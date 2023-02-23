Bye bye nonexistent summer – how to preserve your mental health without sun

With only a month to go before we officially say goodbye to summer, some of us may be asking ourselves if our beloved sunny season ever even started.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

With Cyclone Gabrielle setting in a mere two weeks after record rainfall flooded streets and homes – which all comes off the back of years of pandemic isolation and burnout – feelings of weather-inflicted despair and anxiety have naturally set in for a number of Kiwis.

Dr Victoria Thompson, a clinical psychologist from Auckland’s Pollen St Practice, says it’s normal for the weather to weigh down our mental health, especially with the extreme rainfalls impacting the livelihoods of many across the upper North Island.

READ MORE:

* Auckland flood victims anxious as Cyclone Gabrielle barrels towards NZ

* Breathing, not broken: An ode to destigmatising mental illness

* The first time I had a panic attack, I really thought I was going to die



“Rainy days, and particularly extreme weather events like a cyclone mean that we are unable to do our usual activities, which often include things that help our mental health,” Thompson says.

“Many gyms are closed today, and we are also unable to get out for a walk or a run due to the conditions. Many of us have also likely had to cancel plans due to the weather, which can leave us feeling isolated and frustrated.

“There of course have been some significant impacts caused by the weather over the last month. This, understandably, has led people to be anxious about the weather and the potential impacts that it might have on their homes and their safety.”

Milada Vigerova/Unsplash Bad weather impacts many people’s mental health, and acceptance is a key step in grounding yourself when feeling low.

Thompson says that despite the gloomy weather many of us will be facing, making an effort to expose yourself to any form of natural sunlight can not only help pick up your mood, it also keeps us more alert.

“When it is safe to do so, it is important to try and get some sunlight, even if that just means a short trip outside,” Thompson says.

“It is tempting to hunker down indoors, but our body really needs the light. It is particularly important to try and get some sunlight straight after waking – ideally about 15 mins, which is the perfect excuse to go and get a coffee.”

Her key advice for those who have been affected by the weather is to slow down, and make the most of the time you spend indoors, especially if you can have quality time with loved ones.

Being able to confront your thoughts and de-escalate feelings of anxiety before they overcome us is also important, she says.

“Unfortunately, the weather is just out of our control. As frustrating as it is, we must accept it for what it is – sometimes fighting with the reality of the situation actually increases our negative emotional state,” Thompson says.

Supplied Dr Victoria Thompson is an Auckland-based clinical psychologist.

“Instead, try and practice acceptance of ‘it is what it is’ and take the steps that you can to look after yourself that are within your control ... change that outdoor walk to an online yoga class or spend some time baking in the kitchen or catching up on a book.”

Where to get help