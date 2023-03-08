'I'd teach a Peloton class then go straight to chemo'

This time last year, the life of Leanne Hainsby, 35, looked charmed.

As the UK’s most popular cycling instructor on the global fitness platform Peloton, she’s young, beautiful and has the effervescent charisma needed to shine through a touchscreen and motivate the millions who take her weekly spin classes.

When Peloton’s popularity surged during the 2020 lockdown, so did Leanne’s. Her Instagram numbers exploded, along with the keen interest in her life off of the stationary bike.

It was during lockdown when observant Peloton users realised she and fellow instructor Ben Alldis were leading their classes from the same spare room. They’d fallen in love when they began working together in 2018 as Peloton trainees and whisked to New York for intensive training.

In 2021, they announced their engagement. Last year, they bought their dream London home and a cute Spaniel puppy. A Lycra-clad fairytale was playing out to the delight of the pair’s combined 645,000 social media followers.

Leanne’s fans include Rishi Sunak’s daughters and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who I witnessed come over all starstruck to meet her at a party last year. (I met Leanne through work and we instantly hit it off.)

“We honestly said at the start of 2022, ‘This is going to be our year’,” she tells me, as we sit at her kitchen table. “Then everything went completely south.”

Indeed. As it turned out, 2022 was to prove an unforgettable year for Leanne, but in the cruellest ways imaginable.

On June 17, she was the chief bridesmaid for the wedding of her best friend, Danielle Hampson. They’d been inseparable since they met in their teens, both professional dancers, touring with everyone from The Spice Girls to Steps and Take That.

Leanne Hainsby/Instagram Leanne and fiance Ben.

During the morning’s preparations for the big ceremony, Danielle, 34, developed breathing difficulties. It was Leanne who found herself trying to convince several 999 operators, over the course of a few hours, that this wasn’t a jittery bride having a panic attack.

When an ambulance was finally sent, Danielle had collapsed. To cut a long and shocking story short, the bride fell into a coma and died later that day from a cardiac arrest. She left behind eight-month-old Bowie, the son she shared with her groom, songwriter Tom Mann, who’d found fame on The X Factor.

“To die on the morning of your wedding, it just doesn’t sound real, does it?” says Leanne.

“Surrounded by your closest friends and with everyone at a venue waiting to watch you be married. I don’t know if I’ll ever really come to terms with it.

“For as long as I can remember, you’d never see one of us without the other. And now having Bowie in the world is the hardest bit and the best bit. We get to love this beautiful little boy who’s looking more and more like Danielle every day.”

But this was just the first body blow coming for Leanne. Two days before Danielle’s funeral, she was lying in bed in the early hours of the morning when her hand grazed her left breast and felt a lump.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Auckland couple Sam McLean and Chris Christensen both survived breast cancer, but had quite different experiences.

“It felt like a golf ball,” she says. “The thing is, watching what had happened to Danielle – to see someone so young, healthy and with no medical issues, just die like that, it triggered in me some full-blown health anxiety.

“I felt that lump again, jumped out of bed and started screaming at Ben to wake up. In that moment, I was thinking, ‘I watched my best friend die suddenly and now everyone’s going to watch me die slowly.’

“I worked myself up so much that I was physically sick. Then I went downstairs, put the TV on and watched some random documentary about logging for about four hours, until I could get hold of my doctor.”

Her doctor was not concerned: the lump was malleable, and given that Leanne was only 34, it was shrugged off as a hormonal cyst.

It’s a tragic irony not lost on Leanne: if she hadn’t been so anxious in the wake of Danielle’s bizarre death, she might have accepted that. And at first she did try to stay rational. But the worry gnawed at her.

After the funeral, she and Ben took a much-needed holiday, which she spent obsessively monitoring that lump. It was Ben – who has had skin cancer – who urged her to go for more tests. They were both convinced it would simply be an exercise in getting peace of mind.

Back in London at a breast cancer clinic, she was again assured it was probably nothing, but, as she was there, she “might as well” have an ultrasound and a mammogram.

Three hours later, Leanne was sitting in a corridor waiting to discuss her results with a consultant, when a cancer nurse came and quietly sat beside her.

“I was so horrible to that nurse. I was like, ‘Why are you here? Go away.’ I was so unprepared. I thought, this can’t be happening, after everything that’s gone on with Danielle.”

Leanne was diagnosed with early, triple positive breast cancer – slow growing, but still aggressive, which meant she was now hearing the words ‘chemotherapy, surgery, radiotherapy’.

She told her family and close friends and asked them to keep the news private. I was one of those trusted with this awful secret. And just to add to our pain and alarm for our friend, she made a decision that still floors me: she was going to keep teaching her Peloton classes, around her weekly bouts of chemotherapy.

If you’ve never taken a Peloton class, it might be hard to grasp the significance of this. Because the job demands so much more from these instructors than looking great in a crop top and leggings. They need the presenting skills to shame a TV chat show host, while working out, shouting motivational mantras delivered within a strict time frame and all while never really breaking a sweat.

They’ve emerged as a new breed of celebrities, with millions of fans around the world. The American instructor Cody Rigsby could probably pivot to stand-up comedy.

Leanne’s Peloton personality is very ‘rainbows and sunshine’. She invites users to join her in her “sparkly fitness bubble” as she leads punishing cardio workouts to a soundtrack dominated by The Spice Girls and Harry Styles.

Even without grief and a secret cancer diagnosis, it’s a lot. I had actually expected her to resign from the job after all of this, rather than run headfirst back into it.

“There was definitely a point, after Danielle’s death, when I thought, ‘I’m never going to be happy enough to do this job again’,” she admits.

“And happiness does look different to me now. It doesn’t mean it’s not there, but I look at pictures of me before all of this and I think, ‘Yes, you look great, you have loads more hair, you look healthier’. But I’m wondering, what’s going on in my mind in those pictures, because now I feel like such a fuller person, someone who’s been dealt s...ty cards and I’ve had to grow because of that.

“But then,” she says, “I started to think of the Peloton members. A lot have cancer, or have had cancer, and are going through treatment. I knew there was power in me carrying on. Also, I was in the very early stages of grief. I had to have a focus.

“The way my schedule worked – and I’m not sure how I managed this now – my chemo was on a Wednesday. And on a Wednesday morning I’d teach live classes.

“They’d have been the last classes I gave up. Because if I was waking up and just hanging about to go and have chemo, it would have felt like chemo was taking up my whole day. Cancer would be winning.

“My classes turned out to be a haven – one moment in my day when I wasn’t a breast cancer patient, or the girl who’d just lost her best friend. It felt like I could be free for a little while.

“And I could have said to Peloton at any time, ‘Listen, I need to take a couple of months out.’ But they didn’t try to talk me out of working, because I made it very clear that I needed it. I actually found it amazing to go to work and I liked not having to tell anyone.”

I took her classes with a mix of awe and stress: somehow, she was the same Leanne on the bike that her Peloton fans had always known.

“I did get a few comments from people telling me they’d noticed I’d lost weight,” she says. “But funnily enough, I had to be weighed every week before having my chemo, and in that whole time I didn’t lose any weight. My body shape changed and I lost muscle mass, but no weight.

“I’ll admit, though, I really did hope I wouldn’t lose my hair. If that had happened, I’d have had to come out and say something.”

Yes, we all know, rationally, that there are bigger concerns at play than losing our hair, but those changes undeniably take a mental toll. It must be even more complex when your livelihood is so bound to how you look?

“I’m aware that so much of who I am and what I do has been about how I look, yes,” says Leanne.

“I started doing dance competitions when I was about five or six. I’ve gone through performing arts college. I had an 11-year career as a professional dancer and now work on a platform with more than 7 million members teaching spin classes.

“So these last few months have forced me into a freeing moment in a way. ‘OK, you’ve lost your best friend, you’ve lost what life was. Life is now different for you and all of your friends. And now here you are in a moment where you might lose all of the things that you think make you, you.’

“I found it fascinating that I was faced with this time where I couldn’t hide behind my looks.”

She did opt for the cold cap – an ice-cold device worn to reduce blood flow to the scalp – which can minimise hair loss (although not in every case).

“As the weeks went on, some people noted I was wearing less make-up, which I was – because I didn’t have any eyelashes or brows to put make-up on,” she says. “And I didn’t want to use fake tan during my treatment. So I wasn’t looking like my usual self.

“But by January, my nails started to die off, I’d lost all my lashes, I was really, really pale, and I thought, ‘Before people start telling me I look really different, I want to own it.’

There was also a deeper reason for finally going public on January 27.

“I’d had a few Peloton members who’d come to the studio and they’d caught me off guard telling me my classes had helped them through a breast cancer diagnosis. I was starting to think that maybe not sharing my experience was doing a disservice to those people.”

Just before Leanne made her announcement, she asked me if I thought anyone would really care about her news and I laughed out loud at this modest naivety. Last time I checked, her post, featuring some photos of her at her lowest moments, had 250,000 likes and more than 14,000 comments.

“I didn’t know what the response would be,” she says.

“I didn’t realise how powerful my message, urging people to check and check again, to trust their gut, would be. I had thousands of direct messages and comments from people now booking in their mammograms, or getting a second opinion when they’ve been turned away before.

“And I didn’t realise until I shared the news just how alone I’d been feeling.”

Thankfully, Leanne’s treatment has gone well. She completed radiotherapy last month and is cancer-free. She will of course, be monitored regularly and will be on medication for two years. But the prognosis is good.

I tell her that I think a lot about how, if life was fair, she’d have had her best friend by her side through all of this.

“There’s no doubt Danielle would have been with me every step of the way,” she says quietly.

“She’d never have missed a single moment of being there for me. She never dropped a ball; she remembered everything. There are still times when I’ll have a moment where I think, ‘I really miss Danielle, I haven’t seen her in ages.’ And then I remember.

“Sometimes I wonder how life could be this cruel. Then other times I think, how lucky am I to be given the opportunity to get better after watching somebody I love not have that. And so, to honour Danielle, is to get myself better.”