There are more of us: Celine Dion gives validation to Stiff Person Syndrome

Craig Robson lives with Stiff Person Syndrome, suffering from cramps, pain and spasms. Painkillers have little effect. He hopes bringing awareness to this syndrome will increase its understanding.

The illness afflicting singer Celine Dion may not be as rare as doctors think, says a Kiwi with the same condition who is often dismissed as a “fat lazy bastard”.

Craig Robson, 61, is hopeful the celebrity connection to Stiff Person Syndrome will foster understanding of the disorder, both among the medical community and the public.

The Feilding man was diagnosed with the condition in 2021 after pain and cramping in his back and legs confounded doctors for 20 years.

The neurological disorder typically causes random rigidity in the torso and limbs, and severe muscle spasms, is considered a one-in-a-million illness. Dion announced in December she had postponed dates for an upcoming European tour due to the condition.

But Robson’s Stiff Person Syndrome symptoms are quite different to that of Dion and Foxton woman Charmaine Torrington.

He expects there are many more sufferers of the condition who, like he and Torrington, have had their illness misdiagnosed and misunderstood.

“Hopefully get it out into the public eye more that if you’re having a condition or problems that nobody seems to know what it is, and they can’t pin it, and they’ve gone through everything, maybe this is what it could be.”

Whereas the stiffening of the muscles in Torrington’s hip or leg were a daily occurrence, Robson said his discomfort was constant.

“At the moment there’s a cramp in my left calf. You just can’t see it because it’s hidden.

“If you have me standing at the kitchen sink for three minutes, I’ve got red-hot pokers running up and down my spine. Absolutely excruciating pain. Then I come and sit down, and it goes away.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Craig Robson has suffered cramps, pain and spasms 24 hours a day for 20 years. A diagnosis of Still Person Syndrome finally came in 2021.

Robson, who often used a combination of crutches, a walker and at a wheelchair, said his lower back pain was constant, while muscles in both legs regularly cramped at the same time, making it impossible to walk.

He still drives a car, and can handle day trips to Hawke’s Bay or Wellington, but his body pays for it the next day. Medication dulls the pain, but nothing eliminates it.

“With the Celine Dion bit of it I’m hoping now the Mayo Clinic in the States or some really big research hospital will take it on and see if they can find a treatment that actually works.

“Because nothing works for me – at all.

“I’ve done the physio, I’ve done the osteopath, I’ve done the naturopath, I’ve done a chiropractor.”

Warwick Smith/STUFF Charmaine Torrington speaks about the day-to-day reality of living with stiff person syndrome.

Celine Dion had given the illness validation and would hopefully encourage understanding, as bearing the brunt of people’s ignorance could be brutal.

“I’ve been accosted in the street using my crutches by some stranger, who walked across the street and told me I didn’t need them, and that I didn’t need the mobility sticker on my car.

“You go through all the psychological things, mental health, being accused of being a fat lazy bastard. That’s a common one.

“Even from family, the people you think would be compassionate and supportive the most.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Robson in his “safe zone”, a living room focused around his computer station. He can’t sit on a sofa for more than 15 minutes and finds his wheelchair to be the least uncomfortable chair in the house.

Robson, who lived with one of his five adult children, said the syndrome’s biggest impact on his life was its influence on where he was comfortable going in public.

He does all his shopping in the early morning and avoids the “judging eyes” of The Plaza mall in Palmerston North.

Twenty years ago the former truck driver and storeman was unloading a truck when he felt something pop in his back.

He brushed it off, having had back issues since a motorcycle crash when he was 17. But within 20 minutes he could hardly walk.

Seven months of physiotherapy and probing by various doctors for lower back pain explored a range of diagnoses, including spinal stenosis, but the tests all came back negative, and he was “placed in the too hard basket”.

Numerous appointments with neurologists through the years pegged his pain as orthopaedic and due to his working lifestyle.

But in 2021 Robson’s GP referred him to a doctor at Palmerston North Hospital who looked at his medical history and requested a blood test.

“He said to me, if it’s below a certain number you don’t have what I think you have. But if it’s above it, you do. And that was at the point of Stiff Person’s Syndrome.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Craig Robson used to enjoy riding motorcycles and played roller-hockey. He says Stiff Person Syndrome has cost him any chance of employment and contributed to the demise of his marriage.

There was nowhere to go for information on it, aside from the internet, and it largely posed worst-case-scenarios.

Robson has got in touch with Torrington, after reading of her experience, and is seeking a referral to her neurologist in Wellington.

He doesn’t expect there to be a cure, or an end to his pain, but would welcome a better management plan. Like most people with disabilities, he doesn’t want sympathy, just a little compassion.

“Just because we’re in a wheelchair, using a walker or on crutches, we appear physically OK from the outside, but there’s obviously something wacky-do going on inside, so don’t write us off.”