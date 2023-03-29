I want to break up with a friend - how can I do it nicely?

“Hello, Sandra? It’s me, Rhonda. Just calling to say this friendship has run it’s course.”

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist

Your oldest friend is married, a mum to two kids.

You are 30, in an open relationship, and sworn off the husband and white picket fence path.

You’ve been heading in different directions for a while but it’s become even more obvious since she had her second baby. Catching up feels like a chore – one you increasingly try to avoid.

“I can deal with us being different,” you tell another friend. “But when we get together it’s like she’s judging me for not wanting what she’s got. She thinks I should settle down and live her dream.”

She’s describing the “friendship crossroads” many arrive at, the point at which we question the wisdom, and gains, in maintaining the bond. And then, if it’s no longer working, how to break up well?

Should you stay or should you go?

The first question to ask when your friendship lands here is: Is this still working for both of us? It’s possible the friendship doesn’t need to end; it could still work if you reduced your contact.

Unlike intimate relationships where finances have to be split, kids and pets co-parented, chattels doled out equally, friendships don’t (usually) have such clear markers of togetherness.

When two friends hit a rough patch, there’s no need to lawyer up; decide where each of you is going to live, or have that heart-breaking conversation with your kids.

And that’s the difficulty with ending a friendship – you don’t actually have to draw a line in the sand. You can just quietly exit back stage. But is that ok?

The answer depends on the nature of the friendship. If it’s toxic –the friend is hurtful, manipulative, controlling or repeatedly lies to you – then it needs to end and there’s no requirement to be polite about it. You can, and should, just cease contact.

But it gets sticky when a friendship is not toxic, it’s just run its course or is emotionally draining. People in therapy will often describe a friendship as one-sided, where the friend makes no effort or uses them as dumpster for their issues.

While they know it’s not healthy – they’ll feel bad and guilty about wanting to sever ties, particularly if they know the friend doesn’t have many other buddies and will be hurt by a breakup.

Friendship’s a choice

Friends come and go mostly through natural attrition, dictated by time and place. We move, we change, we lose contact. Very few elderly people get to the end of their lives with the same friends they had in school.

But you’re also allowed to – and should – make a proactive choice about who you spend your time and best energy with. Your close friends should contribute to your wellbeing. You should feel safe with them and trust them to have your back, to support your difficulties and to celebrate your wins.

But there’s room for other kinds of friendships too. Unless a person is toxic, there’s a strong case for repositioning the friendship rather than cutting ties altogether.

Often old friends have shared history which may become important to you as you age. Or maybe this person offers you a sneak peek into a different world that can keep you open and accepting of other perspectives.

If a friendship isn’t working well, or has lost its gloss, it may be a matter of setting, or changing, the “rules” by which the friendship operates. Perhaps a catch up a couple of times a year would work for you both?

But if you decide to have the “we need to talk” chat, here are five rules to follow.

Be sure.

Sometimes who we are has encouraged the way friends treat us. Deeply empathetic people are often used as pseudo counsellors. Perhaps you need to change your own behaviour? Also, our friendships are affected by whatever struggles we have going on ourselves. It’s possible you need space more than you do a breakup.

Be first.

Don’t let your friend find out your intentions to move away from them from someone else. That’s unfair.

Be honest.

Don’t ghost them; don’t just disappear from the friendship and hope they’ll eventually get the message. That’s cowardly and will leave them thinking they did something wrong. Maybe they did, but they deserve to know what it was.

Be open.

If you want to set new boundaries, ask your friend what would work for them? If you can, agree to a plan. You might not be as necessary to them as you think you are. It’s possible they might welcome reduced contact too.

Be kind.

To be honest, even your kindest words won’t be perceived that way if your friend doesn’t want what you do. So before you act, understand it will hurt. And then make your decision, and write your script, based on that.