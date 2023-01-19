Japan named 'healthiest' nation as new research discusses 'what is healthy'

Japan has been revealed as the 'healthiest' nation – at least that's what people think, according to a new report.

A new survey of ﻿8000 respondents from New Zealand, Australia, Brazil, Germany, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States, found the Asian nation was considered the healthiest out of all 195 countries by 15% of people.

Followed by Switzerland (12%), Sweden (12%), Norway (10%) and New Zealand (9%).

What is healthy?﻿

The survey, commissioned by Noom and conducted by OnePoll, focused on uncovering how the general populations from each of these nations address their physical and mental health concerns.

It found that for many, being “healthy” takes on different forms – and not all of the respondents defined health in purely physical terms.

Across the globe, most respondents defined “healthy” as being physically fit (31%), exercising regularly (31%), being emotionally happy (30%) and getting adequate sleep on a regular basis (30%).

In Australia, respondents demonstrated awareness of the connection between health and diet, reporting their top definition of health was eating plenty of fruits and vegetables (36%).

Across the globe, in South Korea, health was all about being stress-free (48%). In New Zealand, it was critical to get adequate sleep (34%) and in the US their definition of health is exercising regularly (32%).

Unsplash Japan has been revealed as the 'healthiest' nation – at least that's what people think, according to a new report (file photo).

How healthy do we feel?﻿

The survey also revealed the biggest issues impacting both physical and mental wellness on an international scale, providing even more support and evidence of why health solutions must address the two in tandem.

Nearly four out of five (78%) of overall respondents say they currently feel healthy.

Specifically, out of the eight countries surveyed, respondents from Spain (91%), Brazil (86%) and America (86%) claimed they currently felt healthy – more than the other nations surveyed (76% in the UK, 74% in New Zealand, 74% in Australia and 73% in South Korea).

Meanwhile, respondents from Germany reported feeling the most unhealthy out of the eight nations, with 33% categorising themselves as being “very unhealthy”.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began in March 2020, 53% of respondents claimed to be taking their health more seriously.

Similarly, 21% said they felt more productive throughout their average days since the pandemic began.

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.