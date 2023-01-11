Top chef Monique Fiso on surviving the pressures (and misogyny) of the kitchen

One of Aotearoa’s most decorated chefs, Monique Fiso (who is of Māori/Samoan descent) has appeared on Netflix show The Last Table and cooked with luminaries like Gordon Ramsay.

After honing her skill in restaurants around the world Monique arrived home and set-up Hiakai. Initially a pop-up concept started in 2016 (with culinary adventures like cooking on the banks of the Whanganui river) Hiakai eventually turned into a bricks and mortar fine dining institution, where Monique takes indigenous and foraged ingredients and elevates them into delicious works of art.

Anyone who has watched The Bear knows the culinary industry is traditionally full of egos and toxic behaviour, both of which Monique has seen her share of.

“Hospitality is a tough industry and it's male dominated,” she explains. “When you’re a successful woman in this industry it's pretty lonely.” She points out that Tall Poppy syndrome is alive and well in NZ.

“When you’re a young woman, particularly if you're a young gay woman and a woman of colour and you've done very well, you find that there are a lot of men who feel the need to express their opinion about you without even knowing you. And it can get very frustrating.”

Monique works hard to block out the noise. She has strict coping mechanisms for dealing with stress and burn out, and working with her partner Katie, who is the general manager at Hiakai, has seen her implement better work life boundaries.

Herewith other insights from the talented Monique Fiso:

What hours do you work each day?

Running a small business takes a lot of dedication. I usually work six days a week. On the days the restaurant is open for service, I’m in early and I finish pretty late. A lot of small business owners are doing really long hours at the moment.

Do you have set work/life boundaries or do they merge?

Work / life boundaries are something that I’ve been working on. In the past I didn’t set any boundaries, I was ‘hustle, hustle, hustle’ from the moment I woke up until I went to sleep.

When you start a business you do need a lot of energy to get it off the ground and it can be all consuming but you can’t sustain that level of energy output forever. You need to rest and recharge. I try to schedule in several mini breaks throughout the year so that I can regroup.

Taking breaks is kind of seen as a weakness [in hospitality] but Katie is from a different industry. She’s like, ‘you’re not gonna have a business if you're so tired you burn out.’ And it’s really helped me not viewing a break as some kind of strange luxury, but more as something that is needed in order for us to do our roles. That's been a massive shift for me.

What time do you wake up?

I wake up at around 6.30am each morning.

What do you have for breakfast?

I’m a breakfast person. I’m hungry the moment I wake up. If I’m short on time, then it’s cereal and fruit. If I have a bit more time up my sleeve, I’ll have something more substantial like eggs on toast.

I like to cook at home. It's like there’s two different styles of cooking to me. When you are working kitchens professionally you're working against the clock. But when you're at home it's a bit more chill. And I enjoy that. I can stand in the kitchen and prep with a glass of wine. So it’s quite relaxing for me. I still very much enjoy cooking at home.

Do you use supplements? If so, what?

Yes, I do. I take Vitamin C, Evening Primrose Oil, Fish Oil, and Executive B. I also enjoy the AM & PM mushroom powder by Mother Made. I mix mine with peppermint or rooibos tea.

Whose advice/influence do you genuinely value and listen to when it comes to wellbeing and taking care of yourself?

I’m a big fan of Brené Brown. I listen to her podcasts when I’m driving or doing chores and it gives me a lot of food for thought. That being said, my partner Katie is my first source of advice when it comes to my health and wellbeing. She has helped me understand the value of self care.

How do you deal with stress?

I often find most of the time when I am getting anxious it's because I'm not sure what exactly I need to do to sort a situation out. I like to deal with things that are causing me stress by tackling them head on and being proactive about finding solutions.

I think that’s served me quite well in life; I'm definitely not an avoider of it [stress]. I'm proactive. Okay, what's stressing you out? Write a list. How do we resolve it? Work through it. Being proactive about finding solutions helps remove the brain fog so I can see more clearly what next steps I need to make and put them into action as opposed to sitting around fretting.

Netflix New Zealand's Monique Fiso took part in Netflix's The Final Table competition.

What time do you go to bed at night? Do you sleep soundly?

Around 10pm when I don’t have service and around 1am when I do. I love my sleep. I'm a huge fan of naps, I just wish I was able to have more of them.

If I’m working late I need a bit of a wind down. Katie and I will usually make a little snack and just sit on the couch with either a cup of tea or maybe a glass of wine and have a debrief. You do need to unwind a bit because after service you have a lot of adrenaline going, it's not easy to just crawl into bed straight afterwards. The mushroom tea is one that I quite like having going to sleep.

What do you do for fun?

DIY tasks, bowling, dining out and spending time with loved ones.

Favorite free stress-buster?

Foraging. Fresh air and time spent with nature really helps to fill my cup. It's a good one because it ticks a few things we need to actually get done for work, but it's also like an unofficial manager’s meeting between Katie and I. In some ways we've switched off, but there's a lot of brainstorming that happens as we walk around. It's really good quality time for Katie and I as well as kind of being work related.

We're always on the lookout for pikopiko; we use it in a variety of different ways. And Kareao, which is the tips of what’s known in English as the supplejack vine. Karamū Berries are another one; we'll check those trees quite often.

There's a whole range of things, some of them aren't indigenous, endemic ingredients either. Sometimes it's ‘onion weed's popping up’ - that makes a great garnish so we'll make sure that we start collecting those or putting it into vinegar so we have some really cool things to play with throughout the year.

What’s been the biggest change you’ve made when it comes to looking after your health and mental health and wellbeing?

At a certain point, you start to realise that good health is everything so making my overall wellbeing a priority has been the biggest change for me over the last few years. By that I mean my mental, physical, emotional and spiritual health, and being able to understand when one of these is off kilter and needs to be refocused. Don’t get me wrong, it's a balancing act and hard to maintain all the time.