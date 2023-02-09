TikTok egg and green tea diet trend a 'disaster for eating disorder crisis'

The appeal of losing weight quickly is attracting people to the egg diet, but is it safe? (file photo).

New Zealand experts are warning about the safety of a diet challenge trending on TikTok which promises 10kg of weight loss in just ten days, and say it could be a “disaster” for the eating disorder crisis in New Zealand.

And while there’s a national egg shortage, this weight loss challenge needs dozens of them.

A ten-day egg challenge is trending on TikTok, with those trying it marvelling at how much they are shedding. Others give up at the monotony of eating six eggs a day and odorous flatulence, while New Zealand experts question its safety.

The diet requires you to eat exactly the same food each day. For breakfast, it’s three boiled eggs and a cup of green tea. For lunch, you chow down three more eggs, another green tea and an apple. Dinner is oats and a green tea. You can also snack on carrot or cucumber.

READ MORE:

* National shortage of hens leads to extra egg demand

* The rising supplier costs of eggs could make your Sunday brunch more expensive

* How social media influencers inspire young people to starve themselves



The diet, originally created by YouTuber Versatile Vicky, is enjoying a resurgence on TikTok, with people posting their day by day progress and sharing results.

Stuff Claire Turnbull is a registered nutritionist and is concerned about the rise in eating disorders in Aotearoa, fuelled in part by social media.

Nutritionist Claire Turnbull says the trend is a “disaster” in the context of New Zealand’s crisis in eating disorders.

“We are seeing an enormous worrying rise in eating disorders post-pandemic – it’s off the scale and jaw dropping – caused by many factors, but including body comparisons and filters on social media, loneliness, and people latching on to something they think they can control.”

The lure of losing weight quickly is dangerously addictive.

Chris McKeen Kate Van Elswijk, 25, has been struggling with her eating disorder since she was a child. (Video first published May 2022)

“You’d think we were over these trends, from the cabbage soup to the lemon diet, that people know they don’t work long term, but TikTok is targeting an audience relatively new to the fad diet, and the element of competition and challenge is addictive for young people and anyone mentally vulnerable.”

Anyone following the diet may lose weight, said Turnbull, but this is likely to be temporary.

“My problem with these diets is they affect self-esteem – you get the high of losing weight. But you’d lose weight on any diet that low in calories whether it’s eggs or red food or whatever. When you start eating normally and put weight on people feel like failures.”

Libby Wilson/Stuff Eggs are in short supply in some supermarkets as the egg crisis continues

Palmerston North based dietician and nutritionist Kate Morland works with body image concerns, eating disorder recovery, chronic dieting and digestive related health concerns.

Morland is also concerned about the egg challenge that could compromise “energy levels, bowel health and likely mental health”.

“Of course people can lose weight, they are starving themselves. It scares me that especially young people exposed to TikTok could be persuaded to do such a dangerous diet, let alone adults.

“This diet doesn't address lifestyle change, building skills on meal preparation, emotional eating or creating sustainable habits. I advocate for a diverse intake of vegetables, adequate protein and sustainable high fibre foods to keep your energy up, so you feel happy and motivated to move.”

There could be other health dangers around a diet based on eggs, said Auckland nutritionist Nicolas Gunn.

“Restricting important macro and micronutrients, even for a short period of time, a person can develop some symptoms such as impaired sleep, increased stress, constipation, bloating and headaches.

“While the consumption of eggs has not directly been linked to an increase in heart disease, people with high cholesterol and at risk of familial hypercholesterolemia respond differently to high-cholesterol food.”

Where to get help for an eating disorder: