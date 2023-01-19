Is having cake in the office really as bad as passive smoking? NZ expert weighs in

A top food regulator in the UK has kicked up controversy after comparing office cake to passive smoking.

Susan Jebb, chairperson of the UK’s Food Standards Agency and professor of diet and population health at the University of Oxford, was speaking to The Times about Britain’s junk food advertising when she alleged that bringing cake into the workplace inflicts as much harm as inhaling someone else’s cigarette smoke.

Her comments have caused a stir across social media, with some calling Jebb the “fun police” and asking if having the option to eat cake and breathing in secondhand smoke could really be compared.

6510 Kiwis voted in a Stuff poll which asked if cakes should be banned from the office – the winner was clear, 83% of readers said keep the cake.

Boyd Swinburn, Professor of Population Nutrition and Global Health at the University of Auckland, says that although cake in the office and passive smoking “may not be the best analogy”, both substances can be addictive and cause health issues.

“Some foods are a little bit addictive like tobacco and alcohol,” Swinburn says.

Unsplash Is having cake in the office actually as bad as passive smoking?

“Although homemade cake is a little bit harsh to focus on, it is certainly true that ultra-processed foods operate in the same way of being addictive and hooking us in that alcohol and tobacco does.”

Swinburn says the fairness between the cake in the office and passive smoking is “at the product level” and in the behaviours some of us could take with these products.

“Ultra-processed foods – as a category – is where a lot of health problems come from, such as dental care, diabetes, obesity, heart disease, cancer ... In that way, comparing them as harmful products is not unfair,” Swinburn says.

“In the same way, they kind of hook into our little pieces of humanity ... they give us a little bit of a dopamine high and a bit of a kick and nice taste, so they do hook into that and therefore reinforce that behaviour.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Professor Boyd Swinburn is a professor of population health and global nutrition.

However, Swinburn says he wouldn’t go as far to encourage officer workers to skip out on a slice of communal cake every now and then.

“We do have a tradition of cake in the office and there are other things that could be eaten – there might be slightly healthier alternatives, but we can’t get away from the wider context of food, which is social and collective as well as just feeding,” Swinburn says.

Jebb had told The Times smoking is at “a place where we understand that individuals have to make some effort but that we can make their efforts more successful by having a supportive environment” however we “still don’t feel like that about food.”

“We all like to think we’re rational, intelligent, educated people who make informed choices the whole time and we undervalue the impact of the environment,” she said.

“If nobody brought in cakes into the office, I would not eat cakes in the day, but because people do bring cakes in, I eat them. Now, OK, I have made a choice, but people were making a choice to go into a smoky pub.”