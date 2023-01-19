Why eating cake is as bad as passive smoking, according to some

Is it time we said goodbye to the workplace cake?

Is having cake in the workplace really a health hazard? It seems Britain's top food regulator thinks so.

Susan Jebb is the chairperson of the Food Standards Agency in the UK, and a professor of diet and population health at the University of Oxford.

Speaking to The Times, Jebb discussed ongoing issues with the advertising of junk food in the UK, as well as the current culture of doctors asking patients about their weight and diet. But one thing in particular stood out in the interview – her views on cake.

Apparently you can’t have cake and eat it too – in the workplace that is.

“We all like to think we’re rational, intelligent, educated people who make informed choices the whole time and we undervalue the impact of the environment,” she said to The Times while speaking in a personal capacity.

“If nobody brought in cakes into the office, I would not eat cakes in the day, but because people do bring cakes in, I eat them. Now, OK, I have made a choice, but people were making a choice to go into a smoky pub.”

Jebb argued that passive smoking inflicts harm on the people around you “and exactly the same is true of food”.

With smoking for example, the individual must make some effort but also their efforts can be made more successful with a supportive environment, she’s reported saying. "But we still don’t feel like that about food.”

So is it time to throw out the office cake tradition once and for all? Is a platter of fruit more acceptable? Take part in our poll and let us know your views.