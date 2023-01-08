Why Rebekah Ballagh wishes we were more educated on mental health

Rebekah Ballagh has been working in mental health for 12 years. When she was a high school counsellor she realised that many resources in the field were drab, and so began making her own, including colourful, easy-to-digest illustrations.

Then she began posting them on social media - they struck a chord: today, her Instagram @journey_to_wellness_ has 355,000 followers.

She says she’s noticed a huge “strain on services” in New Zealand when it comes to mental health, and so has also turned her tangible advice into courses and other resources, including bestselling books Note to Self and Words of Comfort.

She has personal experience with anxiety, self doubt and panic attacks - which just makes her advice and illustrations all the more real.

Here are the Nelson local’s hopes and dreams…

I WISH, 10 YEARS AGO, I’D KNOWN…

Exactly what I teach in my self development programmes now. All the stuff about inner critic, self sabotage, limiting beliefs, anxiety - I was only just coming into all of that and I was such an uncertain person.

In saying that, if I had known that I wouldn’t have had the journey I’ve had, so I don’t have any regrets that I’ve had difficult times, because it led me to doing this work. But maybe I wish I knew that it would all come out in the wash.

I WISH I COULD SWAP LIVES WITH…

This is probably a really annoying answer, but I don’t wish I could swap lives with anyone because I’ve really discovered that no matter what someone’s life looks like on the surface, we have no idea what’s going on underneath, and I’d rather the struggles I know.

But for a more fun answer, I’d swap lives with a multi-multi billionaire, but not famous, I’d swap lives for a week, donate a lot of money to charities, transfer money to my bank account and pay off my mortgage and the mortgage of everyone around me, and then come back to my life. I’ll just ruin that person’s life, haha, but hopefully they’ll still have money to come back to…

I WISH, EVERY DAY I COULD EAT…

At my Nan’s 40-year-old hexagonal dining table back in 2018 when all of our family was together, including my family that is overseas, and my Pop was still alive. Or a less abstract answer is, all day, every day Mexican and Indian food.

I WISH I COULD LIVE IN…

The Catlins, it was one of my favourite places I’ve visited. If I could live in a cliff-edged, glass-windowed mansion looking out over the Catlins and just sit and write and work online, I would love that. When I was there, I swam with wild Hector’s dolphins, so my love for that place is just forever imprinted on me.

THE PERSON I WISH WAS ON A BANKNOTE IS…

Somebody in a marginalised or minority community, for representation. One of my favourite people is Mani Mitchell, they were my supervisor for years and years and they’re an intersex advocate, they got the NZ Order of Merit a little while ago for all the advocacy work they’ve done.

Anyone who is not super known, but does the most incredible work in mental health for our more marginalised communities, it would be pretty cool to see them on a banknote.

THE NOISE I WISH I COULD NEVER HEAR AGAIN IS…

Any sudden loud noises - they send my nervous system through the roof. I just about collapse if I hear a loud noise. I’m a highly sensitive person, and so it doesn’t take much to send me into a little spiral.

I WISH I COULD SPEND A SUNDAY WITH…

Probably just with all my family together, maybe including the people who have passed, if we can do fantasy thinking here. My pop and my uncle, and my dog that I lost, and a friend, we lost them all around the same time. I’d love to spend a day with all of my family together in one space.

I WISH NEW ZEALAND WAS MORE…

I know that we’re working really hard around our stigma towards mental health, but I wish we could be even more forward-thinking and further along in our approach. Especially in how we support our young people. I wish we were more educated on mental health and wellbeing - I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard “I wish I was taught that at school”.

It’s only just getting popular now to understand what your body is doing in different nervous system states - if we could teach this in schools, these distress tolerance skills - I did not learn any of this in school.

I don’t remember once learning about anxiety or confidence or how the brain works when you’re depressed, none of it. That should be what we learn…

A really big one is stuff around how your nervous system responds - like fight, flight or fawn - that should be common knowledge, taught in school. Everyone I’ve come into contact with through my courses has such an ‘aha’ when they realise all the things their body is doing is an automatic response designed to keep us safe.

We blame ourselves for it, we think there’s something wrong with us. Also anything around inner critic or how we self sabotage and limiting beliefs, anything to do with anxiety and panic.

Often when that gets explained properly to people, it’s like a lightbulb moment, “oh that’s what that is, I thought something was wrong with me”. It’s not. And hearing that is so validating.

THIS OR THAT

YOGA OR MEDITATION

LEMON OR LIMES

NAP OR WALK

BRUNCH OR DINNER

AUDIOBOOK OR READ

FIGHT OR FLIGHT (I used to be all flight - and would want to avoid. I’ve done a huge amount of work on that.)

PASTA OR PIZZA

GOLD OR SILVER

HOTEL OR AIRBNB

SKI OR SWIM