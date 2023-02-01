Instagram has launched a new quiet mode feature and New Zealand is amongst the first to try it

Social media platform Instagram has launched a new feature designed to curb your doomscrolling, and New Zealand is one of six countries with early access.

Instagram users in NZ, Canada, the US, UK, Ireland and Australia now have the option to use Quiet Mode to turn off direct message notifications in the app’s settings under Notifications, or create a regular schedule for taking a break from alerts.

When turned on, users who are sending you notifications will be notified that your Quiet Mode is on and you’re not receiving message notifications.

Quiet Mode has a maximum notification disabling time of 12 hours.

The new feature will also set up an activity status on your profile, showing users looking at your profile that you are in quiet mode.

Instagram will also prompt teenage users to turn on Quiet Mode after spending “a specific amount of time on Instagram late at night,” however Meta, Instagram’s parent company which also owns Facebook, is unclear on how long that specific amount of time is.

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith/Stuff New Instagram feature Quiet Mode, which can be found in the app’s settings under Notifications.

The social media platform is also introducing an option on the app to block certain words.

Instagram currently allows users to block words of their choice from appearing in their comment sections and direct messages, however this update will let users block words across Reels, Search, and Explore.

Unsplash Instagram users now have more options to curate the safety of their social media space.

This can be turned on via the Hidden Words section of the app’s Privacy settings.

In 2017, Instagram was ranked number one as the worst social network for young people’s mental health by the UK’s Royal Society for Public Health, and other studies have linked use of the app to anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem.