People who hog the covers sleep an average of six more minutes, new study shows

Having an optimal bedroom environment is crucial to getting a good night's sleep.

Which means things that disrupt sleep can be a problem for our health, with a lack of sleep being linked to many chronic diseases, including diabetes and heart disease.

Sharing a bed can be particularly challenging for a good night's sleep, especially if your bedmate is a cover hog.

According to a recent survey, released by 'The Sleep Doctor' Dr. Michael Breus, 35.4% of respondents say they sleep with a cover hog.

And it's actually causing more than just the potential for an argument.﻿

On average, people who hog the covers sleep six more minutes more each night than their bedmates, which only adds to the frustration for those left without the precious doona.

The survey found 31.8% of people say prefer a different room temperature when sleeping, which is what causes 'cover hogging'.

"I sleep with a fan on all year round but at times I think I get cold in my sleep and end up stealing all the blankets off my partner," self-confessed cover hog Georgia tells 9Honey Coach.

Another guilty party, Sarah, also says: "I am usually too hot in bed so put the AC on, but then at some point I cool down and obviously grab them.﻿"

Others pointed to different sleeping patterns as the reason behind the pinching of covers in bed.

﻿"My partner is notorious for falling asleep on the couch while watching TV, and because of my early starts I'm always in bed before her (if she even makes it to bed). I think I've developed an entitled mentality from having the luxury of the bed to myself because if I even feel a little of the blanket get taken off me, it's a full-bodied heave as I snatch them all back, leaving her with nothing," Tom admits.

Temperature has a significant effect on falling asleep and staying asleep. It affects our circadian rhythms and influences our stages of sleep.

"People will feel colder as the night goes on, and that is largely why they grab the covers to create more warmth," says Dr Michael Breus, PhD, and Founder of TheSleepDoctor.com.

"Cover hogs are likely to strike between 10.30pm and 2.30am because of the regulation of body temperature."

Breus has some advice for how to limit cover hogging.

"Sleeping with socks on or wearing flannel pyjamas to bed can help stay warmer under shared covers and limit cover hogging," he says.

The Scandinavian Sleep Method, where partners sleep in the same bed together, but don't share one individual comforter or duvet, is also a possible solution.

Adults who use separate blankets report sleeping four minutes more each night than those who share blankets.

