Guyon Espiner on separation, stress - and not drinking

Despite going through one of the biggest challenges of his life separating from his wife after 10 years of marriage, author and journalist Guyon Espiner says he resisted a return to drink - "On that day I laced up my running shoes and ran 10km and didn't think about drinking again.”

The Radio New Zealand presenter investigates the politics and history of alcohol culture in Aotearoa in his new book The Drinking Game (Allen & Unwin) but says four years after giving up drinking, the recent separation from his wife, Dr Emma Espiner, could easily have been the catalyst for a return. "The first thing I thought was that I would go back to drinking. And that I needed to go to the pub and buy a packet of cigarettes. I don't smoke, but that's what people do in the movies, right? I mean, we have a phrase for it - let's drown our sorrows."

Running 10km a day has been his major form of stress management and an alternative to the bottle. Far from being a preachy treatise on the perils of booze, Espiner's book examines the insidious ways the industry permeates our culture.

“We've weaved alcohol into every single occasion in our lives,” he points out. “Births, deaths, marriages, finding work, losing work, finding love.” As he explains it, “drinking can set patterns that become very hard to break”. He suggests that for many, as we move through life, “we increase the cost of the bottle of wine and the restaurants we go to are a bit nicer, but the patterns remain”.

READ MORE:

* What the alcohol industry doesn't want you to know

* Guyon Espiner's last drink: 'Probably wine, but I was too drunk to remember'

* Us Two: RNZ Morning Report's Guyon Espiner and Susie Ferguson



Guyon stopped drinking in 2019, a year after (but not necessarily related to) being diagnosed with type one diabetes. “Initially when I was diagnosed, one of the first questions I asked was can I drink? Like, it's so catastrophic for most people to give away alcohol.” He describes type one diabetes as “walking on a bit of a chemistry tightrope”.

Navigating this tightrope has required significant lifestyle changes. Here he shares the practices he swears by.

What hours do you work each day?

I do normal office hours unless I’m presenting Morning Report, then I’m up at 4am.

Do you have set work/life boundaries or do they merge?

They merge relentlessly. Mainly that’s good. I could be working at 6am on a Saturday and going for a run at 2pm on a Tuesday.

Supplied Guyon Espiner’s new book is called The Drinking Game.

What time do you wake up?

I always wake early – usually 6am (probably a legacy of the 4am alarm when I was full time on Morning Report).

What do you have for breakfast?

I’m a Type one diabetic. So I’m full keto. I make my own carb-free bread. Two slices with peanut butter and lots of coffee. [I was diagnosed] nearly five years ago. My father is an endocrinologist, they're the specialists you'd see if you have diabetes. He's still practising and he's nearly 90. I read a lot of scientific papers online, discussed it a lot with him and then did a lot of my own experimenting.

And after about six weeks, I decided to cut out all carbohydrates (more commonly known as sugar, but I didn't even know the difference at that point). I bought a number of books and made some very significant lifestyle changes. For me, food is part of the medicine.

Do you have an exercise routine?

I’ve been a long distance runner for 20 years. I run 10 kilometres a day, five days a week. I also do a 20-minute home workout for body strength most days.

[I’ve done] 19 competitive full marathons. I used to do two a year; now it's half-marathons. I’ve made some concessions. It's a bit harder with type one because as I say, it’s a bit of a chemistry experiment. So there are some issues there. If I'm trail running in nature I don't have music, but if I'm road running then I'll have my playlist. I'm pretty into music.

It's a big part of my life. So for [a half-marathon] I'll have a playlist I design for speed and inspiration. They aren't what you'd think. Kurt Vile, Julia Jacklin, I've got the Rain Song by Led Zeppelin. I've got some U2, which no one likes, but I do. Pavement, Bruce Springsteen.

Supplied The Drinking Game, by Guyon Espiner.

What pillar of life causes you the most stress - work, family, finances, health?

Just recently going through a separation after 10 years of marriage – so probably family at the moment. When I first separated with my wife, and we decided to go our separate ways, the first thing I thought was that I would go back to drinking... Alcohol is your partner, your confidant in every circumstance that you have. And we didn't just dream this up, this is the narrative fed to us by advertising and by the cultural momentum of a drug, which is pretty extraordinary really, isn't it?

I had [previously] thought that I would be okay giving away drinking, but if a major crisis happened in my life, then maybe I would go back to it.

And actually, literally on that day, I laced up my running shoes and ran 10km and didn't think about it [drinking] again. I haven't gone back to it. And that was a major challenge. Like the biggest challenge, right?

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Espiner stopped drinking in 2019.

And what do you do to manage it?

I run 10km a day! There's a connection for me between the physicality of running and my mind being able to drift away. And I often find that I can resolve problems, whether it's a structural problem with a piece of journalism I'm working on, or how to navigate something in my life emotionally or just a challenge or a problem.

What time do you go to bed at night? Do you sleep soundly?

I go to bed pretty early - most nights by 10pm and yes I’ve been blessed with good sleep most of my life.

What do you do in the final hour before bed?

I’d usually be reading (sometimes to my daughter) or watching whatever the Netflix algorithm has served up.

What do you spend on your wellbeing?

I spend very little. I have a good set of weights for home workouts (I quit the gym in lockdown and never went back) and I go through maybe three pairs of good running shoes ($200+) a year, but that’s about it.

How do you deal with the stress of failure?

There’s a brutal truth about media which I came across in my TVNZ days: “There is no such thing as success in television, just different degrees of failure!” It’s a bit dark, but it helps me recognise that you’re never going to please everyone, and it helps me keep things in perspective.

And how do you deal with stressed employees, colleagues?

I’ve been a conflict-free zone in the workplace for nearly 30 years – that’s probably because I have avoided (or been turned down for!) management positions. I made the decision about five years ago or so that I will be a storyteller (of some sort) for the rest of my life – a content producer, not a manager.

What do you do for fun?

I go to gigs, hang out with friends, play the guitar and go to the beach (although not in the 2023 summer!)

What’s been the biggest change you’ve made when it comes to looking after your health and mental health and wellbeing?

Giving up alcohol would be number one. Number two would be giving up sugar.

The Drinking Game: How big business, the media and politicians shape the way you drink by Guyon Espiner. RRP$36.99. Published by Allen & Unwin NZ.