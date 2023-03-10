The yoga exercises that can solve a common male sex problem

It’s an ancient spiritual discipline, beloved of celebrities and revered for both physical and emotional benefits. But yoga also has an advantage one may find surprising: it can help a man last longer in bed.

A new review from Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge suggests regular exercise – specifically yoga – can help solve the problem of premature ejaculation.

Other studies suggest yogic help is needed in this area; a recent report by the National Health and Social Life Survey in the United States found that a little over 30% of men experienced premature ejaculation.

Unsurprisingly, most will never seek medical help for the problem for fear of embarrassment. And anxiety about performance can only make matters worse, say scientists.

International guidelines define premature ejaculation as climaxing within one minute of penetration. For comparison, the average time for intercourse, according to the NHS, is around five and a half minutes.

Lee Smith is professor of public health at ARU and the main author of the review, which analysed the results of 54 separate studies on premature ejaculation, featuring 3485 volunteers.

“As a mind and body exercise, yoga has multiple physical and mental health benefits,” he says.

Regular yoga sessions can boost testosterone and improve body image, one of the major hang-ups of midlife men when it comes to sex, say experts. They will also improve flexibility and muscle strength, teach you to breathe better and to understand your body in greater detail.

But it’s not just about the physical. Smith says: “One of the main benefits of yoga is the prevention and management of anxiety, one of the principal causes of premature ejaculation.”

It’s estimated that 17% of the UK population now present with anxiety or depression (or a combination of the two), something that peaks in the 40-55 age range. According to a study published in Psychology journal in 2012 – one of many on the topic – high-stress levels can also inhibit sexual arousal.

While the symptoms of anxiety tend to be emotional, they can also manifest in physical ways with sufferers typically experiencing extreme fatigue, insomnia and headaches. But regular physical exercise, like yoga, can get you back in the mood.

The secret is in strengthening and training the pelvic floor muscles, an exercise that not only can help reduce the likelihood of erectile dysfunction but can, in turn, increase your libido. “It also strengthens your body’s endothelial function, leading to a better regulation of blood to all those vital organs,” says Smith.

ARU’s research isn’t the first to suggest a positive link between yoga and improved sexual performance, both in men and women.

In 2011, a study led by Dr Vikas Dhikav, a neurologist at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, India, studied the effects of a 12-week yoga programme on men’s sexual satisfaction, concluding that virtually every sexual function, from desire to performance, strength of erection and ejaculation control, all improved significantly after the trial.

Smith isn’t surprised. “Yoga really is beneficial for multiple domains of men’s sexual health,” he says. “And the best part is that it’s gentle and non-strenuous, making it suitable for all ages.”

Five yoga moves for better sex

1. For pelvic mobility: The Bridge Pose

Lie flat on your back with your arms by your sides and your palms facing up. Bend your knees and lift them up, bringing your feet closer to your bottom. Lift the hips, engaging the core and exhaling as you do. Hold for at least 30 seconds then release.

2. For toned glutes: The Locust Pose

Lie face down with your arms at your side. Lift your chest and legs while you inhale and hold the pose. Breathe out and repeat 5-10 times.

3. For hip mobility: The Standing Bow

Stand with your feet almost touching. Reach back and take your right foot in your hand before bringing it up towards your glutes. Extend the left arm skywards and lean forward, inhaling. Try and hold for up to a minute before repeating on the other side.

4. For stronger inner thighs: The Frog Pose

Begin on your hands and knees and slowly move your knees wider apart. Try to finish with your knees parallel to your hips if you can and, if need be, drop down to your forearms for support.

5. For all-over flexibility: The Supine Twist

Begin on your back. Keep one leg straight on the floor before bringing your other knee into your chest. The same side shoulder as your bent knee should remain on the floor as you pull that knee across your chest.