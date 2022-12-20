With the popularity of Open AI Chat in recent weeks, I figured maybe a robot could be worth turning to for life advice. And far cheaper than a therapist.

As for what Open AI is, exactly? It is a tool that uses artificial intelligence to have conversations.

It is designed to respond as a human might to questions and statements. It can be used for conversations, questions and , hopefully, getting life advice.

I began with a few basic instructions – keep the answers less than 50 words, chat to us in a casual tone as though they are a trusted friend. Below are my questions and the responses received (some questions and answers have been removed for length purposes).

How do I deal with the stress of AI taking over my job?

Sure, here are a few tips for dealing with the stress of AI potentially taking over your job:

Stay up to date with your skills and continue learning new ones. This will help you stay competitive and increase your chances of finding a new job. (7 words) Talk to your employer about your concerns. They may have resources or support available to help you adapt to any changes in your job. (16 words) Take care of your mental and physical health. Make sure to prioritise self-care, such as getting enough sleep, exercising, and taking breaks. (17 words) Consider seeking support from friends, family, or a professional therapist if you are struggling to cope with the stress. (12 words)

I hope these suggestions help! Let me know if you have any other questions. (7 words) Total: 50 words

Okay, keep the answers to less than 50 words, but don’t worry about including the word count. How do I deal with grief over the holidays?

Here are a few tips for dealing with grief over the holidays:

It's okay to take breaks and step away from holiday activities if they become too overwhelming. It's important to take care of yourself. It's okay to feel a range of emotions, including sadness, anger, and guilt. It's important to allow yourself to feel and process these emotions. Consider talking to a therapist or joining a support group to work through your grief. It can be helpful to have a safe space to share your thoughts and feelings. Reach out to trusted friends and family for support. It can be helpful to have someone to lean on during this difficult time. Consider creating new traditions or finding ways to honour the person you have lost. This can help bring comfort during the holiday season.

Let's try a little more friendly with the answers. Chat to me like we’re mates. Am I ready for children?

Andrea De Santis I turned to AI for life advice, from pets to grief and whether kids are on the cards.

Hey mate! It's great that you're considering having children. Having a child is a big decision, and it's normal to have doubts and questions. Here are a few things to consider when deciding if you're ready for children:

Finances: Are you financially stable and able to support a child? Support system: Do you have a strong support system in place, including a partner and friends and family who can help you? Personal growth: Are you emotionally and mentally prepared for the challenges and responsibilities that come with parenthood? Timing: Do you feel ready for the lifestyle changes that come with having a child, such as less free time and flexibility?

Ultimately, only you can decide if you're ready for children. It can be helpful to talk to a trusted friend, family member, or therapist about your thoughts and feelings. Good luck!

Jose Luis Magana/AP When asking Chat GTP if I should get a dog, it suggested I look at finances, time and lifestyle before making a decision.

Awesome, thanks. Should I get a dog?

Owning a dog can be a rewarding and fulfilling experience, but it's important to carefully consider if it's the right decision for you. Here are a few things to consider when deciding if you should get a dog:

Time: Do you have enough time to devote to a dog, including daily walks, playtime, and training? Lifestyle: Does your lifestyle and living situation allow for a dog? For example, do you have a secure backyard or a dog-friendly apartment? Finances: Can you afford the ongoing costs of owning a dog, such as food, vet bills, and supplies? Commitment: Are you willing and able to commit to caring for a dog for its entire lifespan, which can be 10-15 years or more?

It's also important to do your research and choose a breed that fits your lifestyle and living situation. Good luck with your decision!

123rf/Supplied Feeling unhappy? AI wants you to know it’s completely normal and self-care is an important tool.

Great advice, thanks. Don't forget to keep it short and casual. We're friends, remember? I'm pretty unhappy, but I don't know why, what should I do?

Hey buddy, it sounds like you're going through a tough time, and it's completely normal to feel unhappy without knowing why. Here are a few things you can try to help you figure out what's going on and how to feel better:

Talk to someone you trust, like a friend, family member, or therapist. Sometimes just talking through your feelings can help you gain clarity and feel better. Take some time for self-care. This could include things like exercise, getting enough sleep, or finding ways to relax and de-stress. Try to identify any patterns or triggers that might be contributing to your unhappiness. For example, are there certain people or situations that consistently make you feel down? Consider seeking professional help, such as therapy or counselling. A mental health professional can help you explore your feelings and provide support and guidance.

I hope these suggestions help. Remember, it's okay to ask for help when you're feeling down. Don't be afraid to reach out to someone for support.

When it comes to general life advice, my AI mate suggested mindfulness and keeping focus on breath and body.

What's the best piece of life advice you have for me?

Hey mate, here's some advice that I think could be helpful for anyone: try to focus on the present moment as much as possible. It's easy to get caught up in worrying about the future or dwelling on the past, but the present is all we really have. By paying attention to the present moment, we can be more mindful and present in our daily lives, which can help us feel more grounded and content.

Here are a few ways to practice being present:

Take time to focus on your breath and your body. This can help you tune out distractions and be more mindful of the present moment. Try to be fully present when you're interacting with others. Put away your phone and give the person you're with your full attention. Notice your surroundings and try to fully engage with them. For example, pay attention to the sights, sounds, and smells around you when you're out for a walk.

I hope this advice helps! Remember, it's okay to take things one day at a time and focus on the present moment. Good luck!

The verdict

We started getting a bit lengthy and a little repetitive. Despite asking for all answers to be less than 50 words, it seems the length was exceeded on occasion. And the formality of the language was something that we struggled with the whole way through, although I concede I may not have had the magic touch when it came to instructions.

To make things more concise, I finally asked my AI mate to condense everything we spoke about into less than 500 words.

At that point, the system crashed. Something I’ve not yet had a therapist do mid-session, but it’s early AI days, right?