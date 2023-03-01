I've been a health journalist for 40 years. Here's what I've learnt about wellbeing

Having spent nearly four decades writing about health and wellness, Nicky Pellegrino shares the wellbeing practices she swears by.

Nicky Pellegrino has spent nearly 40 years as a journalist in the health and lifestyle space, giving her the perfect insights with which to shape her own outlook on wellness.

It’s this considered expertise she brought to her first non-fiction book published last year, Don’t Sweat It, which focused on making the menopause transition a calmer and easier stage of life. Nicky’s 14th novel (she writes for a genre she says is these days known as “up-lit”), P.S. Come to Italy is out on March 14 through Hachette.

Herewith the animals that keep her happy and healthy, the importance of nature and why moisturising is a must.

What hours do you work each day?

Random hours. Some days I’ll keep at it for 10 hours or more, others I’ll escape my desk to catch up with a friend for coffee. I realised during the lockdowns that my work life is a very solitary one and that to stay sane it’s important to connect with people - in person rather than via Zoom - and so I prioritise that if at all possible.

Do you have set work/life boundaries or do they merge?

There’s a lot of merging going on! I might wake at 6am and sit in bed with a coffee, writing a bit of my novel. That moment when you’re sort of caught between dreaming and real-life seems quite good for creativity. But I can also end up working late at night because as a journalist I write about health science and often interview experts who are overseas and in very different time zones. I do try to make sure, no matter how many deadlines I have, that I take one entire day off at the weekend and don’t look at a computer screen.

What time do you wake up?

Ideally at 7am but at the moment my husband is working on a job that involves him getting up by 6am which inevitably means I wake up then too. I can’t lie-in past 8am even on the weekends. But I do quite like a Sunday afternoon nap.

What do you have for breakfast?

At the moment tomatoes from the garden on Daily Bread sourdough toast with butter, salt and also when I’m feeling indulgent Best Foods mayonnaise. I also love poached eggs and spinach.

Do you have an exercise routine?

Not a routine as I’m not a great lover of living life to a strict schedule. But I’ve always had dogs - currently a greyhound called Harry - so I go for a decent walk round my neighbourhood first thing most days. I’m lucky that there is a beach and some lovely parks nearby and I try to vary the route.

I also have a horse that I keep on a farm in Muriwai and I ride four times a week. I love being outdoors in nature. I also try to stretch and have some hand weights that I do a little home routine with. And I keep saying I’m going to get back to regular Pilates and spin classes, but it never quite happens.

Do you use supplements?

I take some vitamin C and echinacea if I have a sore throat. But no, I’m a big believer in getting good nutrition from diet and I’m useless at remembering to take things on a daily basis.

Whose advice/influence do you genuinely value and listen to when it comes to wellbeing and taking care of yourself?

I interview a lot of experts for my work and I’ve developed my own health philosophy which is pretty simple really. Eat real food, not processed rubbish. Move as much as possible. Get out into nature, connect with friends and moisturise like a maniac (I’m dry as a chip post-menopause)

Sergey Mironov/Getty Images Nicky’s tip for post-menopause skincare? “Moisturise like a maniac”.

What pillar of life causes you the most stress - work, family, finances, health?

I’m a worrier so I can stress about all of those things particularly at 3am when I can’t sleep and any small anxieties tend to assume gigantic proportions. I also worry about friends, global disaster, climate change, food insecurity and anything else you care to mention. Worrying is my superpower.

And what do you do to manage it?

I try to focus on the things I have some control over and let the other stuff go. But honestly this is a work in progress and I still fall back on that old coping mechanism - a couple of glasses of wine.

What time do you go to bed at night? Do you sleep soundly?

About 10pm at the moment because of the early starts. I had the most terrible insomnia when I was perimenopausal. I barely slept at all and it made everything in life more difficult to handle. I tried melatonin, herbal sprays, giving up coffee, taking sleeping pills (they did make me sleep but I woke up feeling so depressed that I very quickly gave up taking them) and those things helped a bit but it was a triumph if I could manage five hours sleep a night.

Then suddenly about a year post-menopause I could sleep again. I don’t get the horrible hot flushes and racing heart, or feel constantly furious, or weirdly itchy and my hair has stopped falling out at an alarming rate too. So I think I’m through the worst of what the menopause had to throw at me. And sleeping again is so great. I feel like myself again.

What do you do in the final hour before bed?

Usually read a novel in bed. That is sort of work for me - I write a regular magazine book column - but I only ever read fiction that I enjoy so it doesn’t feel onerous.

What do you spend on your wellbeing?

Keeping a horse and a large dog isn’t cheap but I make a point of not totalling what it costs as I really don’t want to know. Eating a diet rich in good quality proteins and fresh vegetables, and low in starchy carbs, is pretty spendy too. But I don’t have a gym membership or buy lots of supplements, and all my exercise gear is practically vintage at this point.

Tell me about your poop

That first coffee in the morning does its thing, and then I’m done and on with my day!