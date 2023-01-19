Is it OK to share lip balm? Or was Kate right to 'grimace' at Meghan's request?

One of the many (many) revelations from Prince Harry’s royal memoir, Spare, is the morsel that Kate Middleton recoiled in fright when Meghan Markle asked to use her lip balm.

The face-off allegedly occurred just before the pair appeared at the Royal Foundation Forum appearance in 2018, when Meghan asked to borrow Kate’s lip gloss as she forgot hers.

“Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube,” Harry wrote.

“Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips. Kate grimaced.”

While hardly the most controversial takeaway from the royal biography, the moment has nonetheless sparked debate over whether it’s OK to share lip products.

“It’s best not to share those kinds of products - especially given everything we’ve learned over the last few years….I wouldn’t want to get coldsores,” microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles tells Stuff.

Some of the infections that the owner of the lip balm might transmit include herpes simplex virus, cytomegalovirus, or epstein barr virus.

Viruses can be transmitted through respiratory or oral secretions on the lip balm.

If you are going to borrow someone’s lip balm, you should check it’s within its expiration date first. Once the preservatives in a lip balm or lip gloss have broken down, they are less effective at reducing bacteria, Dr Wiles explained.

“There may be differences between natural products and those with preservatives. For example we know that manuka has antibacterial properties, so there will be some products that have natural ingredients that are effective.”

She also says there isn’t much of a difference between sharing a balm from a pot or from a tube or wand.

“(It’s) much of a muchness really. Saying that you could share a balm by using a cotton bud to get what you need out rather than a finger and that would be more hygienic.”

However, sharing lip products doesn’t necessarily represent a risk of Covid infection.

“But if someone is positive and sharing their lip balm you're probably going to catch it from asking for their lip balm,” Dr Wiles explains.

“People with Covid might also be more vulnerable to (other) infections.”

“What we've learnt in the pandemic is we should be careful about the germs we share.”

Still, Dr Wiles is keen to emphasise that, on this occasion, Meghan wasn’t in the wrong.

“I wouldn't be using any of this information to throw shade at Meghan Markle - if you’re family members and in close proximity anyway, it’s just something that people do.”