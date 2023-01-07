Life's a bach: How disconnecting can bring the best kind of connection

Let us begin by defining what we mean by the word “bach”.

We’re talking the old-school, built-in bunk beds, fibrolite-and-corrugated-iron, recently-attached outhouse Kiwi bach.

Going to the bach is different – and, in my view, preferable – to camping in that you have a literal roof over your head when the weather inevitably turns inclement, and at least the chance of sleeping in a real bed (and I’d take a foam mattress on the floor over the ground any night of the week).

But it is also very different to a holiday home.

A holiday home is at least as well-appointed as, if not better-appointed than, the non-holiday one you usually live in. It has wifi and at least one smart TV and possibly a pool. There’s a town with a full supermarket at furthest just a short drive away. There is a comfortable number of electrical outlets and furniture that matches. A heatpump. Wine glasses.

For those fortunate enough to be able to do it, a holiday home holiday is a luxurious one: all the creature comforts of actual home, and then some. You don’t have to work, but you can stay connected to the world.

That’s why the notion of a bach holiday can be terrifying.

HOMED This chalet used to be a motel, now it's a family bach just minutes from the beach.

It’s a truism of modern life, however, that the very tools created to allow us to connect with others (emails, cellphones, social media, heck – the whole of the internet) are the very same things that can distance us.

So if you look at staying in a bach as being disconnected, then I think you’re seeing it the wrong way. The beauty of a bach is the opportunity it offers for absolute connectivity – just not the digital kind.

At the bach, things that are chores at home, to be done as quickly as possible so you can get onto the next thing, can become full-fledged family activities in their own rights.

Who cares if it takes half an hour to hand-wash dishes when there’s no homework to be done, emails to be answered, TV shows to catch, bedtimes to be respected? Involve the whole family. Chat while you do it, or listen to music, or play a game.

At the bach, simply pleasurable things that have to be squeezed into microscopic pockets of time at home can become all-day affairs, whether for you that’s fishing, reading, knitting, cooking or even sleeping.

A solo stay at the bach – what bliss! – is a rare chance to really focus on yourself.

Get it right, and a stay at the bach is its own kind of luxurious holiday; it offers the luxury of absolute, unfettered connection with the place you’re in, the people you’re with (including yourself), and the thing you’re doing.

But you have to get it right, and to do that, you have to be prepared.

The bach lifestyle is not one you can go into without a degree of mindfulness. This isn’t a “throw some stuff into a suitcase and hope for the best” scenario, not least because once you’re at the bach it might not be simple to grab anything you’ve forgotten.

Here are the essentials for a Kiwi bach holiday.

Taylor Grote/Unsplash A charcoal barbecue, like a Weber, acts like an oven and saves you having to switch the inside one on.

Food

Let’s assume your bach has electricity, a fridge, some freezer space and basic cooking equipment.

Oh, and a barbie. You’re going to be doing a lot of your cooking on that, and I don’t just mean sausages and chicken skewers (though by all means make those!). Slow-roasting a joint of meat on the barbecue is a fantastic idea, especially if you’re cooking for a crowd. By contrast, that fresh seafood coming off the boat only needs a few minutes.

In fact, I’m going to go as far as saying that just about anything you’d typically cook on a stove you can do on the barbecue while at the bach. Charcoal barbies operate like an oven, gas is more like a stove, but either one will save you heating up your small inside space unnecessarily.

Speaking of which, at the bach you probably don’t want to cook a big meal every day. That’s why you should be packing condiments, relishes, pickles... the things that make today’s quiche lunch different from last night’s quiche dinner.

Unsplash Pulses like chickpeas are versatile and long of life, making them perfect for the bach.

Also bring toast spreads, pulses that you can add to a salad (quinoa, bulger, brown rice, chickpeas, couscous), spices, tea bags and, if you need it, bottled water.

Fill the baking tins before you leave and bring them along but bake your own bread at the bach if you can (and if you can’t – this is a great time to learn).

Is there a vege patch at your bach? Or even just a few fresh herbs, or edible flowers? Neighbours with chooks, or a nearby farm shop? Pipis at the beach? Fruit trees? Avoid heading into town by using the food that’s readily – and often literally freely – available.

Think not just about what you eat, but how and when. Knives and forks are less necessary at the bach than they are at home, I feel. Just about anything can be made into a sandwich.

Cooked breakfasts might be less ambitious than cooked dinners. Embrace that.

A gin and tonic is my aperitif of choice for the bach. Choose yours and stick to it.

Drink

This may be a controversial position but I advocate choosing one aperitif and sticking with that. You may enjoy a brandy and ginger ale, or scotch and soda, or a lemon, lime and bitters. Personally, I’ll be sipping a gin and tonic at 5pm (my current favourite is Napier-based National Distillery Company’s Hemp Gin with a Fever Tree tonic).

Whatever your preference, choosing one drink and sticking to it creates a lovely ritual and saves on packing. I like the sense memory of it too: when I drink a G&T, I am transported to the bach.

This isn’t a time for 8.5% ABV craft beers, the kind that’ll have you on the floor by 2pm if you drink one with lunch. But a light, crisp lager, perhaps even one of the many excellent low and zero-alcohol options now on the market? Absolutely.

Wine bottles are heavy to transport and take up space in the fridge. The new generation of boxed wines, however, like those from Dicey in Bannockburn, are a game-changer. Bubbles are grand, but go for a New Zealand methode or a cheeky pet-nat rather than Champagne.

Treat yourself to some delicious sodas or seltzers for booze-free options, and make lemonade for the kids.

Entertainment

Of course you’re going to read at the bach: see the sidebar for the best books to bring with you.

But reading to yourself is a solitary act, and we’re interested in connectivity, here.

Board games at the bach are the best. Every family has its favourites – you might like the capitalistic competition of Monopoly, or a brain-twister like Cluedo. Scrabble is good for a family of wordsmiths. For those with little kids, nothing beats Jenga. I’d happily play any and all of those, and the joy of doing so at the bach is that you can fully commit, go all in. Actually finish a game of Risk.

You need at least one deck of cards too, of course. Last Card or Go Fish by day, 500 or Poker by night.

Please bring puzzles. For many of us, at the bach is the only time we ever do them. This is a thing of beauty, and I believe a bach holiday should have at least one 1000 piecer on the go at all times. Sacrifice the dining table for this if you have to – you can eat outside most of the time, or have a floor picnic if the weather is poor.

Assuming you have a TV, consider a DVD player. You can rent the discs, and sometimes the players themselves, from your library. I feel the bach is the place not for new movies but for re-watches: never will your kids be more open to enjoying the favourite films of your youth than when they have literally no other option. If you’ve never seen The Sopranos, now’s the time for a judicious boxset.

You’ll want a cricket bat and ball, a Frisbee, buckets and spades, and at least one hammock. These are bach imperatives.

And, depending on what kind of person and family you are, one or more of the following: bikes, crossword puzzle books, kids craft box, tramping shoes, binoculars, dog toys, surf boards.

Miscellany

You’ll need: A chilly bin, bluetooth speakers (download your playlists and podcasts before you leave), a first aid kit, beach towels, at least one water bottle per person, ziploc bags – they come in handy for many, many things – a camera, an assortment of sun hats and plenty of sunblock.

Leave the laptop behind, though. And the tablet. Keep your phone on flight mode. And take the time to appreciate the great opportunity of the bach: through disconnection, ultimate connection.