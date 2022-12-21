Do you let your dog under the covers?

Experts have warned that it could be positively dangerous to let your dog duvet dive.

Dog lovers, news has struck that will create a chasm in the canine-owning community.

Already, we were riven into competing factions: those who sleep with their hounds and those who find the very idea abhorrent; the fur-ball fetishists versus those stalwarts who maintain a more boundaried, less feral existence.

Now science has entered the fray, coming down on the side of the abstainers, staunch maintainers of basket decorum.

Experts have warned that it could be positively dangerous to let your dog duvet dive. Hounds have a body temperature hotter than humans, which makes them blissful body warmers for us, but that tend to overheat when sharing our well-layered lairs. Danger signs include panting.

READ MORE:

* No-one wanted Princess Fiona. Then the balding, potbellied pit bull met a little girl

* Bringing a dog along for a holiday stay? Make sure to plan

* Meet the 'eco dog' that has collected more than 1000 littered plastic bottles



Don’t I know it? For my nights are a dance of duvet-lifting as our four-year-old whippet, Pimlico, first buries herself under it, then requires liberating, puffing away like the nocturnal athlete she is.

For our hound sleeps with us, on us and – most doggedly – between us, the ultimate barrier-method contraception; groaning with exquisite canine pleasure, noises we have tragically started to emulate.

We tried to do the right thing. We even purchased a crate – an apparatus Pimlico regarded as an Amnesty-scale outrage.

Still, we persevered, finally persuading her to sleep in it, in our room, with the door open. However, at six months, we nearly lost her to meningitis and had to use our body warmth to hug her back to life, so weak did she become.

Jamie Street/Unsplash Hounds have a body temperature hotter than humans, which makes them blissful body warmers for us, but that tend to overheat when sharing our well-layered lairs.

We re-trained her to sleep alone, but my partner was smitten and begged her back to the king-size.

The die was cast, and we were all three ecstatic.

I admit it – I have never been happier. Going to bed with Terence and Pim is the best part of my day, a primal pleasure that causes me to beam into the dark.

There’s something so sensuous – in the Miltonic, non-sexual sense – about this meeting of bodies and fur; an ancient tradition revived in 21st Century south London.

Someone recently described me as “living in sin”. The chance would be a fine thing. Our physical contact is confined to when our hands meet stroking the dog.

My bed used to be a sensual pleasure palace, all lavish thread counts and silk throws. Today, there’s mud in it. This is the only regard in which our activities encompass dirt.

‘We fight over who gets which dog at bedtime’

Judith Woods

Every parent knows only too well that bed is a perennial source of friction. Little children don’t want the day to end. Teenagers don’t want it to begin.

But at Woods Towers there is a very different nightly negotiation to be had; namely how my daughters are going to divvy up the dogs.

Felicitously, we have two of each – daughters and dogs – but there’s still plenty of scope for horse-trading, to mix my metaphors.

Dogs, like people, have nocturnal idiosyncrasies. Our Manchester terriers may look identical, but once under the duvet they have their own little quirks.

Otto is bigger which means he gives off more body heat. But the downside is that, not unreasonably, he will scramble in and out of the covers throughout the night to regulate his temperature.

Mabel isn’t as restless, but she does like to stretch out across the bed, bless her. Fine if you’re spooning her. Yes you read that right. Less so if you find yourself on the scratchy claw-and-paw side.

Unsplash Dogs under duvets tend to overheat and danger signs include panting.

Against this background, when my 20-year-old comes back from university, she feels entitled to make up for her tertiary level doglessness by announcing she is going to have a lovely threesome.

This has never once been allowed, but she does, not unreasonably, want to sleep with each dog in turn and yes I do realise that to anyone who prefers cats – or worse, neither – this all sounds like utter madness. But the heart wants what the heart wants.

Anyway, my 14-year-old is no pushover and doesn’t take to compromise, it being custom-and-practice for her to sleep with Mabel. She will however swap out for Otto on occasion, but there’s no guarantee.

Meanwhile, when our elder girl is away, my husband and I usually have Otto in our room where he sleeps, punctiliously, in his own bed unless specifically invited to join us.

And therein lies the one saving grace. Choice. Ours that is, not the dogs’, although if they didn’t want to, we would of course understand and then have them put down. Joke.

They adore it. We adore it. Any number of studies have shown sleeping with dogs boosts serotonin and oxytocin levels, reduces stress and blood pressure levels, and improves heart health.

Sometimes I claim that’s why I do it. But really I’m just waiting for the day that science is able to measure the wellbeing benefits of silky ears, a soft warm pelt and every now and then the cold wet nose of unconditional love.

‘The only thing warm and furry in my bed is a hot water bottle’

Antonia Hoyle

The soft accommodating lump nestled by my feet as I fall asleep is a source of comfort as well as warmth, transforming my side of the bed into a cosy cocoon.

It’s a faux-fur covered hot water bottle and it keeps me company while our Labrador, Herbie, snoozes downstairs in his own bed. Where he belongs.

Long before this week’s warning from animal charity Blue Cross that dogs under duvets can overheat, Herbie has known our bedroom is out of bounds.

Much as I love him, he doesn’t shower every evening and I don’t fancy rolling in the residue from the last muddy field he hurled himself through. Or his faecal matter, funnily enough.

Nor do I particularly want my prized Egyptian cotton sheets turning into makeshift blonde hair shirts – which they would, within a week, given how much Labradors moult.

An abundance of dog hair and dander – skin particles shed when dogs moult – isn’t only a cosmetic issue. In prolonging close contact with dogs, canine co-sleeping can cause respiratory difficulties and increased allergic reactions, because dust and pollen clings to their fur.

Dogs have shorter sleep cycles than humans, disrupting our slumber. One study on dog/human co-sleeping published by the US Department of Agriculture found dogs were awake 20% of the night and humans four times more likely to be awake during this period.

As an insomniac, this fills me with horror. It’s irritating enough when my husband Chris rolls over as I’m about to drift off. I can think of few faster tracks to a repeat Zopiclone prescription than the threat of a six-stone dog with no appreciation for personal space even when conscious marauding into me. Plus, he snores.

Unlike Herbie, Chris is aware I don’t appreciate impromptu face licks. I’d joke that he’d prefer the presence of an adoring pup rather than his angry wife beside him – he is Herbie’s primary carer – but actually, he’s as against the prospect of our canine kipping with us as I am.

Allison Michael Orenstein/Getty Images Dogs have shorter sleep cycles than humans, disrupting our slumber.

He spent weeks training him not to go upstairs and, as a result, if Herbie wants company he’ll sit at the bottom step, tail wagging, until we come down. Not that he ever does overnight when, bedtime biscuit and hugs dispatched, he’s settled in his round cushioned bed in the corridor, as happy with his boundary as I am with my hot water bottle.

‘My pugs may snore terribly but they are perfect snuggle companions’

William Cash

Should you allow your dogs under the duvet as a form of furry hot water bottle, or is allowing pugs, bulldogs and other pets under the blankets (let alone an electric blanket turned to the maximum) wildly irresponsible?

Ever since the recent Arctic spell, dinner parties in the shires have been divided on this great question of the day. Where you allow your dog to sleep reveals a fair amount about you. The dogs-in-bed brigade are often the same pet lovers who secretly don’t really approve of canned dog food and like to dress their dogs up in puffa jackets.

When you arrive for a Sunday lunch party with such types, they will serve steaks – first – to the dogs whilst their (human) guests get pheasant or fidget pie.

We have three dogs, made up of two pugs (Thimble and Thistle) and an ancient Labrador (Cressetta) who hobbles around on three legs (the fourth hind leg has no nerves and is dragged behind like a wooden leg). My wife’s Norfolk parents have always been a pugs-in-bed family.

Same with my own mother who lives next door to us and has a French bulldog called Bean. She is prone to running off so she sleeps with a leash around her neck which means my 83-year-old MP father often wakes up entangled in a bondage-style metre-long studded red lead.

I don’t agree that it is cruel and dangerous to allow “muzzle challenged” dogs (read pugs and bulldogs) under the duvet.

Back in the middle of this summer’s heatwave, the RSPCA issued a warning to shortened muzzle dog owners that their breathing habits were not suited to extreme heat which “could be fatal”. They even launched a nannying national campaign called Love is Blind.

Unsurprisingly the dog “experts” – such as Katy Alexander, veterinary research lead at Blue Cross – have been out in force again warning that canine body temperatures are several degrees higher than humans.

So whilst having a dog snuggle up might be a useful form of free heating, some flat-nosed dogs (known as “brachycephalic” breeds) might overheat like some wheezing, temperamental, 1970s Aston Martin engine.

The truth is that they are not so much canine hot water bottles as snuggle companions. Our pugs are only allowed in bed for relatively short periods anyhow, not because we are worried about “duvet exit safety issues” or being reported to the RSPCA but because pugs are appalling snorters and snorers. If you think having a partner with a snoring problem is an issue then don’t get a pug.

They snort and whine and – until you are used to it – you think they are about to die from asphyxiation until they just jump off the bed and start trotting around the bedroom looking for a warm dressing gown or jumper to curl up in.

When I’m staying in Norfolk I always know it’s 6am when my mother-in-law’s pug starts scratching on the bedroom door wanting cuddles and attention. They are heat-seeking divas. Pugs are experts at getting into the right sleeping position and, in my experience at least, do not burrow under the blankets or duvet like some terrier to get warm.

They prefer to have their flat-noses on the pillows and sleep like humans so you can often wake up to find a wet nose pressed against your face.

But the real reason that pugs make the best bed partners is that they are the world’s most docile and lazy dog. You practically have to carry them to get them outside. Even then, they won’t go further than a few yards, especially if it is cold. This means they are clean dogs that act like a pair of heated velvet bolsters on the master bed.

‘Sometimes we end up in a top-and-tail situation’

Danielle Sheridan

It hadn’t meant to become this. Growing up with pets we always had boundaries. They slept downstairs and we, the humans, upstairs. If they ever snuck up they were given a soft reprimand and reminded that upstairs was off limits. Except, as an adult, when I found myself with a dog called Andi and moved into a flat where there are no stairs.

“Well, it just means she will roam between the living room and kitchen but my bedroom will be strictly off limits,” I told myself as we moved into our new home.

I had been confident I could enforce this rule and ensure there were boundaries between us. But one night, when it was particularly cold, I found Andi had snuck into my bedroom when I’d left the door open.

She is lucky she’s cute, because I decided I didn’t have the heart to pick her up and put her in her own small dog bed, which she has neglected in preference for the sofa ever since I bought it for her.

Joe Cox/Unsplash “I had tried to make her sleep on the floor, but she was not having any of it, preferring the warmth of my duvet to the rug I had mooshed up on the floor,” Danielle Sheridan said.

I told myself it would be a one time thing, but the problem with putting boundaries up between myself and Andi ran deep. Ever since I’d found her in a warzone in Ukraine and brought her back to my hotel room in Kyiv to get her out of the cold, she was on my bed.

I had tried to make her sleep on the floor, but she was not having any of it, preferring the warmth of my duvet to the rug I had mooshed up on the floor. She had tasted the good life and she liked it.

Back in the UK, before we moved into our latest home, we had slept in our respective beds and she seemed content with the set up.

However, about a week ago, when I let her stay in my room that cold, fateful night, the dynamic changed. She knew where her power lay. That she just needed to catch me when I was feeling a bit tired and couldn’t be bothered to put up a fight. Then she’d get to spend the night on my bed.

I must admit I have never let her under the duvet. I do worry she would overheat and it’s better for everyone if she stays on top of the sheets and myself beneath.

At times she sleeps curled up at the bottom, somewhere near where my feet are. Yet there have been times where we have ended up being in a top-and-tail situation, which I’d rather have prevented but, as Andi has learnt, I am a pushover when it comes to her.

Whilst temperatures are still dropping outside, she can remain. But as soon as it’s spring, she’s out.