Before attempting a cartwheel, MacDonald says wrist conditioning is important, especially with adults, as many are not used to putting weight on their hands. Stretches and strengthening drills can be found online, but MacDonald recommends push-ups (or knee push-ups) and planks with a step-up onto your knuckles.

Next up is practising holding the weight with the help of the couch. You basically want to kneel on the couch with your hands on the floor, so your hips are above your shoulders, and get used to the feeling of holding that weight.

Supplied Whangarei Academy of Gymnastics manager Vicki MacDonald (left) and her student Emma performing a barani (no-handed cartwheel).

Once you’re good with that, it’s time to get outside and start cartwheeling.

“You’re pretending you’re a wheel. Your stomach is the hub and you’re rotating around it. You’re making a big star, and you’re trying to get one hand, one hand, one foot, one foot.”

Have a look at basic tutorials online to get the method, but the most important thing is practise. Protect your head by keeping your arms straight, and remember you probably won’t cartwheel in a straight line to start.

“A curve is fine,” she says. “As you practice more, you can work on getting straighter.”