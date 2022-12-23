Redheads beware: Your hair is making you more sensitive to the sun

There are two types of people during summer: those trying to soak up every inch of sunlight, and those keeping to the shade.

I’m the former, at my happiest when sitting in burning sunlight and letting my Māori genes bring back the olive hue my skin loses during winter.

My boyfriend is more of a stay in the shade type of person, able to burn up after only a few minutes in sunlight – for two people to have almost opposite complexions and relationships to the sun, could his head of fiery red hair be to blame?

SunSmart’s Hazel Potterton says skin sensitivity to sun damage is measured by the Fitzpatrick Scale, and naturally pale redheads find themselves on the more susceptible side of facing burns and other health risks from the sun’s rays.

READ MORE:

* I can’t get sunburnt through glass, shade or in water, right? 5 common sunburn myths busted

* What happens if you use expired sunblock?

* Sunscreen 101: advice for every skin type



“This classification scale ranges from type I (very fair skin, always burns, never tans) to type VI (deeply pigmented dark brown skin, tans well, rarely burns), and those with light coloured skin (types I and II) have the greatest risk for all types of skin cancer,” Potterton says.

“Individuals with light brown, blonde, or red hair have considerably higher risk of developing melanoma than those with dark brown hair.”

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith/Stuff Culture reporter Lyric Waiwiri-Smith's boyfriend Joe is a redhead, leaving him more sensitive to skin cancer.

It isn’t just your hair and skin that can put you at greater risk of skin cancers – the lightness of your eye colour also plays a significant role in sun protection, with blue eyes at much higher risk of melanoma than those with brown eyes, according to Potterton.

However, this doesn’t mean those with darker complexions should skip out on sunscreen.

“Everyone is susceptible to damage from UV radiation from the sun, which is why we all need to be SunSmart and protect our skin,” Potterton says.

To protect from sun-related health risks, she advises following the golden rule of slipping, slopping, slapping, and wrapping.

Supplied SunSmart's Hazel Potterton.

“That means slip into some sun-protective clothing to cover up, slip into the shade, slop on plenty of broad-spectrum water-resistant sunscreen of at least SPF30 (and reapply every two hours or more often after swimming or sweating), slap on a wide-brimmed hat, and wrap on some sunglasses.”

You may also want to rethink how often you’re following your sun care routine, too – Potterton says we should actually start practising sun safety from September through to April, or any time the UV index is 3 or above if you’re spending a lot of time outside (UV index at your location is free to check on the UVNZ app).

She says improving our sun safety habits can “greatly reduce the incidence and impact of skin cancers across Aotearoa New Zealand.”

“An estimated 80,000 non-melanoma skin cancers are diagnosed each year in Aotearoa New Zealand, with an estimated healthcare cost of $129.4 million.

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith/Stuff Redheaded or not, you should always practice sun safety.

“About 2800 melanomas are diagnosed in Aotearoa New Zealand, with an estimated healthcare cost of $54.5 million. Along with Australia, we have the highest incidence rate of melanoma skin cancers in the world. We also have the highest mortality rate for melanoma skin cancers in the world.

“By 2025 the total cost of skin cancer treatment is expected to grow to $295 million.”

What’s in a regular redhead’s sun care routine?

“A real life changer for me has been getting a wetsuit. For one, I get really cold in the water. But the main reason is it looks really sporty, but gives full sun protection with long sleeves and legs,” says Frances Morton, ginger-haired editor of Sunday and Your Weekend magazines.

“Ultimately, the only way to endure being in the sun is to cover up - hats, shirts, light flowing clothing. I've tried sunscreen, but inevitably you miss parts and then get painful red patches and weird white finger marks. I used to think maybe if I get enough freckles they'd join up to a protective tan, but that never works.

“The other option is to be what my friend calls a moon baby. Stay out of the heat of the sun, and venture out in the morning/evening.”

Sarah Stuart, head of styling at Discovery, says that although she loves summer, her skin is less of a fan.

“I apply sunscreen every morning even in winter. I start with my skincare regime which involves cleansing, toning then after moisturising I apply a layer of sunscreen,” Stuart says.

“I have sunscreen everywhere at home, stashed in my car, in my desk draw and in my styling kit. With my fair skin I’ll do anything to avoid sun spots, skin cancer and any extra signs of aging.

”Nowadays, I completely avoid the sun by covering up with fun hats, sunnies and oversized linen shirts.”