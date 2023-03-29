Spend too much time on your phone? Here are 5 tips to do a digital detox

Hate answering the phone? Newsable's here to help.

If you think you use your phone too much then the chances are, you probably do.

Stuff's daily news podcast Newsable spoke to Lena Waizenegger, a senior lecturer at AUT, about how to detox your digital existence. Here are her top five tips.

Preparation is key. Tell people you are going to be offline for a short time (perhaps a day or two) and reassure them you will respond to them after that period.

Don’t go cold turkey. The aim is to strike the right balance between connection and disconnection. Going cold turkey can lead to anxiety.

Go travelling to a new place without technology. Take a day hike. Print out a paper map. Really talk to people.

Delete all the apps on your phone that you haven’t used in the past two months (at least three or four apps).

Commit to putting your phone out of sight when you are having quality time with your partner. Don’t fall victim to ‘phubbing’ - which is when people prioritise their smartphone over their relationships.

