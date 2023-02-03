Every second counts: Tips to win the race against time

Do you want to save 1.5 seconds every day of your life?

According to the dishwasher expert at the Australian consumer organisation Choice, there’s no need to insert the dishwashing tablet into the compartment inside the door. It’s fiddly and unnecessary work.

The compartment, apparently, exists for the minority of people who still use powder. Most folks use detergent capsules, and they work better if thrown directly into the machine. It also saves time: 1.5 seconds, according to the chap from Choice.

A day after the dishwasher revelation, I was at the beach with Uncle Mike and he watched as I closed the rear door on Jocasta’s hatchback.

READ MORE:

* How to save your flood-soaked shoes

* The best day to check in to get the cheapest hotel stay

* It's Frugal February: Try these hacks for saving money while also saving the planet



“Have a look at this,” he said. “There’s a button just to the left of the one you’ve been pressing, marked with a lock sign. Press that and it both closes the hatch and locks the car. There’s no need to separately lock your vehicle.”

Uncle Mike is not a braggy sort of fellow and so played down his contribution to my future wellbeing. “I’ve had the same car for years and only discovered that button a few weeks ago. It’s a tiny trick. Besides, it only saves 1.5 seconds.”

Sure, Uncle Mike. Tiny to you. But within two days, I’d heard twice about ways to save 1.5 seconds. The seconds were adding up. The car door thing, performed four times a day, is a six-second saving. Call it the Uncle Mike Saving. Throw in the Choice Saving and I’m up 7.5 seconds a day.

Given the average 83-year lifespan of a male, that’s 227,212 seconds, or 3786 minutes, or 63 hours. That’s two-and-a-half days!

Unsplash Always racing the clock to get everything done? There are things that can help (file photo).

Oh, I hear what you’re thinking. I’m going to waste those two-and-a-half days. I’ll be eating doughnuts. Or scrolling through dog videos on TikTok. Or subjecting myself to multiple viewings of Everything Everywhere All at Once in the hope of finally understanding the plot.

How wrong you’d be. I’ll be using those two-and-a-half days to collect further savings. It will be a virtuous circle of saved seconds. With the time already saved, I’ll clean out the shed, sort out the family photos, then take the four old Scrabble sets and make one good set without any missing letters.

These improvements will then save a further hour a week – an hour previously spent searching for spanners or photos, or complaining about playing Scrabble with two Qs but no U.

It’s like compound interest. That fresh hour will then be reinvested.

In our household, we have bedsheets of various vintages that fit various beds, all piled together. Every time we make a bed, it involves pulling random sheets from the tangle, then huffing and puffing as we try to squeeze what turns out to be a double sheet onto a queen-sized bed.

It’s a weekly recipe for annoyance, high blood pressure and – frankly – divorce.

I’m now planning a labelling system. Each sheet and doona cover will carry the stitched legend DB or Q. It will take an hour to make the change, most of the time spent supervising Jocasta who, due to the evils of patriarchy, is the only one who knows how to stitch.

We will then begin to live the sweet life of the people for whom the sheet cupboard is a joy, rather than a pit of despair. This will save our relationship, as well as give us more time. On my calculation: 30 minutes a week which, during my remaining lifespan – 19 years – adds up to nearly three weeks.

Unsplash The seconds add up – you can practically rewind the clock.

Here’s my new motto: look after the seconds and the hours will look after themselves.

I plan to invest in a bowl into which I will place my wallet every time I enter the house. This will save the three minutes of frantic searching that has previously marked the start of every workday.

I shall write out a list of my favourite recipes, and where they can be found, so I no longer have to go through nine cookbooks to find the one that has that particularly good moussaka.

And I will buy coloured covers for my door keys, so I can tell the front door key from the back door key and thus save myself the half second that I waste every second day, pushing the wrong key into the front door lock.

How much time, over my lifetime, will that save? Actually, I’ve decided to stop calculating my savings. It’s too time-consuming. And the time I save on arithmetic can be invested in further time-saving hacks.

In fact, I may now live past 83 due to the reduction in my stress levels. This will create even greater savings, which will trigger an even longer life, and thus another increase in my cumulative savings.

It’s too early to say, of course, but I think I’ve discovered the secret to eternal life. Just throw that tablet into the dishwasher and you’ll be on your way.