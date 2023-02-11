Tim Bateman's unpredictable switch from Māori All Black to children's book author

Professional rugby player to wellness business owner to children’s book author. You wouldn’t call it a predictable career path, but you get the sense Tim Bateman (Ngāi Tahu) would find predictability a bit boring.

After years on the field playing for the Crusaders, Hurricanes, captaining the Māori All Blacks, before taking up a contract to play in Japan, Bateman, 35, is now retired from rugby, and is focusing on the wellness company he owns with wife Laura, and The Lonely Lemon and The Sad Banana, the first two books in The Fruit Salad Series, both illustrated by Jeff Bell.

He and Laura have two daughters, 16 and 14. He tells Bridget Jones about why the mental is even more important than the physical in sport, flexing a new kind of muscle and why bananas have feelings too.

READ MORE:

* When are the winter blues more than just feeling blah? When it’s SAD

* Want to get your eating back on a healthy track?

* Super Rugby: Crusaders midfielder Tim Bateman recalls day Brad Thorn flexed his mighty 'pythons'



What made you hang up the rugby boots for good last year?

It was 17 years playing professionally for me, and I really did expect each year to be my last. I always had the thought that I would be found out soon. I was lucky to have the career that I did and I had some awesome achievements: I won five super rugby titles and captained the Māori All Blacks.

I think the average lifespan of a professional rugby player in New Zealand is three years, so it’s cut throat. There are not many jobs where you have an exam at the end of every week, and if you fail, not only is it in front of a huge amount of people and it’s so obvious, but you’ve also got people out there trying to take your spot.

I feel like I achieved a lot more than I thought I would. But I always wanted to be in control of when I finished, and that last season playing in Japan was the first time I felt I was one step off the pace.

I wanted to be back in New Zealand more. My kids are at an age where they weren’t keen to come back to Japan, so I spent a few months away from them last year, sitting in an apartment thinking, “this is not what I want to be doing”. Rugby has always only been a small part of who I am but I’m lucky to have had those experiences.

GETTY IMAGES/DAVID BATEMAN LTD./Stuff Tim Bateman has drawn on his experiences from 17 years of pro rugby to pen books helping kids cope with challenging emotions.

You have set up a couple of wellbeing businesses. What started your interest in the wellness industry?

My wife has multiple sclerosis. She was diagnosed in 2013. She was really active, and went from that to she couldn’t really run 100m, lost her vision, the use of her arms – a whole heap of things were happening over the course of a few years, where she’d lose function and then it would come back to a way worse degree.

The diagnosis was a bit of a shock really, the girls were 6 and 4. It was a pretty horrific time health-wise for her. And if you overlay my performance over that time, it was really bad.

So that was the trigger for me: I was exactly the same physically week-to-week, but my performances were all over the show, and it could only be down to what’s going on mentally. So it was like, shit, what can I do to help myself?

So you leaned into the mental side of things?

I started getting into mediation and learning more about the mind.

Laura had a stem-cell transplant in Singapore, which was a really big process to go through and they recommended floatation therapy to help manage the stress that comes alongside everything. We started doing that together. I was using it for visualisation and stress relief.

Now you’re writing little books about big feelings. Why focus on younger readers?

I’ve always liked writing, and it’s a part of my brain I haven’t used extensively for a while. But I’ve got two kids and I reckon there are heaps of adult books out there that deal with these big issues of acceptance and gratitude and that you are in control of your response to what happens to you.

For me, I wanted to write fun, engaging stories that an adult can read to a child and it can trigger the types of conversations where kids can learn and get those tools earlier in life. That’s where the fruit came in - they are household items, and a banana can look sad, and then you flip it up the other way, and it’s a happy banana. It’s a message that could stick, and be a good analogy for those ideas.

You wrote the Sad Banana while locked down, alone in Japan. Were you channeling some feelings into the books?

Potentially, but I think it was more the philosophy books that I was reading at the time. I wished I’d had something like that for my kids when they were younger. But sadness and loneliness are all really relatable problems that children face.

If you take The Sad Banana, life is challenging, life is hard, there are going to be sad moments, but children can learn that they are in control of how they react. It flips the power back to them, when they are confronted with all those external challenges that come up in everyone’s life.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Giff Smith knew all the signs of suicidal tendencies, so when the chaplain saw them in himself, he embarked on a new chapter in his life.

Was talking about those feelings - and even things such as mindfulness and meditation - commonplace during your time in rugby?

If I compare when I started in 2006 to what it’s like now, that is the area that has developed the most. Obviously there’s been work going on in the physical and strategic space, but the difference between one performance and the next is often how people show up, and how they are mentally coping with external pressures, how they are managing their life off the field.

How do teams navigate that?

At the Crusaders, it’s person first, player second, athlete third. So when you turn up to training, it’s about what’s going on with you and how can we help you with that, then how can we help you as a rugby player. Increasing speed or power, that’s third.

Rugby is a really good tool to see where people are at. Everything is so measured - you can see how many passes you’ve made, how fast your acceleration is - so it’s a real magnifying glass on what’s going on for the person [off the field]. It’s acknowledging that speed and the physical stuff is just one skill set that is important.

- The Sad Banana and The Lonely Lemon are both out now, $21.99 from Bateman Books