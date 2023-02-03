Fashion designer Anjali Burnett on morning routines and dealing with stress

The co-founder of Twenty-seven Names on the role clothing plays in wellbeing, and the practices from her Indian upbringing that keep her nourished - and regular.

Anjali Burnett founded leading Wellington-based fashion brand Twenty-seven Names in 2006 with her best friend since primary school, Rachel Easting. Over the past 17 years they’ve quietly built a cult brand with a dedicated following. The label is also essentially a love letter to the power of their friendship.

“Being with Rachel,” is Burnett’s simple answer when asked what she loves most about her work. “After all the crazy jobs we used to do together, now we get to do this thing where we choose things we want to make for other people to look nice.”

Burnett is a believer in the importance of fashion as a tool for wellbeing, with its power to make people feel good about themselves. “It sucks to be a woman sometimes!”

Twenty-seven Names has three stores around Aotearoa as well as numerous retailers around the motu and as far afield as the UK. When asked about the pressures for growth expected of the industry the mother of three (aged 8, 5 and 2), Burnett is refreshingly candid.

“It would be awesome if we were in retailers all over the globe, and I wish we were because we put a lot of work into what we do. But in the same sense, if we were in that position we wouldn't be able to manage our lifestyle and life in the way we do.”

Herewith, more insight including the exercise routine and delicious breakfast she swears by.

What hours do you work each day?

If all the stars align I’ll be at work at about 9.15, but it’s usually more like 9.30, and I try to leave before 4.20pm.

Do you have set work/life boundaries or do they merge?

I have pretty good boundaries about working at home because I hate being on my phone while struggling to meet the basic needs of my spawn. If I really must, I’ll work at night once everything else is done. I do find it hard to sleep if I’ve been toiling away, so I mostly avoid it.

What time do you wake up?

If I’m running, I’ll try to be up by 6:30am, but we’re in a bit of a tight spot at our place. We have three kids in a two-bedroom flat.

The youngest gets transferred from our bedroom to their second bed in the living room when we go to sleep, so we wait every morning till they wake up – which could be any time between 7am-8am.

What do you have for breakfast?

I have coffee and porridge with blueberries, banana and coconut yoghurt, and this thing that my mum makes for me which has a mixture of nuts and other mysterious and hopefully healthy things. Think of it as a souped up Indian LSA.

She makes huge batches that last for months. She started giving it to me when my hair was falling out after I had my third baby, she was like, “Anjali I can fix that.” It worked and it’s really yum.

Breakfast is my favourite meal, I eat it at work as there isn’t time in the morning to faff around living my bliss at home.

Do you have an exercise routine?

I run. I go every second day; I have a few different runs depending on wind and rain etc in Wellington. I try to get out when everyone is asleep, so I’m not slowing down our already very chaotic morning. If I can’t go in the morning, I’ll go around 3.30pm before I pick up the kids.

I love running, I run pretty hot [in temperament] so it’s the best way to get out my frustration. I’m not good at it; I’m very slow, and I can’t do long runs because I have a dicky knee, but it’s something I’ve worked hard to just enjoy. Yes, it's for me, but it’s also better for everybody in my life.

Do you use supplements? If so, what?

Women’s Multi, vitamin D, zinc, and vitamin C. If I remember.

What time do you go to bed at night? Do you sleep soundly?

I go to bed around 11pm and I sleep like a baby. Don't get me wrong, sometimes I’ll wake up in the middle of the night and be like, I need to do this thing for work. Or do we have clean towels for tomorrow. But generally I'm a good sleeper.

What do you spend on your wellbeing?

I think I spend maybe like $200 at most on vitamins over the year.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Rachael Easting and Burnett judging the Hokonui Fashion Design Awards in 2022 with Juliette Hogan, and Steve Dunstan from Huffer.

Tell me about your poop.

I come from a long line of those obsessed with their bowel motions.

Indian toilet training is to sit a child on the potty every morning and wait until they poo. We would sit there for hours with my little sister who didn't have her siblings’ metabolism. I remember lifting her up and looking under the potty and being like, no poo, we can't go anywhere.

As a kid the first thing my mum would ask me in the morning was “have you been to the toilet, did you flush it twice?” So as an adult I try to not let it take over my life. I’m always drinking water and I eat heaps of fruits and vegetables. I take pride in the clockwork first-thing-in-the-morning poo.

How do you deal with the stress of failure?

If it’s a work failure, I work my way out of it. We’re lucky with the work we do because you always get another go around.

I feel for the most part I have a healthy relationship [with stress] at work. We do the job, we think about it, we look at the statistics, we try to make things we like. I've been doing this since I was 21, and I know at the end of the day there's only so much you can do. Like, I can't control inflation. To worry about that stuff is going to get in the way of me actually doing the everyday work.

If it’s stress at home, like losing my keys, or phone, or someone's shoes (these events happen all too regularly) I’m much more unhinged – I think maybe I should try to adopt what I do at work!

What’s been the biggest change you’ve made when it comes to looking after your health and mental health and wellbeing?

Taking up running in my mid 20s. When we first started out Rachel and I had a flat on Glenmore St, which we lived and worked out of. We would often never leave the house so under my brother's influence we gave it a go.

Rachel used to run in her Chucks and Fin pants – it was a whole thing. We would have looked ridiculous running down to the gardens, puffed as anything, with that extreme red face of someone that hasn’t used their lungs since they were a child, but it saved me through lockdown and I feel lucky to have stuck with it.