How filthy is your emotional support water bottle?

We all love our ‘emotional support’ water bottles, which is why it’s important to keep it clean. But have you been washing yours often enough?

Probably not, according to Dr Stephen Archer, a microbiologist at AUT.

“Every time you fill it up, you should give it a vigorous shake and empty it back out,” Dr Archer recommended. “At the end of the day, give it a scrub with some soapy water.”

He also recommends keeping your water bottle in the fridge, where it’s harder for bacteria to grow.

Dr Archer also suggested sterilising your bottle once a week by popping it in the dishwasher – and don’t forget to give it a scrub.

“Simply putting in soapy water is not going to clean any biofilms, which are notoriously hard to clean without giving it a good scrub. The scrubbing is something that is really underestimated.”

If you fail to clean your wattle bottle properly, or on a regular basis, this can lead to the slimy biofilm from a build-up of bacteria –no matter how clean your original water source might be.

“In New Zealand, we’re very lucky that water coming out of the tap doesn't have bacteria. The cities have very strict standards of cleanliness, but bacteria will grow.

“But there’s still bacteria – even if you don’t think you backwash, you have bacteria on your lips that will be going back into the water.”

This is especially true in households where you are sharing items or where there are children using your belongings.

Stuff How hygienic is your emotional support water bottle?

Choosing a bottle based not only its design but also what it’s made from can have an effect on its cleanliness as well.

Dr Archer advocates for a BPA-free bottle, with a wide brim that is easy to clean, and a see-through material that allows you to see any build up of mould or slime.

“Those cheap stainless steel bottles are more likely to be able to have bacteria growing on them.

“They also tend to have narrow heads to them - and for all you know you could have a biofilm growing inside them.

“If you really want a good quality stainless steel you potentially even need the medical grade stainless steel.”

At the end of the day, using your eyes, nose, and common sense is the best bet for keeping your water bottle clean.

“I always reckon that your nose and your eyes are the senses that have evolved to keep you safe. If the water smells and/or you can see stuff in it, then you probably want to rinse it out.”

As for the best way to clean it – well, the easiest is to pop it into the dishwasher on the highest setting, if your bottle happens to be dishwasher-safe.