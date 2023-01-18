Does Silicon Valley's new 'dopamine detox' trend actually work?

How to Put Your Phone Down and Live a More Fulfilling Life

It began as Silicon Valley’s new productivity fad, and now it’s trending on TikTok - but can the dopamine detox really rewire your brain?

Over 70 million videos on TikTok currently testify to its health benefits – many other fad trends and health movements have spawned out of Silicon Valley, yet none has seized the internet as much as the dopamine fast.

The neurotransmitter dopamine is associated with our reward pathways – it is the chemical passenger that is linked to our motivation to do things.

But does the practice actually help to restore our dopamine to normal levels? According to clinical psychologist Dr Sarb Johal, “the short answer is no.”

“Dopamine does go up in response to when you’re rewarded,” Dr Johal told Stuff, “but it doesn’t go down when you avoid rewards. It doesn’t reset the relationship at all – it doesn't work that way.”

In fact, a true detox is impossible because the brain is continually producing dopamine. Dr Johal said that the framing of “dopamine detox” reduces the brain and its pathways to vastly oversimplified effects – showing a misunderstanding of how happiness chemicals are distributed by the brain.

The dopamine fast is another example of social media trends rebranding age-old concepts with snappy new titles – what is one person’s traditional practice of mindfulness becomes a “dopamine detox” in new hands.

“It’s a danger of the modern wellness industry – things we know are repackaged and reinvented to sell new products. We’re looking for a reduction in being overwhelmed by stimulation all the time that people feel that we can’t escape from – but radical changes in your life are really hard to maintain.”

Life hacks such as dopamine fasting are popular within the online wellness community. Often they are loosely based on some existing practice – dopamine fasting calls to mind the vipassana, the Buddhist silent retreat that asks participants to abstain from speaking, sex, and substances.

During a dopamine detox, the person will avoid all triggers for anywhere between an hour to a week –including all television, internet , and any other screen time. By cutting out common stimulants, proponents of the fast suggest that we respond more profoundly to pleasurable activities once we re-engage with them.

Dr Johal explained that he understood clearly why people would want to engage in the fast, but the problem is “that they don’t have controlled studies behind them... they instruct people to change their daily behaviours when there isn’t anything strictly wrong with them.”

The basis of the dopamine fast is the behavioural therapy technique stimulation control, commonly used to treat sufferers of addiction by removing their triggers to use.

“It comes from an addiction way of thinking about things – there’s this idea that if we have a tolerance break we can reset the relationship, like when you feel buzzed after not having coffee for a while. I’m not sure whether it works that way – it’s giving you a pause, but it’s what you do in that pause that counts.”

The idea is that, by the end of the detox, the person will feel less affected by their dopamine triggers thanks to this period of abstinence or unplugging.

“Deprivation is not the best way to go,” said Dr Johal, “I think that a more extreme and unhealthy version of depravation can get us into trouble - it misunderstands the purpose. And it can’t reset the relationship or replenish the dopamine levels in your body.”

Dr Johal thinks distancing from social media is a better approach.

“What people might be on to is a way of reducing stress,” Dr Johal explained. “Instead of being bombarded by notifications in this pressured live that we live – engage in intentional-based practices.

“Rather than doing things that are radical – like the dopamine fasting adherents do, or having a monastic life not speaking, what’s actually useful is exploring how you can be less glued to my phone and clearing out an hour or two where you don’t look at screens.”

While the conclusion may be that a total detox from dopamine is not possible, a digital fast such as stopping scrolling and spending time off social media, can help with increased mindfulness, which has its own benefits such as improved sleep, better concentration, and lower blood pressure.

“Lots of religions and cultural practices have done things like keeping a day free from work for thousands of years – we know as humanity that we need time off,” said Dr Johal.

“What we’ve just fallen into a trap of is this idea that we can go cold turkey somehow, and it can solve all our problems.”