Wellness myth busting: is there any science to the seed cycling trend?

With a market expected to grow to more than US$1660b by 2027, the wellness industry’s firm grip on the public has seen a rise of supposed health fixes lacking in scientific legitimacy.

Seed cycling is one of countless popular wellness trends that have gained traction across social media, endorsing the consumption of specific seeds during different stages of the menstrual cycle for improved hormone function.

The trend claims that eating 1-2 tablespoons of flax and pumpkin seeds during the follicular phase of your menstrual cycle (which begins on the first day of your period and lasts for 13-14 days), and the same servings of sunflower and sesame seeds during the luteal phase (starting after ovulation and lasting for 14 days before menstruation), can help with a number of issues, from alleviated symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and menopause to boosted fertility.

Eating these specific seeds for these phases is alleged to help regulate oestrogen during your follicular phase and progesterone through your luteal phase – hormones that naturally increase and decrease during a person’s cycle.

Although the trend was first created by naturopath Lindsey Jesswein in 2012, according to The Cut, recent growth in wellness circles on TikTok has seen the #seedcycling tag boast 18.9 million views across the app, with mostly young women promoting seed cycling as a miracle cure for their menstrual troubles.

Despite the hype, however, there is actually minimal evidence on the effectiveness of using seeds to support your menstrual cycle.

Unsplash The seed cycling trend may have a large following, but the science to support the trend is minimal.

Qualified nutritionist Jessica Giljam-Brown, whose work involves classes on hormones and the menstrual cycle, says there’s “basically no science to support” seed cycling.

“While the seeds absolutely offer nutritional benefits in the form of zinc, B6 and essential fatty acids, all of which support overall hormonal health, there is no evidence to suggest using particular seeds at a particular time of your cycle will do anything,” Giljam-Brown says.

“For most people, they will be using very small amounts of the seeds, 1-2 tablespoons at most, which is not what would be considered a therapeutic dose of nutrients to treat any issues.”

The argument for the effectiveness of seed cycling typically points to lignans (polyphenolic compounds), which are found in flaxseeds. A 1993 study found a connection between lignans and hormonal health, showing flaxseeds had a small, but beneficial impact on the menstrual cycle, while other studies have made connections between reduced breast cancer risk and lignans.

Supplied Nutritionist Jessica Giljam-Brown says there is “basically no science to support” seed cycling.

There are very few sources online with reliable information on the science behind the trend. Some claim that seed cycling is a traditional Chinese medicine, but it’s difficult to find substantial evidence to back up this claim.

Giljam-Brown says hormone imbalance, a phrase that has found popularity in wellness circles, “is a term used by people who don't understand how hormones work”, and that it “refers to one or more hormones being higher or lower than they should be.”

“If all of your hormones were [always] perfectly in balance you would be in a right pickle. Your hormones should change over the whole cycle,” she says.

Shaun Holloway/Unsplash Pumpkin seeds are one of the four seeds used in the seed cycling trend.

“There are a lot of products, practices and potions out there aimed towards this mysterious 'hormone imbalance' issue, and one can spend a lot of money chasing hormone perfection, but until you know what you are treating, you can't know how to treat it.”

If you are worried about your menstruation, Giljam-Brown recommends tracking your cycle and seeing a GP to run tests to diagnose hormonal issues.

“A lot of the time women will think they have hormonal issues, when in fact it is something as basic as low iron or a lack of sleep, or too much caffeine,” she says.

Supplied Giljam-Brown recommends talking to your GP before incorporating additional medications, herbs, or nutrients into your wellness routine.

“Start by figuring out what is wrong, then look at diet and lifestyle changes, before adding in any medications, herbs or nutrients.”