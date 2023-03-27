How filthy are your headphones and is it ok to share them?

Listen up – sharing headphones is unhygienic and can swap nasty bacteria from one person to another, according to microbiologist and senior scientist at Ag Research, Dr Stephen Archer.

You heard it here first – swapping air pods or sharing an earphone with someone is “not quite as bad as kissing”, but is similar, due to the unique and distinctive bacterial environments created in the “perfect” conditions of our inner ears.

“You’re providing a perfect environment for bacterial and fungal growth,” Dr Archer said. “It’s damp and it’s hot.”

“If you’re using ear buds that go into the ear, you’re having direct contact with bacteria and fungi – and these are distinct between every person in your ear canal.”

“By passing it from one person to another without sterilising...it is definitely transferring some microorganisms.”

We have distinct bacteria, and although not all are bad, this is still risky business in case someone has an ear infection.

But a secondary concern is not just what bad bugs are inside your ear – it’s where else your headphones have been.

Hingyi Khong/Stuff Every person’s ear canal has distinctive, unique microbial flora – make sure to sterilise your headphones in between use.

“Where have their hands been? Have they washed them since going to the bathroom or preparing food?

“There’s lots of potential for transfer from sources that you have absolutely no idea about.”

To avoid an ear infection, sterilise headphones using an alcohol wipe in between using them or sharing them with another person.

Dr Archer also recommended disposable headphone covers to use in situations where you pass them amongst other people frequently, such as in an office setting.

But replace these regularly: “They are a wonderful environment for bacteria to grow in.”

The moist, damp environment of your colleagues’ inner ear canals is a perfect environment for bacteria to grow in.

Consider that unique, microbial flora next time you’re in the mood for some background music, and realise you might be better off with the sound of silence instead.