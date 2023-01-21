'I want my brain back': What it's really like to have a concussion

When she came to on the bathroom floor, journalist Kirsty Johnston knew little about concussion. She writes of what she learned on the rocky road to recovery.

In the dream, I’m at a bar. It’s smoky and noisy and sweaty and there is a haze of red and purple light. There is a DJ playing from a stage. I am holding a warming crate bottle in one hand. Someone, I think a former colleague, is telling a joke. I laugh, and when I wake up with my face mashed into the cold tiled floor I am still laughing.

It can’t have been more than a few seconds that I was unconscious, but on the days I feel lost and despondent, the dream is a reminder that something bad actually happened to me. Even now, it still flickers occasionally in the back of my mind, more than two years on from the accident.

I concussed myself in October 2020. Already, it had been a hellish year. But on this night, things are about to get much worse. I passed out in my bathroom, after having my wisdom teeth out, a side effect of the sedative. My partner hears the thud of my forehead hitting the ground, but he can’t get the door open. I am lying against it. Giggling.

“Sit up,” he says. “You’ve fallen.” As I wake up, he gets his hand in the door and turns the light on. There is blood smeared against the tiles, and pooling in the grout. I begin to cry silently, causing more blood to spill from my mouth.

When you first get a concussion, experts advise almost complete rest for two days. Bright lights, loud sounds and movement can make things worse. In this phase, even activities such as watching TV and listening to music should be avoided. Painkillers, particularly strong ones, are off limits.

But when I hit my head, I don’t know any of this. Instead, I am preoccupied by the bruising on my face, and whether the stitches in my mouth are healing OK. My partner, Stephen, is worried about sticking to my post-operative medication schedule. On Sunday when my cousin mentions the possibility of a head injury, both of us are taken aback. I tell her she’s being over-cautious - in my mind, concussion is what happens to rugby players and involves being unconscious for a very long time (spoiler: it doesn’t). When I check Google, I find I have none of the typical symptoms listed. No confusion, no vomiting. Just a headache and a persistent sense of dread, that I decide is an after-effect of that anaesthetic. I tell myself I’m fine.

The headaches don't stop

On Monday morning, I discover I am wrong. At first, the doctor thinks the concussion is mild, and I am cleared to work. But two weeks later, when a headache persists, I get a second opinion. I am given time off, and a referral to an occupational therapist. The concussion is still classed as “mild” but recovery could be slower than I thought.

I have never been sick like this before. In 2018 I had a run of strep throat, brought on by stress and the mould creeping through the ceiling of our rental. I had to go to the doctor for antibiotics five times. I remember telling my cousin that summer that I felt like my brain had slowed down from being so tired, like I was mentally walking through waist-deep water. But we moved house, I had time off, and I got better.

With the concussion, however, I don’t get better. For months, it is the same. If I do very little, I am fine. The second I push myself, the tension returns. At times, it feels like my brain is vibrating. I will get so far through tasks and feel like I’ve hit a wall.

At the beginning, I ignore it, keep working. A friend had recommended I get blue light glasses for the computer, so I’d put them on and carry on. She also recommended I print things out to read. I feel virtuous, reading and highlighting on paper but the headaches don’t stop.

I see an occupational therapist, and she gives me some information about what’s happening in my brain. When I hit my head, my brain moved inside my skull, damaging the neurons. The neurons can no longer communicate with each other properly, making it harder for my brain to do its many jobs. Concussion can also impact blood flow to the brain, lowering its energy supply. On top of this, the brain is trying to heal itself, meaning there’s less energy to go to normal activities such as regulating emotions or thinking.

I want my brain back, I say over and over, in those initial weeks. But also, I want to sleep. I walk home from my job after lunch and curl up for hours. At first I text my boss but then I don’t. I don’t want her to know. I’ve had this job for less than two months. I am supposed to be high-performing, hard-hitting. Instead I can’t focus. I have no motivation. I exist in a fog.

In November, I give a panel talk at a university. No-one thinks it’s a good idea. I do not feel well. God knows what I say. We go out for dinner afterwards and some friends end up dropping me home. I remember one of them had a concussion. “How long did it take to get better?” A really long time, they tell me. They advise me to take it easy. I keep working for more than the mandated four hours a day. I decide to move to Tauranga to live with Stephen, packing up my whole house in a week.

‘Fight and you will struggle’

Inevitably, things come crashing down. We go to a wedding in Coromandel in early December. I barely drink and we don’t stay out too late, but when we get home I feel worse than ever. That Monday, I work eight hours and the next day I can’t get out of bed. “Why can’t I learn?” I text a friend. “Maybe this is learning,” she writes back.

I see my occupational therapist, and I drop my chipper front. I sob in her office. I’ve gone backwards, I tell her. She does not look surprised. She brings out a set of diagrams, of batteries that are green, orange and red. I am only allowed to do one “red” activity - something that drains my batteries - every day. Otherwise, I need to keep the batteries charged. Red activities include work, socialising, reading, watching too much TV, drinking alcohol, and texting or reading my phone. She gives me an extra tip: always stop working at 80%.

I message my friend - the one who advised me about the blue light glasses - in disbelief. “It’s a bitch of a thing,” she writes. “They’re a hard thing for others to understand because they’re invisible.” She advises me to be patient. I tell her I’m going crazy. She is resolute: “Rest and you will get better. Fight it and you will struggle.” She says it took nearly nine months for her concussion to heal.

Nine months! For the first time, I am scared. I talk to Stephen. We decide that I have to stick to the rules. This means no work. Luckily, my boss has already decided I was unwell, and tells me to finish early for the year. We decide the second most important rule is getting to bed early. The other rules amount to the same thing: no fun.

It is crushing. We are between lockdowns and the world is picking up again. Friends text me: “Come for a drink?” I agree, and then cancel. I miss a friend’s book launch, Christmas parties, birthdays. I tell my family I don’t want them to visit. They are hurt. I try to describe what’s going on, but I struggle to articulate how I feel. A couple of times, I break the rules and go out briefly. But the noise makes me feel totally disoriented, overwhelmed. Group situations are the worst - I find it impossible to follow a conversation.

‘What if I can’t ever write again?’

It is a long summer. I see virtually nobody. I buy all the Booker prize-winning novels, and lie on the lawn not reading them. I try very hard to not use my phone. The best thing is when some friends and family get on board with my recovery. They send me voicemails instead of texts. They tell me off if I message them. Stephen comes for my compulsory half hour a day walks. In January, on the occupational therapist’s advice, I go for my first run.

But even as my physical symptoms improve, my anxiety grows. I begin to lie awake in the small hours, worrying. Before the concussion, I prided myself on my ability to synthesise information quickly, to grasp complex concepts and make them human. “What if I can’t ever write again?” I wonder. What if I get things wrong? At this point, my whole identity is rooted in my career as a journalist. I don’t know who I’d be without my work.

At one appointment with the occupational therapist I tell her about my fears and she looks at her notes for a long time. Eventually she says: “Could you have burn out?”

I feel a rush of shame. Have I made this whole thing up? I remember the dream and feel confused. She sees my face and says quickly: “I don’t mean you don’t have a concussion, but I think there could be other things going on as well.” She sends me some reading about the psychological aspects of a brain injury. I find out anxiety and depression are common partners to concussion.

This discovery makes me feel better, less hopeless. I drop my cynicism, and I do the exercises the therapist sets me about prioritising what’s important, my goals, and I cut out almost everything else. I meditate daily. I begin to run further. I sign up for a half marathon. I record a podcast. I read an article about the fragility of brains, and about “protecting your recovery” and it suddenly sinks in that getting better isn’t a selfish ideal. I become an expert on zero-alcohol beer. I go to bed at 9pm. I say “no” to invites without guilt. It is freeing.

And then, at some point, I just get better. It creeps up on me, so I don’t realise straight away. I stop getting headaches. I enrol in some law papers and don’t even consider my brain. I write stories. I visit friends. It only dawns on me in May, when I run the half marathon without stopping that it has been six months and although I think I won’t ever be the same as I was before - I am more serious now, more reserved, more cautious with how I spend my time - I am not sick anymore. As I head towards the finish line, I start running faster. I am not tired. I am not worried. I feel like I could run, and run.