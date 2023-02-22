What is sciatica, the condition causing Adele grief?

British popstar Adele recently announced her sciatica diagnosis, saying she was suffering from “really bad” pain during her Las Vegas residency and has had to “waddle these days”.

"I've been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life, really," Adele said in a 2021 interview.

"It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture."

The chronic pain condition can leave sufferers in agony, but there are ways of managing it, according to pain expert Tobias Hall, Lead Clinician at Featherston Street Pain Clinic, and an expert in the field for 25 years.

"It can be, in severe cases, absolutely catastrophic for someone’s quality of life and their health," said Hall.

“It’s really important to find out the real underlying cause of sciatica pain,” explained Hall.

“Occasionally it’s a medical cause. But mostly it’s to do with movement patterns, stress, or old injuries that didn’t heal properly.”

The most common cause of sciatica is soft tissue damage, then an injury such as a slipped disc. In rare cases, sciatica occurs owing to a tumour.

Adele, 34, told her fans that she had “really bad sciatica in my left leg and my L5 disc is not f...ing there anymore. It’s worn away."

Sciatica can vary a lot in intensity, Hall said, and requires a multidisciplinary approach, often with overlapping treatments.

“There’s probably no single treatment anywhere that has an amazing track record of itself – including surgery – it’s actually through combining treatments that you get good outcomes.”

Stuff Joint mobilisation or mobilisation of the body part is a common first line defence for sciatica.

Because of the potentially debilitating effects of sciatica, explained Hall, it’s important to look at someone’s pain symptoms as being as important as their blood pressure and other vital signs.

“Anyone who has had bad sciatica has said you can’t live a normal life – you can’t exercise or work normally. It can create a bad cascade of effects: what effect does being depressed and in pain and eating crap food for ten years do for you?

“If you've got high pain levels – that’s a health problem, that’s not just a pain or an inconvenience.”

Hall suggested that a first line treatment for sciatica is radical shock wave treatment, a way of breaking down scar tissue and knots in the soft tissue. Joint mobilisation or mobilisation of the body part is another common first line defence.

A second line defence for sciatica is dry needling or low-level laser therapy.

Still, Hall explained, more research in the complex and chronic nature of pain is required.

“We’re worse at it [pain management] culturally than mental health. At least we know with mental health we now it’s problem – we haven’t actually got to knowing how bad chronic pain is.”