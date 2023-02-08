Why men need help in looking for love

From my experience as a psychologist, men struggle more with relationships than is commonly thought, writes Karen Nimmo.

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist.

ADVICE: I want to feel a lightning bolt with someone, my client said.

In his mid-30s, he was a self-confessed serial dater, who could never seem to make a relationship last.

“I’ve met some lovely women,” he said. “But there’s been no lightning bolt with any of them. How do I find that kind of love?”

READ MORE:

* Manifest your lover: Can pseudo-science lead you to true love?

* Nothing left in the tank? How to find your way back

* How do you revive a friendship you lost during Covid lockdowns?

* A whole year of work ahead: How to beat the post-holiday blues to get back to your best

* When it’s time to step away from a friendship, relationship or job

* The hidden reason people stay too long in toxic relationships



During the course of our therapy session, the words “lightning bolt” made several more appearances. I was intrigued. He was an intelligent man, and seemed genuine in wanting a loving relationship, but he was holding tight to an unrealistic vision of sustainable love.

From my experience as a psychologist, men struggle more with relationships than is commonly thought. The key reason may simply be that they have fewer pathways for learning about them. They don’t tend to unpack their relationships with their mates, brothers and associates in the same ways women do. They don’t seem to jump online to figure things out with the same zeal.

Instead, they’ll often be naïvely guided by what they see around them: their parents’ relationship or those of their friends. They’ll want either a repeat of what those couples had or they’ll want to run screaming in the opposite direction. They’re not very clear on all that can happen in between.

Men suffer the same as everyone else

When men sign up for therapy, it’s often the first time they’ve talked in depth about their relationships. While they usually clearly understand the lines around anger and violence, they may struggle with other aspects of what love means.

I’ve worked with men who’ve clung too long to destructive relationships because they think it’s going through a “rocky patch”. Or they’ve put up with abusive behaviour from their partner for years because they have no idea of what lies within an acceptable range of behaviour – and what absolutely doesn’t.

This is not to say that men suffer more than others. They don’t. But some can benefit greatly from help with understanding the reality of a long-term relationship.

So here are a few guidelines, not just for men – but everyone.

Unsplash Karen Nimmo shares a few guidelines, not just for men – but everyone.

Attraction isn’t a lightning bolt

Yes, you do need to feel physically attracted to your partner. That can’t be forced. But attraction doesn’t have to flash across the sky leaving you with a shuddering feeling that you “just know” they’re the one. In fact, waiting for that might end in loneliness.

Can this person manage themselves?

Be a quiet observer when your date or partner gets stressed or angry. Expressing emotion is fine, and some circumstances call for quite extreme reactions. But ask yourself if this person can manage themselves emotionally? Or are they looking for some kind of leaning post? If someone calls you their “rock” just be sure that you like being a rock. And that they can be a rock for you sometimes too.

Can I build a friendship with this person?

This is why people who are friends before they get together can have an advantage in love. They’ve established a base for their relationship, whether it’s a shared interest or a shared sense of humour or a general compatibility that is comforting in the boringness of life. They know they like each other. And “like” persists long after lust.

How do I (really) feel around this person?

You need to turn up your emotional radar for this one. People often get confused by those fluttery physical feelings which tell them they’re in love. Before you get blinded by stars, check in with yourself and be honest about what those feelings really are. Lust/sexual needs? Insecurity? Fear? Excitement Feeling flattered by the attention? A reminder of something from your past?

Take time to dig a little deeper into your feelings. Don’t just cover it all off with “I’m in love”. The bottom line is that your partner’s words and behaviours shouldn’t stir up anxiety in you.

Is this person consistently good to you?

Just being good to you on a good day (ie when they’re feeling good) doesn’t count. Anyone can do that. Being consistent is the key. Is your partner is kind and thoughtful? Do they do the little things without prompting?

Look outside your relationship too. Is this person consistent out in the world, with their family and friends. Take it slowly with the person who has extreme emotional ups and downs or the person who is super hard to read. Perhaps most of all, beware of the one who has a seemingly magic ability to create drama out of nothing.

Lightning is followed by thunder

This is for anyone who’s looking for a lightning bolt to strike them like cupid’s arrow. Lightning is not a good analogy for love. Remember that real lightning lasts less than a second before the mighty rumble of thunder. Hmm. Enough said, don’t you think?