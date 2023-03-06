Do fitness challenges encourage wellness or set you up for failure?

Do fitness challenges work to motivate participants, or do they set them up for failure?

With Aotearoa only scoring a C+ for physical activity in children and teens last year, and the growing number of Kiwis regarded as obese on the rise, fitness challenges at first glance may seem an applaudable answer.

But whether designed to encourage participants to lose weight, get fit or simply move more, short-term fitness challenges have pros and cons, says Auckland-based personal trainer Bee Connon.

The bad

The biggest issue, she says, is that encouraging people to push hard for a set number of weeks can set some people up for failure.

At the end of the period, while a lot of people have “phenomenal results”, if you have not taken the time to develop healthy and sustainable habits, the success can be short-lived.

If participants are encouraged to reduce calories, without a personalised diet plan, or are praised for going “as hard as possible” without sufficient recovery time, it can also set them up for injury.

“It basically comes back to having the right balance for the individual,” she says.

“Between work, social life and family, most people don't have the time to work out every day and recover like they need to,” – meaning a lot of short-term challenges can only be done for a limited number of weeks.

“I think the biggest downside to any challenge is what happens after,” she says.

“Most of them are hard and fast, and you want these results but as soon as the challenge stops, what’s your plan?”

The good

On the flipside, Connon says, the motivation aspect of fitness challenges can work really well for some people.

Having created her own challenges in the past, she has had participants become friends and training partners who continue to workout together long after the challenge is completed.

“It’s not all negative,” she says.

She says if people live sedentary lifestyles and signing themselves up for a challenge motivates them to start moving and focusing on health, that can absolutely be a good thing.

Strength and movement coach Darren Ellis agrees that building a culture of health and wellness is a positive move, although he does take issue with the term “challenge” which he says can imply pressure and expected results.

What about corporate challenges?

Boss on your case about signing up for the latest corporate fitness challenge?

They can be great for building rapport with workmates and can have a really positive effect on people who have little movement outside work, says Connon.

“When it increases that, it’s absolutely amazing”.

But these workplace challenges can also pigeonhole everyone into the same exercise, says Ellis.

For instance, an employee who may be an avid tennis player feels like they are not a “team player” if they don’t take part in a company CrossFit challenge.

But that’s not to say workplace challenges should not exist he says – “gentle nudging and encouragement is great” when it comes to building a healthy, active workplace.

“I feel it needs to be something where it’s encouraged and part of the culture."

In an ideal world, Ellis says, a corporation would offer multiple activities, with no pressure to sign up. One month may be a run and another mountain biking or a hike.

“Then you’re likely to get a much greater overall buy-in,” he says, as well as the opportunity for staff to make connections with colleagues based on mutual interests.

“You’re creating a culture of wellness, but you’re letting it generate organically through support, not pressure,” he says.