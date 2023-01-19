Jacinda Ardern didn't have 'enough left in the tank' - how to tell when you're running on empty

The prime minister says she's looking forward to being there when Neve starts school and is ready to marry Clarke Gayford.

During Jacinda Ardern’s resignation on Thursday she told the nation that after five and a half years as Prime Minister she “no longer had enough left in the tank to do the job justice”.

In her resignation speech, Ardern sent a heartfelt message to her family: “To Neve, mum is looking forward to being there when you start school this year. And Clarke, let’s finally get married.

"I'm looking forward to spending time with my family once again. Arguably, they're the ones who have sacrificed the most.”

In a December interview with New Zealand Woman’s Weekly Ardern discussed her anxieties and concerns about her ageing parents.

“Dad had cancer last year, so that’s been a bit hard,” Ardern told the magazine. “Mum had breast cancer years ago and is fully recovered, but things like that hang over you a bit.”

We asked clinical psychologist Jacqui Maguire the signs of an empty tank and what to do if you’re feeling low on gas.

How to know you’re running on empty

Maguire suggested that Ardern’s comments came from a place of feeling disconnected to her work.

“Burnout is more than just fatigue. It’s not about being tired – it’s about exhaustion mentally, emotionally, physically, and it’s about a lack of connection or depersonalisation to your work,” Maguire told Stuff.

“With burnout, you can’t see your effectiveness you can’t see the impact you were having when your mental wellbeing was functioning well, and you lose your ability to know that you're impactful.”

According to Maguire, this feeling of running on empty is not an individual problem – it’s a collective one.

“Some of the factors are personal, but most are not,” said Maguire.

“The job demands on the PM are probably greater than any other – especially through her term – and you look at what she’s having to navigate, to manage her stress, and then fill up her bucket outside of work. Does she still have the capacity to get joy in her life? That’s the individual factor we need to watch out for to prevent burnout.”

How do I address these feelings?

To prevent the feeling of burnout, it’s helpful to sit down and take stock of your demands, your resources, and the balance between the two – it’s important to have systems in place that support us.

“If you’ve found that you are tired, drained, and feeling like your own tank is empty, you need to pause and take stock and have conversations with people that know you well to reflect on how you want to live. Then ask, what needs to change or be added to my life to make that happen?”

What message does the Prime Minister’s speech send?

Maguire cited a study by AUT which showed 1 in 10 New Zealanders will experience burnout – but said the Prime Minister’s honest assessment of her emotional state is helpful.

“It raises awareness of how real this is – and I hope it also raises awareness that we don’t want people getting to that point, we don’t want people grinding themslves down.”

Who should I talk to about my feelings?

The decision to step aside after noticing this feeling is a “brave one”, and one that demands conversations with people close to you.

“My hope is that she's been having these conversations well behind the scenes, and has confidence professionally and personally to be able to say I am tired and need support. I hope these (conversations) are happening long before someone says that they have an empty tank.”

Taking stock of your energy levels, your resources, and the demands on your body commonly occurs during the summer break, according to Maguire, as slowing down forces people to reflect on their true feelings.

“If she has made this decision over summer, that’s what happens to all of us when we stop and take stock. When we stop, we can see the side effects of the levels of cortisol that have been rushing around our bodies, and I imagine the pause, and the impact of the pause, have probably precipitated her to ask what’s important.”

Can you prevent this feeling?

Rather than help people lift themselves out of burnout, Maguire is focused on helping to prevent it from occurring.

“If the demands on you are higher than your resources, then there needs to be some problem-solving - either decrease the demands or up your resources.

“After 5 and a half years as a Prime Minister... it’s pretty courageous to say I think this job is important, and I believe in the role, and I just don’t think I can do it anymore.”