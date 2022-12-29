Why I couldn't be happier spending New Year's on the couch in my PJs

Amberleigh Jack is a Stuff lifestyle and entertainment reporter.

OPINION: At 41, I’ve lived through enough New Year’s celebrations to know they rarely live up to the hype.

Don’t get me wrong. I’ve had some great ones. One clear favourite was a little over 10 years ago, spent visiting my brother in San Francisco.

The city was packed and thriving. Midnight fireworks from the bay were spectacular. The streets were filled with thousands of drunken revellers partying the night away.

What made our night so unforgettable, though?

We escaped the chaos, grabbed our Mum, went to a house party and spent the night dancing, chatting and singing with about 15 of my brother’s close friends.

123rf Maybe it is a sign of getting older, or perhaps it is simply a matter of giving in to my introverted instincts. But for me, there is no better way to see out one year than by relaxing with the people I want to spend the next one with.

We were back at the hotel by 1am – and asleep shortly after. There were no 4am stumbles, or getting lost in crowds of thousands of party goers.

And years later, having lost both my Mum and my brother, the memory is one I treasure.

I have done the big parties. I have travelled and camped and spend money I could not afford on tickets to the big parties of the year only to find myself intoxicated, being groped, or cornered in drunk conversations with strangers, losing friends at critical times during the evening, finding myself feeling disappointed or disheartened that the night was not living up to the hype of the best night of the year, or just really, very tired.

And regardless of how successful the night winds up being, the biggest party of the year is an expectation few nights will live up to. Instead, we are left with a hangover, an empty bank account and a head full of hangxiety regrets.

Supplied My brother and I getting ready for my best New Year's Eve memory in San Francisco – a house party with a handful of friends.

Take New Year’s Eve 1999, for example.

I cannot recall which of the overhyped Y2K parties we forked out on tickets for, but I do recall massive crowds, some very messy conversations with friends – and a very late night dancing to music I would not have had an interest in sober.

I probably spent as much time that night trying to get out of awkward ramblings with strangers as I did spending quality time with people I loved.

It was a good night. But it would have been better on any other Saturday, without expectations of a night tipped to be the more fun, more successful and generally more superior big brother of all the other nights.

The pressure to go all out for the biggest party night of the century was never going to live up to the hype.

Supplied We'll be seeing the year out at home with our animals this year.

I, with many Kiwi party goers that year, spent the first day of the new century in bed. Hungover, hungry and emotional.

I don’t think I ever made the conscious decision to stop seeing out the year’s end with a bang. But removing New Year’s pressure has made recent celebrations far more memorable and enjoyable.

I have not spent them all at home. There have been house parties with good friends, or relaxed catch-ups with a select few. Those nights of good food, great music and wonderful company are always cheaper, less-complicated and more meaningful.

It also means waking up in a comfortable bed with the coffee machine at the ready.

When I met my now husband, our joint blasé attitude towards end of year parties is probably one reason we clicked so well.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff We will be watching the Sky Tower fireworks from a distance, at the end of our West Auckland driveway.

Our first New Year’s was spent at home, with good food, great music, a new kitten and an ageing dog. I loved every minute of it.

Maybe it is a sign of getting older, or perhaps it is simply a matter of giving in to my introverted instincts. But for me, there is no better way to see out one year than by relaxing with the people I want to spend the next one with.

Not regretting money wasted or decisions made is an added bonus.

So what does New Year’s Eve look like in our household as we settle into our comfortable roles of old married reclusive couple?

There will be a few drinks on the deck in the sun with our favourite songs at the ready. Our local Indian or Thai takeaway will ensure neither of us have to cook and as the sun comes down we will retire to a night in the lounge, home pants and animal cuddles at the ready.

Come midnight, our annual trek up the short driveway – where we have a clear view of Auckland’s Sky Tower – to see the fireworks with our neighbours, will mark the end of a year that has brought a fair share of struggles for many New Zealanders, but hopefully enough moments of joy to make it all worthwhile.

We’ll share a midnight kiss and crawl into bed with a terrible movie.

And I couldn’t be happier.

It’s pretty tough to be disappointed when the only hype is no hype at all, right?