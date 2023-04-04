I'm not running late, I'm time blind: Understanding the common ADHD symptom

The Green MP says the diagnosis has allowed her to forgive herself.

If you've sent Amy Bannister an email, she might not recall whether it arrived yesterday or in 2019.

Kenrick Rhys Smith avoids starting tasks late at night, or he might forget to sleep.

For Caroline Churchill, she can get stuck in the bathroom washing her face for hours because she will get distracted.

But now, co-workers, family, and friends know that they’re not running late - they’re just time blind.

Time blindness, a little-known, and lesser understood symptom of ADHD, affects ones perception of time.

“It’s the difficulty of managing time or being aware of time, or losing contact with the sense of time,” explained clinical psychologist Dr Dougal Sutherland, who has experience with ADHD patients.

“You have great difficulty pulling yourself out of a task or having a time limit or deadline around something.”

Churchill, a 35-year-old finance software support consultant in Napier, said that it was only after her ADHD diagnosis that she understood time blindness.

“The way I experience ‘time’ is vastly different to most people,” Churchill said.

“To me, time blindness translates to being unable to process or understand time moving, or have a sense of how long something is taking, or any feeling of how far away or close something is time wise.”

As a result, Churchill is constantly late, and getting her son (also with ADHD) and herself ready in the mornings is “an absolute nightmare.”

It also skews with her memory - the time blindness gives her “no real concept of when something has taken place.”

“For example, I'll remember a work email and it'll feel like it was not that long ago but it'll be from 2019.”

“I'll know that at some point in time these things happened... but not in what order or around what time of the day, or even necessarily that it was today sometimes.

“Everything either feels like it happened a minute ago or longer, unless I have something specific attached to the memory of it, like a major life event I remember the date of.”

For Bannister, a 36-year-old kindergarten teacher from Lower Hutt, time blindness can start as a little distraction - she will open up the bathroom cupboard to wash her face, find herself distracted, and ten minutes later still won’t have accomplished the task.

AMY BANNISTER Teacher Amy Bannister and her children, Lola and Koby.

“My kids always hassle me for this. Even waking up three hours before having to be somewhere I end up being late.”

Time blindness interferes with her memory too, especially when getting out the door in the morning.

“When it comes to memory, time blindness makes it more difficult. I'll be later but I will have forgotten this and this in the process. I don't think I've ever had a day when I have not forgotten something.

“...It has a tremendous effect on my everyday life - it would be one of the biggest struggles for me in terms of ADHD symptoms.”

Kenrick Rhys Smith, 37, a sand artist from Papamoa, said he can spend four hours getting lost in day to day activities.

INSTAGRAM Kenrick Rhys Smith is a sand artist and mindfulness instructor.

“You’ve got to be careful when you start doing things, you can't start doing things late at night, or you’ll think that you didn’t need sleep.

“Waking up without having that immediate pressure to be somewhere - I end up feeling literally paralysed.

“Even if I know I have thirty minutes to be at a place, it’s not until the 5 minutes before that I have that pressure come back.”

As a sand artist, he’s found the practice to be very helpful for having a mindful attitude: “It really helps my ADHD, with the active relaxing.”

“I just thought I was late. It’s poor time estimation for me - if I need to be somewhere at 1.30, I’ll be hyper-focusing on something until 1.15.

“Then I’ll think 15 minutes is more than enough time to get there, get ready, make some lunch, brush my teeth, make a coffee, stop at a K Mart to buy a present for the birthday party, and be there in 15 minutes.”

That’s when it’s helpful to have a diagnosis, explained Dr Sutherland, so that your family and friends understand what’s going on.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Dr Dougal Sutherland explained that time blindness means people have great difficulty with time limits or deadlines.

“It allows people to assist, if you want them to, with keeping you on track in some ways.”

For more information on adult ADHD, and to find out if there is a support group near you, visit adhd.org.nz