The app developer tackling her eco anxiety by reducing food waste, one meal at a time

“I can distinctly remember being 16 years old and thinking, why do we grow crops to feed to animals to then eat the animals when we could just be eating the crops?” Recalls Foodprint founder Michal Garvey.

“That was when I went vegetarian to reduce my personal impact on the planet.” As Garvey tells it, she’s always been driven to address climate change, knowing she would experience the effects of it in her lifetime.

It was this drive that led her to found food rescue app Foodprint, which partners with local eateries offering them a platform to sell surplus and imperfect food at a discounted rate to prevent it being wasted.

“Food waste accounts for up to 10% of total greenhouse gas emissions and reducing it has been identified as the number one action we can take to fight the climate crisis”, she explains.

But startup life can be overwhelming and stressful, even when it’s for the greater good. And after a particularly tough 2021 (which included travelling to Wellington to participate in the Climate Response Accelerator 12 week program, and being unable to return home due to lockdowns, along with the impact of the protests on her fledgling business) Garvey was struck with viral laryngitis that she couldn’t shake.

“While it was initially a viral infection the rest was very much burnout and it was tough. At one point I’d wanted to go to talk therapy (something I’ve done a couple of times in the past) but realised that I couldn’t as I literally could not speak.”

Garvey was without her voice for seven weeks in total and became very adept at working without it, even sitting on a panel with a stand-in speaker who read Garvey’s answers as she tapped them into a laptop.

Eventually she saw an ENT. “He said that basically I’d forgotten how to talk, which for someone who talks a lot was a very weird diagnosis. I was then sent to a speech language therapist.” With the help of that, and CBD (balm and oil, which she describes as a “gamechanger”)

Garvey recovered her voice. She is now acutely aware of the need to look after herself as much as the planet. Here’s how she does that:

Do you have set work/life boundaries or do they merge?

They definitely merge. I feel like I don’t really get the chance to turn off from Foodprint very much, but that’s what I signed up for. I try to minimise the amount of work I do in the evenings and weekends to pretend like I have boundaries.

What time do you wake up?

I usually wake up around 7am. I’m definitely not a morning person and have learnt I’m better to make my days work around the time I’m naturally more productive rather than the other way around.

What do you have for breakfast?

Breakfast is usually toast and coffee when I get to the office. The bread is of course rescued from Foodprint, usually a rye sourdough from Bread and Butter or Florets Bakery. In summer it’s topped with avocados from the Avo Tree (the best subscription!) and when they’re out of season it’s Fix & Fogg Super Crunchy peanut butter or Everything butter.

Do you have an exercise routine?

My exercise routines have been a bit haphazard over the past 12 months - I moved back to Auckland from Wellington and was sick for a couple of chunks of last year which made finding my routine again difficult. I’m a big fan of pilates which I got into to support back pain recovery and try to go 2-3 times a week. I’m lucky enough to live close to Tāmaki Drive so I’m often found walking around there after work and at the weekends.This year I am also determined to start running again. Maybe if I put it in print I’ll hold myself to it?

Do you use supplements?

I eat a plant-based diet, so B12 is mandatory.

What pillar of life causes you the most stress - work, family, finances, health?

While running a business can of course come with many stressors, the biggest source of my stress and anxiety comes from the climate crisis. My eco-anxiety has definitely been getting worse over the last few years, but I’ve never experienced as intensely as I have this year after seeing the impacts of climate change first-hand through the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

Eco anxiety is also something some of my team experience and we discuss openly in the office.

And what do you do to manage it?

Throwing myself into work and using it as a reminder of why I do what I do is definitely helpful to manage my climate anxiety. Watching the number of carbon dioxide equivalent savings rise every day and knowing that by developing Foodprint I’ve enabled that is definitely motivating.

What time do you go to bed at night? Do you sleep soundly?

Not early enough! Usually around 11pm. Most of the time I sleep pretty soundly, but if I’m particularly stressed then it can really affect my sleep.

And how do you deal with stressed employees, colleagues?

I have good relationships with all of my team meaning they’re usually very open with me about what’s going on and if they’re stressed which means I can support them when needed. There are no two situations the same when it comes to how to deal with someone else’s stress.

Sometimes it’s giving people space, other times it’s giving them a hug. What I know is that when someone is stressed, it usually affects all areas of their life, including work so finding a way to support my team has the best outcomes for us both.

What do you do for fun?

I love going to live music, hanging out with friends. Anything to do with food - growing it, cooking it, eating it.

Favourite free stress-buster?

It’s so simple, but going for a walk or a swim in the sea really does it for me. I was recently down at our family holiday home in the Coromandel and when I got in the ocean I could feel my stress leaving my body, I came out feeling the freshest I have all year. It was another great reminder of how important it is to protect our natural environment.

I tend to carry a lot of stress in my body, so I enjoy semi-regular massage to help move the stress out of my body.

What’s been the biggest change you’ve made when it comes to looking after your health and mental health and wellbeing?

The last few months have been pretty tough for me and I’ve really had to focus on putting myself first, something that I have not been all that good at over the last three years.

Foodprint is currently operating in Auckland, Hamilton, Raglan, Cambridge, Te Awamutu, Wellington, Christchurch and Nelson. Users of the app are able to purchase food from participating eateries and supermarkets, that may otherwise go to waste, at discounted prices.