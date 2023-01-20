Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sums up how we all feel in January: I’m over it

The prime minister says she's looking forward to being there when Neve starts school and is ready to marry Clarke Gayford.

OPINION: Jacinda Ardern is human. She's over it.

Let's be honest. Did you check Seek before returning to work this year? Give a fleeting thought to quitting? Well, refreshingly - you weren't alone.

I've always been fascinated by how the Prime Minister appeared superhuman. She never looked too tired, despite a gruelling schedule. She always had a smile, even when times were tough. She was always under the microscope and being watched. If it wasn’t the media, it would be crowds of people. Or colleagues. When you're Prime Minister, the way you walk, talk and even stand is being scrutinised. You're always "on".

If you or I have a bad day, a couple of people might know about it. If your name is Jacinda Ardern and you make a mistake, within minutes, it's leading news.

My adrenal glands would have self-combusted with that kind of pressure. But she just kept soldiering on. Ardern is relatable on so many fronts; she's a working mother, after all. But she always appeared to defy gravity on a personal level - not letting the immeasurable pressures get to her.

I found it a fascinating approach. Either she really was superhuman and could withstand it all. Or Ardern was very good at internalising it – pushing the snooze button on stress, and dealing with it later.

Apply that to your own life for a second. Most of us tell our colleagues or even boss we're drained at some point. We take a mental health day. We tiptoe around the edge of a meltdown. We even indulge in the occasional one. Tempers are lost.

But Ardern never seemed to falter. That was until late last year when David Seymour found a hole in her once impenetrable armour.

After a provocative question in Parliament from the Act leader, Ardern famously sat down, muttering under her breath, "such an arrogant prick".

That moment was significant far beyond the immediate headlines. Ardern was normal. She was feeling like the rest of us late last year: a bit grumpy, exhausted and generally over it. She also possessed a temper: something we all have, but once again - she'd never revealed.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Jacinda Ardern is an excellent communicator, and admitting she no longer has the energy would have been difficult.

That comment didn't do her any damage - in fact, I think it made her relatable.

Then, Ardern went on holiday and did another very relatable thing: she thought of quitting. Some commentators argue she did that to avoid losing this year's election, but it's not that simple.

You can't predict anything in politics, but what's certain is that Ardern would have needed to find another gear to win in 2023. It would have been a fight for political survival. The headwinds are strong.

We don't much about Ardern’s summer holiday, but we do know somewhere she clearly explored: deep within.

When announcing her impending resignation, you could see she was ready to let the armour down.

"I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It's that simple."

Ardern is an excellent communicator, and admitting she no longer has the energy would have been difficult. But, it was also a carefully chosen phrase.

She's finally giving us a tiny glimpse at the toll the job has taken on her and the family. An empty tank.

Ardern always positioned herself as a Prime Minister of the people. And after a tough couple of years for everyone, she’s come back to work after a holiday and pulled the eject button: it doesn’t get much more relatable than that.