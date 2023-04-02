How plants use their mind-altering properties to their advantage

When the writer Michael Pollan was 4 years old, he fell in love with a watermelon. That summer, while eating a slice, he’d spat out the seeds and buried them in a hidden corner of his parents’ garden. When he stumbled on the place again a few months later, he found a vine had squirmed out of the soil and produced an enormous watermelon. “It was a thrilling, thrilling moment,” says Pollan.

He cradled the fruit in his arms and ran to show his mother, but tripped on the patio steps. “The thing squirted out of my arms and exploded.” Still, the miracle of it all was undiminished. Pollan’s love of gardening was seeded then, and grew into a lifetime fascination with plants – how they change us even as we change them, and the ways their fates intertwine with ours.

Over three decades and eight books, the American journalist has asked big questions about where our food comes from, how plants play on human desires – and distilled everything he learnt from a year of interviews with food scientists and nutritionists into seven oft-quoted words: “Eat food, not too much, mostly plants.” More recently, Pollan’s attention has turned to psychedelics. He tried LSD, mescaline, ayahuasca and other substances for the first time in his late 50s, eloquently describing his “trips” in several of his recent books and his Netflix documentary How to Change Your Mind.

I was excited when I heard Pollan was coming to Auckland in May to speak about his work. Years ago, I had already started on my own obsessive plant-based writing project – a non-fiction book on the feijoa – when I came across his Botany of Desire (2001). Plants, Pollan wrote, use us just as much as we use them. They can do many things, but they can’t walk. So by activating our desires – for sustenance, beauty, sweetness, or to change consciousness – they have induced us to help them multiply, and carry them to the four corners of the Earth.

Without finding some way to impress humans, he tells me, coffee would still be found only in Ethiopia, and feijoas would be stuck in South America instead of dropping their fragrant fruit on New Zealand’s lawns and footpaths. “You wouldn't have this mixing going on. There are times when that’s destructive, but I think on balance it's a very positive thing, both for the plants and for us.”

We’re speaking over Zoom. He’s in his lovely woody office in Berkeley, California, and I’m at the co-working space in Raglan, but we’re both nursing large cups of coffee. As our conversation unfolds, I feel the caffeine rush kick in, and notice I’m speaking more quickly and enthusiastically. We might not think of caffeine as a mind-altering drug, but it certainly is – as Pollan learnt first-hand during the writing of his latest book, This Is Your Mind on Plants.

To truly understand the effects of his daily coffee, however – a habit begun at the age of 10, sharing a morning cup with his father – he had to give it up. “For me, caffeine was the baseline and the default.”

Supplied Michael Pollan This is Your Mind on Plants book cover

He’s not alone. Ninety per cent of humanity ingests caffeine on a regular basis, in the form of tea, coffee, mate, cocoa or fizzy drinks. The transformations it wreaks on our brain are so quotidian they have become unremarkable. We don’t even feel the drug’s full impact, the first coffee or tea of the day merely “suppressing the emerging symptoms of withdrawal,” Pollan writes.

Giving up tea and coffee for three months was surprisingly hard, he tells me. “I just didn't feel myself, not just the first few days, but during that whole period. When you think about it, it is really strange that I felt more myself on a drug than off it.” He’d anticipated the physiological effects, like headache and fogginess. But the mental changes were far-reaching. He lost confidence, motivation, and focus–crucial tools for a writer. The world seemed duller, too. “I feel like an unsharpened pencil,” he wrote. He did sleep better. Still, it was with relief and eagerness that Pollan prepared to re-join the ranks of the caffeinated.

That first flat white was certainly a trip. “Here were whole dimensions and depths of flavour that I had completely forgotten about!” he wrote of the experience. “Everything in my visual field seemed pleasantly italicised, filmic…This was something well up from baseline, almost as if my cup had been spiked with something stronger, something like cocaine or speed. Wow–is this stuff legal?”

Seeking out altered states is a fundamental aspect of human nature, Pollan believes. Even children hop themselves up on sugar, or spin around until they get dizzy, and almost all cultures traditionally use some form of intoxicant or psychoactive.

Supplied Plants, mushrooms, graphic, illustration, stock image, edibles

Given that high people are more likely to have accidents or otherwise get into trouble, why has this apparently maladaptive behaviour persisted through evolutionary time? “It must offer us something,” says Pollan. That could include spiritual inspiration, pain relief – whether physical or existential – or simply the banishment of boredom. Psychoactive drugs can also generate new ideas, he suggests, in much the same way that mutations introduce new genes. “Every now and then, the encounter of that molecule with this mind produces something genuinely new, something that helps the species.” The Nobel prize-winning inventor of the PCR technique for copying DNA, for example, credited LSD with the insights that led to the discovery, Pollan says. “It's a driver of cultural evolution.”

Similarly, he argues there would be no enlightenment or industrial revolution without caffeine. In the Middle Ages, people used alcohol every day. “They were addled or buzzed a lot of the time. When you were digging ditches, you could be a little drunk and function, but that doesn't work once you move to a different kind of economy that's dependent on routine, regularity, precision, dexterity.”

The arrival of coffee and tea in Europe in the 17th century ushered in a new form of consciousness, new kinds of thought, new kinds of work. Night shifts were now possible; caffeine and the minute hand on clocks arrived at the same historical moment, Pollan points out. “The reason that coffee and tea have had such a free ride is that they contribute to making us better workers. They aided in the march of capitalism.”

Psychoactive substances are diverse, Pollan is careful to add, and can indeed be dangerous for some people in some contexts – though LSD and psilocybin are far less toxic than alcohol, and neither is addictive. But whether we celebrate or vilify a substance often has less to do with its health impacts than whether it is seen as useful or disruptive by those in power.

Christian colonisers cracked down on the use of psilocybin and peyote by indigenous North Americans because they were said to facilitate direct contact with the divine, undermining the Church’s teachings. Similarly, US President Richard Nixon feared that LSD was the reason young Americans wouldn’t fight in Vietnam. “He may have been right. For most of history, you send 18-year-old boys to war, and they go,” Pollan says. By 1969, 2 million Americans had tried a substance “that causes you to ask a lot of questions and question authority.”

The ensuing “war on drugs” stalled scientific study of psychedelics for three decades, but it is now undergoing a renaissance – with surprisingly little opposition from either pharmaceutical companies or Republicans. Medical trials, legal again, have shown that psilocybin can banish OCD and depression and help terminal cancer patients come to terms with death. MDMA, or ecstasy, looks set to become a powerful tool for treating trauma and PTSD. Though they remain illegal here in New Zealand, both drugs have just been approved for use in therapy in medical settings in Australia, the first country in the world to do so.

“It's going to be a real world experiment to see how well these drugs work, and if they can actually live up to all the promise and hype.” Globally, we’re in an exciting moment of transition, Pollan says – he reckons he’s seen more change in psychedelic science in the last five years than he did in the two decades he was focused on food and agriculture. Ultimately, the very existence of these magical molecules seems to fill him with the same sense of awe that was first kindled by a watermelon.

“I think it’s really curious–and kind of wondrous–that plants should have hit on precisely the molecular key to unlock receptors in the human brain that change the texture of consciousness. I mean, that's incredible! But it's also another reminder of how deeply woven into the natural world we are.”

