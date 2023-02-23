Bye bye nonexistent summer – how to preserve your mental health without sun
With only a month to go before we officially say goodbye to summer, some of us may be asking ourselves if our beloved sunny season ever even started.
Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.
With Cyclone Gabrielle setting in a mere two weeks after record rainfall flooded streets and homes – which all comes off the back of years of pandemic isolation and burnout – feelings of weather-inflicted despair and anxiety have naturally set in for a number of Kiwis.
Dr Victoria Thompson, a clinical psychologist from Auckland’s Pollen St Practice, says it’s normal for the weather to weigh down our mental health, especially with the extreme rainfalls impacting the livelihoods of many across the upper North Island.
“Rainy days, and particularly extreme weather events like a cyclone mean that we are unable to do our usual activities, which often include things that help our mental health,” Thompson says.
“Many gyms are closed today, and we are also unable to get out for a walk or a run due to the conditions. Many of us have also likely had to cancel plans due to the weather, which can leave us feeling isolated and frustrated.
“There of course have been some significant impacts caused by the weather over the last month. This, understandably, has led people to be anxious about the weather and the potential impacts that it might have on their homes and their safety.”
Thompson says that despite the gloomy weather many of us will be facing, making an effort to expose yourself to any form of natural sunlight can not only help pick up your mood, it also keeps us more alert.
“When it is safe to do so, it is important to try and get some sunlight, even if that just means a short trip outside,” Thompson says.
“It is tempting to hunker down indoors, but our body really needs the light. It is particularly important to try and get some sunlight straight after waking – ideally about 15 mins, which is the perfect excuse to go and get a coffee.”
Her key advice for those who have been affected by the weather is to slow down, and make the most of the time you spend indoors, especially if you can have quality time with loved ones.
Being able to confront your thoughts and de-escalate feelings of anxiety before they overcome us is also important, she says.
“Unfortunately, the weather is just out of our control. As frustrating as it is, we must accept it for what it is – sometimes fighting with the reality of the situation actually increases our negative emotional state,” Thompson says.
“Instead, try and practice acceptance of ‘it is what it is’ and take the steps that you can to look after yourself that are within your control ... change that outdoor walk to an online yoga class or spend some time baking in the kitchen or catching up on a book.”
Where to get help
-
1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.
-
Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)
-
Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or text 4202
-
Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.
-
Lifeline 0800 543 354
-
Mental Health Foundation 09 623 4812, click here to access its free resource and information service.
-
Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254
-
Samaritans 0800 726 666
-
Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
-
Yellow Brick Road 0800 732 825
-
thelowdown.co.nz Web chat, email chat or free text 5626
-
What's Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.
-
Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.
-
If it is an emergency, click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team.
-
In a life-threatening situation, call 111.