'I thought I was crazy': Mystery surrounds sound rage disorder

Jodi Homer, pictured with her daughter Luna, has suffered from misophonia since she was a child.

For a long time, Jodi Homer didn’t know why certain sounds upset her so much.

Someone chewing, tapping their foot repeatedly or breathing would make her heart beat faster, activate her fight-or-flight response and cause her to enter a spiral of anxiety.

She found herself snapping at those around her to stop what they were doing.

“You just feel like you’ve got to fix the problem, and can’t leave it,” she said. “You constantly feel like you’re a bad person ... [asking] ‘Why do I feel angry all the time, and why can’t I shut my mouth and not focus on stupid things that should be OK?’”

READ MORE:

* Buying too much stuff for your home? You might have this psychiatric disorder

* The eating disorder more common than anorexia and bulimia

* Five simple ways to ease anxiety

* Misophonia: When sounds drive you crazy



Homer, from Killawarra in Victoria, has misophonia, a disorder that causes people to have a strong emotional reaction to certain noises. The sound trigger, and the reaction to it, varies from person to person. Homer first noticed symptoms when she was a child, and finds the sounds of her husband or close family breathing sends her into a rage – while she is calmed by sounds such as someone typing on a keyboard.

A new study has found that the disorder is common in Britain, with 18.4% of the population having significant symptoms of misophonia. Just 2.3% self-identified as having the disorder.

The most common noises and reactions were loud chewing, which caused disgust; a baby crying, which caused distress; and snoring and barking, which caused anger. Respondents were also likely to internalise negative feelings, respecting themselves less and disliking themselves for their reaction to the noise.

Report author Silia Vitoratou from King’s College London said the prevalence was surprising. “We did not expect [so many people] to report misophonic symptoms that have such a burden in their lives,” she said.

STUFF Misophonia is a newly discovered condition where certain sounds sounds can trigger psychological responses.

Misophonia was first acknowledged around the turn of the century, though Vitoratou says across 2021 and 2022 more research has been published than in all the previous years combined, largely thanks to the US-based Misophonia Research Fund. Launched in 2017, it provides grants to psychologists, audiologists and those with diverse expertise related to misophonia.

Brisbane-based clinical psychologist Dr Emily O’Leary, who specialises in anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), said she’s seen an increase in cases at her clinic in the past five years as the condition becomes more recognised.

“No one likes sitting next to a person who slurps their tea, but it’s a condition where you see a range of emotional responses, including rage, irritability, anger and disgust which come from a fight-or-flight response,” she said.

O’Leary said misophonia was first seen as a form of OCD, though is now a stand-alone disorder that can co-occur with trichotillomania (the urge to pull hair from the scalp), anxiety disorders and an autism spectrum disorder.

So far, there is no agreed-upon definition or treatment of misophonia, and it is not recognised by the mental disorder classification manual, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM). The causes are unknown, but O’Leary said it can sometimes be linked to past trauma. Someone who has been attacked by a dog, she said, may experience misophonia over a dog barking.

“Treatment protocols are evolving along with randomised control trials, but essentially at this point, it involves multiple professionals such as audiologists and neuroscientists,” she said.

“Psychological treatment is often around managing the comorbid conditions from misophonia and using cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT).”

In CBT for misophonia, patients are taught coping strategies such as breathing exercises when they feel a significant emotional response.

For Homer, having a name for her symptoms has been life-changing. She uses earplugs while sleeping and at the dinner table, and said her husband was understanding about her condition.

“I thought I was crazy. I couldn’t understand what was wrong with me until I worked out that there’s an explanation,” she said. “It’s a huge thing being able to label it because you realise you’re not alone.”