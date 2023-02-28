Where does this claim come from, and does it stack up?

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith is a culture reporter for Stuff who has been vaping for four years.

COMMENT: It's easily the most disgusting thing I do not just to myself, but to the planet.

I’d sooner let myself suffer from dehydration than buy a plastic water bottle, I’m carless with my primary mode of transportation being walking, and most of my wardrobe has been sourced from slow fashion brands and thrift stores – yet when it comes to my vape, I’m a sucker for a cheap puff.

I started smoking cigarettes in 2019 during a trip through Europe, where a pack of cigarettes cost around NZ$9, and after returning to New Zealand, purchasing packs for $28 (the cheapest price at that time) quickly became financially unsustainable.

I decided to wean myself off cigarettes by vaping – now, four years later, I’m still addicted to nicotine, but instead of a cigarette, I’m hooked on my vape.

From the start, I have always owned a vape that relies on pods, rather than one with a built-in vape tank and coil.

Pods contain the e-liquid (or ‘vape juice’), are bought separately from the vape and are wasted when finished and replaced with a new pod.

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith/Stuff This is how much vape waste I made in a single month (clearly, I have a favourite flavour).

After years of chucking packet after packet of pods away, I wondered if my wish to live sustainably could help me quit. I decided to spend a month collecting all of my vape waste to better visualise how much rubbish I’m producing from this habit.

I ended up coming away with 12 empty packets of vape pods from December 2022 to January 2022, smoking three pods worth of vape liquid a week, meaning one pod will typically only last me two or three days.

For my Relx-brand vape, pod packet comes with a few extras, including a printed User Agreement outlining possible adverse side effects and general advice on using and maintaining your vape, which I’ve actually never read until now.

Inside the cardboard packet is a separate plastic case which holds the pod, and attached to the pod itself is bits and pieces of plastic, presumably used to prevent leakage of the e-liquid.

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith/Stuff Some of the small plastic bits that come attached to a vape pod.

There are four different pieces of removable plastic that come with the pod, meaning that for the 12 vape pods I used this month, 48 little pieces of plastic were incorporated into my waste.

I always recycle the cardboard packaging of my vape products, however everything else is chucked into a rubbish bin and sent to landfill, and admittedly there have been occasions where I have found those little plastic bits strewn around my flat and have worried if I’ve also accidentally dropped some on the street.

In a single month, I spent $120 on 1.9ml pods of vape juice, which is roughly the same amount as my monthly power bill. If I continue smoking the same amount each month of the rest of the year, I’ll be spending $1440 on vape liquids for 2023.

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith/Stuff 12 cardboard packs of vape pods, with 12 plastic cases, and 48 little pieces of plastic.

Of course, this number doesn’t factor costs for me losing or needing to replace my vape, which is exactly what happened a few weeks after I stopped collecting my waste – not only did I set myself back another $10, I also produced even more rubbish, which needs to be taken to a hazardous waste facility.

I’ve also found I’m more likely to run out of juice quicker if I’m spending a night out at a party, where I will almost certainly run into a friend (or stranger) who I will lend my vape to for a few quick hits. Vaping through three pods a week is also a relatively new change for me, having spent the first two years of this addiction only needing two pods a week.

Seeing my waste laid out bare makes me feel sick to my stomach, and filled with despair for my health, as well as the health of the planet – I can’t help but think of the millions of other vapers across the globe and the impact of our collective waste.

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith/Stuff Now that I’m finally reckoning with my vape waste, where do I go from here?

So, where do I go from here? It seems my only option is to either massively lessen my vape consumption, switch from a disposable vape to one with a coil, or else quit altogether.

I’ve tried lessening my use – and even had a few stints of attempting to go cold turkey – in the past four years, but the withdrawals I’ve felt have always pushed me back into the addiction, despite a genuine yearning to quit.

My question to myself now is if the guilt of knowing how my vaping addiction is playing a role in creating toxic waste that could impact our environment, or else kill marine life and birds, is enough for me to put down my vape for good.

Is there an easy way out? I guess all I can do is actively monitor my waste and put restrictions on myself, or else truly quit altogether.

