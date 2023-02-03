'Pretty nasty thing to do to yourself': Why you probably shouldn't try TikTok's salt water cleanse

Its being touted as a miracle “flush” for weight loss and gut health, but experts say the salt water cleanse gaining traction on TikTok will likely end up causing more harm to your body than good.

Videos of almost exclusively young women encouraging their followers to drink a mixture of water and salt on an empty stomach with the promise of cleaning out “sludge” from your small intestine have gained between tens of thousands and millions of views and prompted copy-cat posts on the social media app.

While many users have followed in the advice of these TikTok influencers – filming themselves trying out the trend with commentary on the experience and how much weight they’ve lost – others have slammed the detox practice, with one dietician on the app describing the fad as “literally napalm for your bowels”.

Sharon Erdrich, director of Auckland Gut Clinic and House of Health, also warns against the trend, which has the potential to make whatever issue your gut is facing worse.

She says the practice of drinking a salt water mixture is similar to what colonoscopy patients are instructed to do before surgery, however undergoing this practice without medical guidance and the non-absorbable salt provided to these patients is not recommended.

“Historically, salt water drinking is used to make people vomit, so it’s a pretty nasty thing to do to yourself,” Erdrich says.

“For some people, that salt load may shoot their blood pressure up and cause other imbalances with essential nutrients and minerals, particularly with electrolytes in the bloodstream.

Engin Akyurt/Unsplash Experts are warning against the salt water cleanse gaining popularity on TikTok.

“Electrolytes are critical for maintaining normal heart rhythm, so to dump a massive load of sodium into the body is potentially harmful.

“If people have a medical reason for doing a clear-out of their intestines, salt is not the best way to do it, and they should be doing it under guidance and not because somebody said ‘hey, this is a good idea’.”

Erdrich says the trend also raises concerns for eating disorders with the motivation for weight loss amongst young women trying out the cleanse.

“Laxative abuse has been a way for young women to maintain their body weight and keep themselves from absorbing so many calories from their food but making it pass through their body too quickly,” Erdrich says.

“This would have that effect, which is probably where the attraction is, and that’s concerning because they’ll be motivated to do it often, and that will be more problematic than a once-off.”

Erdrich says the cleanse would be unlikely to have any long-term benefits .

“If you’ve got problematic bacteria you may reduce the load temporarily, but it's still going to be there,” she says.

Supplied Sharon Erdrich, director of Auckland Gut Clinic and House of Health.

Dr Alasdair Patrick, a gastroenterologist at Auckland’s MacMurray Centre, believes there isn’t any evidence the salt water cleanse can improve gut health.

“Your body is actually pretty good at cleansing itself, providing you’re eating a good diet, exercise, and you’re not smoking or drinking,” Dr Patrick says.

“Having a balanced diet, having plenty of fruits and vegetables, drinking plenty of fluids, keeping active, having regular sleep – everything your mum told you – will help your gut health.

“There are certain bacteria that are really beneficial, so if you take something like a cleanse, you might actually be washing out a whole lot of bacteria that will be providing you benefits.”

Supplied Dr Alasdair Patrick, a gastroenterologist in Auckland.

He highlights the importance of speaking to a gut health specialist or other health professional including a GP, dieticians, and nutritionists, if you have concerns about your gut, especially given the fact that New Zealand has one of the highest bowel cancer rates in the world.

A bad gut can greatly impact your overall health, with the gut linked to your mood, immune system, heart health, and more.

“It’s something that people should probably talk to a health professional about as opposed to listening to crap from some random person online,” he says.

