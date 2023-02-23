Why does our brain mix up names?

Joe, James, Jack and Jonny – these are the names of people I interact with almost daily, yet I’m always mixing them up, cycling through each J name until I hit the right one.

It’s not because I don’t genuinely care about them; Joe is my boyfriend, James and Jack have been close friends with me for years, and Jonny is a colleague I sit next to every work day.

Despite being my body’s most important organ, my brain seems hell-bent on embarrassing itself – so why does this happen?

Dr Aleea Devitt, lecturer at The University of Waikato’s School of Psychology, says name-mixing is just one of the normal quirks of our brain.

“It’s like the stereotypical mum who cycles through names before she hits on the right on,” Devitt says.

“Our brains don’t work perfectly ... we can’t always remember things perfectly, and this is just another one of those little quirks that give us insight into how our brain works.

Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash Joe, James, Jack and Jonny – oh my! Why can’t my brain keep up with names?

”When we’re mixing up names, we’re not just mixing up random names, it’s always names that sound similar to each other or are related to each other because they’re all family names or friend names – you’re not just coming up with random names, and that tells us a little about where these names are stored in our brains.”

Devitt says this quirk is very common, and even pets can find themselves included in the confusion, but this mixing-up names isn’t necessarily a cause for concern.

“It just shows us that we treat our pets as family members, so our brains group them with family members, which is nice,” she says.

Unsplash Don’t worry, you’re not the only one mixing up the names of your children with the family dog.

“I study a lot of older adults, and they’re worried about this sort of thing, they think ‘I’m getting names mixed up, there’s something wrong with my memory,”

“This is just a normal part of having a brain, it just sometimes doesn’t work the way we want it to.”