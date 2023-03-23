What's going on with Amanda Bynes, and how should we talk about it?

Amanda Bynes experienced a psychotic episode this week. What does that mean and how should we react?

Actor Amanda Bynes made headlines after a psychotic episode this week, but experts say anyone can experience one, and it’s important we react to these types of stories with compassion.

The former child star, 36, was placed under an involuntary psychiatric hold this week, after being seen walking the streets of Los Angeles without clothes on Sunday morning.

The She’s the Man and The Amanda Show star told authorities she was having a psychotic episode, and on Thursday morning it was reported by TMZ that her psychiatric hold had been extended, and she had been wandering the streets for days.

But University of Auckland senior lecturer and psychiatrist Nicholas Hoeh says it can be common for the public to “pile on” celebrities when they seemingly fail. However anyone - with the right stressors - can be susceptible to psychosis.

What is a psychotic episode?

Sutherland described psychosis as a “detachment from reality” that often is “relatively short-lived”.

Hoeh says symptoms of psychosis include, “delusions (false beliefs), sensory disturbances including hallucinations, as well as difficulties with organising thoughts and communication.” A person experiencing a psychotic episode will often not be able to make sense of what is going on in both themselves and the environment.

Psychosis can also be difficult to detect and can be, “slowly burn in the background”.

While it seems Bynes knew she was experiencing psychosis, Hoeh says the person themselves will often not recognise symptoms, and family and friends can be important for early detection.

What is an ‘involuntary hold’?

Bynes has been placed under a 5150 psychiatric hold which clinical psychologist Dougal Sutherland says is the US equivalent to being “sectioned” under the Mental Health Act in New Zealand.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Clinical psychologist Dougal Sutherland says it’s important to not jump to conclusions when celebrity mental illness makes headlines.

It’s called a compulsory assessment (and sometimes treatment) order in Aotearoa, and it means you can legally be detained against your will for a period of time.

Hoeh says a compulsory assessment in New Zealand would be used for someone that needs further assessment and treatment but are not accepting the importance so, when a specific threshold is met, detainment becomes a legal requirement.

How should we react to these types of celebrity stories?

It’s perfectly natural to feel uncomfortable when we come across behaviour we don’t understand, or people who are detached from reality, Sutherland says, and it’s fine to acknowledge that feeling.

The best approach is one of compassion, empathy and understanding. It’s important to realise as nervous as the behaviour may make you feel, it’s also terrifying for those involved, and the people around them both during and after the episode.

“It is probably a frightening time for people having this episode, in this case Amanda, almost certainly will feel afraid ashamed, guilty or worried afterwards.”

Supplied Nicholas Hoeh, senior lecturer at University of Auckland, says anyone is capable of experiencing a psychotic episode.

Avoid jumping to conclusions

Hoeh says when it comes to celebrities there can be a public reaction to ignore their successes and triumphs but, “pile on if there are difficulties and failures”.

When you read headlines but don’t know the full details of what led to recent events or details of a celebrity’s situation, it can be a natural reaction to pick out bits of information, theorise and come to our own conclusions.

“I generally encourage people to just be careful about that. If it’s not true, what’s the point in focusing on it and if it is true, is that really in her best interest to pile on and make comments?”

What is the best way to react to these stories?

The best step to take when celebrity mental illness is highlighted, says Hoeh, is to use it as an opportunity to take notice of your own self-care – by ensuring you have good sleep habits, nutrition, exercise routines and taking stock of substance use. All things that, if left unchecked, can trigger psychosis in those that are susceptible.

“It’s more about us and less about the individual being [written about]. What’s going on in our neighbourhood, and how we can support others who may be struggling, be more isolated, and might benefit from a friendly word or offer of help?”

Ultimately, he says, the best way to react to “sensationalised headlines” is to take time to reflect and think about our own community.

Final words

Mental illness and psychosis is what Hoeh refers to as “non-casserole illness”. What that means is while a people may cook up a meal and offer a helping hand to someone down the road with a cancer diagnosis, when it comes to mental illness and psychosis, all too often, “everyone just hides away and doesn’t want to talk about it”.

That isolation and shame can flame psychosis and lead to being more vulnerable to substance use and risks, including suicide.

“That’s such a challenge for us as a society, I think, to recognise and support those people.”

Where to get help