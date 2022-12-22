Les Mills Bodypump pioneer Mike McSweeney died from cardiac arrest, months after being struck by car

Fitness legend Mike McSweeney died from a cardiac arrest, months after he was struck by a car while on a pedestrian crossing in Hong Kong, reports say.

The Les Mills Bodypump instructor died at the age of 64, the global fitness chain confirmed on its Facebook page on Sunday night.

McSweeney was the former Bodypump and RPM programme director for Les Mills International. He “presented, choreographed and educated trainers, presenters and instructors around the world for over a decade”.

McSweeney’s wife Mary MacLeod told The New Zealand Herald that he was hit by a taxi while walking on a pedestrian crossing in Hong Kong on September 25. However, that was not the cause of the fatal cardiac arrest he experienced on November 26, she said.

READ MORE:

* Les Mills Bodypump pioneer Mike McSweeney has died, aged 64

* Phillip Mills and how he built a global empire by making exercise fun

* Sorry, Lance Savali, but not even you can make me enjoy spin class

* Why has #BodyPositivity failed to make us positive about our bodies?



He didn’t recover from the damage, she reportedly said Thursday.

According to a public Facebook post by McSweeney’s brother Dennis, the fitness instructor arrived in Auckland on Saturday night from Hong Kong and was in ICU. On Sunday, Dennis confirmed McSweeney’s death in a separate Facebook post.

Friend and former colleague Tracy Minnoch posted a tribute to McSweeney on Facebook, saying he “made ‘authenticity’ a thing before it became a lesson, and it was his legacy that drew this out of many of the Les Mills trainers worldwide.”

“If he yelled at you, told you to pull it together ... it's because he believed you could handle it and that you would rise to your own greatness, in your own way, and not as a carbon copy. Mike wasn't a copy of anyone - raw, grit, honest, iconic.”

Minnoch continued that McSweeney’s dedication to his family was “heartwarming”

“Mike threw himself into parenting the boys like he threw himself at any sport ... with passion, full commitment, strategy and humour.”

Peter Joseph Maea worked with McSweeney in the early 1990s for “several years” and he told Stuff the pair played golf, got to know each other’s families, travelled the world and took masterclasses together.

“He was a bit of a typical staunch ... fulla ... he didn’t really fluff around ... he just said it as it is. But that’s what I liked about him.”

Supplied Mike McSweeney (left) with Peter Joseph Maea.

Both Maea and McSweeney were involved in the early stages of what would later become Bodypump and Maea said McSweeney had a big influence on the fitness world.

“If anyone was the backbone of Bodypump, that was Mike. He put pump on the map. He had a lot to do with the programme, how it was designed, built, the music, the choreography.

“I think that’s what he wanted to do. To create something that he could put his name on, his stamp on, and eventually as the newer generation came on, they had a platform to work on.”

And McSweeney’s legacy still holds strong, said Maea. If you ask anyone in the fitness world, “they’ll know who Mike is”.

“I’m just sad I lost an old mate.”

Les Mills wrote on Sunday that McSweeney, “made a huge impact within the Les Mills community, and we all owe a huge debt to him. Rest in peace, Mike.”