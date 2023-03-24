Ozempic in New Zealand: How could the drug affect Kiwis?

Warning: this article contains mentions of eating disorders.

The diabetes medication turned weight loss aid, Ozempic, has been approved for use in New Zealand, but with its Hollywood connections overshadowing its medicinal purposes, could it spell bad news for Kiwis as well as good?

Commonly known by brand name Ozempic (also sold as Wegovy and Rybelsus), Semaglutide was first developed in 2012 and approved as a treatment for Type 2 diabetes in the US five years later, before also being approved as a weight loss medication in 2021.

The drug has been associated with a number of celebrities from Elon Musk to the Kardashians (rumours swirled in 2022 that Kim Kardashian had used it to lose “16 pounds” to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the Met Gala), and at this year’s Oscars, host Jimmy Kimmel joked: “When I look around at this room I can't help but wonder, ‘Is Ozempic right for me?’”.

So popular is its infamy that the medication is now in shortage globally, with Kiwi diabetics having to compete for access with people Australia and the US who have fallen into the social media infatuation with Ozempic as a slimming drug.

READ MORE:

* Doctors make plea to stop advertising of prescription medicines directly to NZers

* Hyped weight loss drug Ozempic has been approved for use in New Zealand

* TikTok egg and green tea diet trend a 'disaster for eating disorder crisis'



Specific families of diabetes medications have a side effect of weight loss, says Dr Rosemary Hall, president of the New Zealand Society for the Study of Diabetes, which is important for improving glucose, blood pressure, and cholesterol.

“Dulaglutide, which is what we use for managing diabetes in NZ, is one that we have been trying to introduce here for many, many years,” Hall says.

Archi Banal/The Spinoff Originally used for diabetes, celebrities and TikTok have made this drug go viral.

“We finally got approval 18 months ago, and for the first time we’re seeing equitable prescribing of this medication to Māori and Pasifika, and that doesn’t really happen with many other medications because of the nature of our health system.

“It’s been a really, really helpful medication for people with diabetes, and we know that it is very beneficial long-term complications with diabetes, but also associated cardiovascular disease and stroke.”

While the medication is an important aid for those with diabetes, social media encouragement to hop onto the weight loss trend with Ozempic has made a significant contribution to the drug’s worldwide shortage.

Supplied Dr Rosemary Hall, president of the New Zealand Society for the Study of Diabetes.

“Since September-October [2022], we’ve been aware of this shortage, and there’s been countries where they’ve said they couldn’t start new prescriptions of these medications, and that’s a real difficulty when we’re trying to manage diabetes in an evidence based and equitable way,” Dr Hall says.

“We can tell people with diabetes in New Zealand that there is enough drugs in the country, so people don’t need to panic, but we obviously need to make clear the message that we need to be using this medication in the most appropriate way.”

Kathryn George/Stuff Specific families of diabetes medications have a side effect of weight loss, says Dr Rosemary Hall, president of the New Zealand Society for the Study of Diabetes, which is important for improving glucose, blood pressure, and cholesterol.

Dr Hall highlights the fact that weight loss medications are still an important treatment for those living with metabolic conditions.

“Some people can lose weight by a dietary approach, but we need to view a metabolic condition as a medical condition, and treat it appropriately,” Hall says.

Dr Roger Mysliwiec, an eating disorder specialist and co-founder of the New Zealand Eating Disorders Clinic, says the “fixation on weight and weight loss” attached to Ozempic is concerning.

“Obesity and overeating is a very complex issue,” Dr Mysliwiec says.

Chris Skelton Eating disorder specialist and co-founder of the New Zealand Eating Disorders Clinic, Dr Roger Mysliwiec

“It is recognised that very high weight has an adverse impact on health – there are all kinds of secondary conditions that can increase mortality, such as high blood pressure and diabetes.”

Dr Mysliwiec cites an article from The Guardian which explains the serious enquiries facing Novo Nordisk – one of the leading pharmaceutical companies that develops Ozempic and Wegovy – in the UK for its promotion of the drug as a weight loss tool.

“The way the drug is being promoted is causing wrong expectations, and is leading to people making a lot of money by promoting the idea that being in a larger body is bad as such, and that we have to change that, rather than looking at how we can improve health,” Dr Mysliwiec says.

“We know that there are patterns also in over eating and addiction behaviour – not for everyone, but for some – and there are problems with emotional processing and difficulty tolerating certain emotions.

“Those factors are not being looked at, so this kind of reduction of ‘just get the weight off somehow’ is basically a replication of all these quick-fix diets which usually don’t last long, cause discomfort, or have negative side effects.”

He says the importance of the medication as a treatment for diabetes should not be overlooked, but that its promotion as a weight loss drug needs more scrutiny.

Chris Skelton “What I foresee is short-term successes and long-term trouble, and people are making money by it,” Dr Mysliwiec says.

“What I foresee is short-term successes and long-term trouble, and people are making money by it,” Dr Mysliwiec says.

While Ozempic’s reputation may be preceding it, Professor Rhiannon Braund, academic pharmacist at the University of Otago and president of Pharmaceutical Society of NZ, says it is unlikely the drug could be easily accessed for non-diabetics who wanted to use it for weight loss.

“In New Zealand we’re quite lucky in some ways because we don’t tend to get the same off-label use as other countries do,” Prof Braund says.

“We have amazing clinicians that use it where it is appropriate, but also the funding often follows that medicine’s use for a condition, and not just anything.”

PSNZ Rhiannon Braund, academic pharmacist at the University of Otago and president of Pharmaceutical Society of NZ.

Despite this, Prof Braund says she has “no doubt” there will be a market for Ozempic as a lifestyle drug.

“I would imagine a situation where that becomes quite challenging in New Zealand because of the way our structure is,” Braund says.

“You’d have to first effectively convince a clinician to prescribe it for you, but if you turn up to a pharmacy with a script for this, and you’re not known to be diabetic, it won’t be quite so easy to get it.

“I think there will be a desirability, but it will actually be very hard with practicalities.”

Where to get help for an eating disorder